Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

As the summer holidays come to an end, you may be finding it increasingly difficult to keep your littled ones entertained. But, if you’re starting to run out of fun activities or the weather isn’t quite playing ball, fear not, as we’ve got just the solution.

Coming to the rescue of frazzled parents everywhere, Disney and Pixar have got you covered with the digital release of smash hit animated movie Inside Out 2.

While not yet on streaming platforms, the hilarious and heartfelt sequel is now available for purchase, meaning you can delight in the joy of this fan-favourite film without having to venture to the cinema. Plus, as well as keeping little bums glued to their seats for an hour or two, Inside Out 2 has an important message.

Helping teach kids all about emotions, the film personifies feelings like joy, sadness and anxiety into living, breathing, colourful, and oftentimes hilarious characters that live in our heads. The first film was a smash hit with big and little kids alike back in 2015, and now our beloved characters return, facing up against a new enemy, puberty, and all the emotions that come with it.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Pixar blockbuster from the comfort of your own home.

Where to watch Inside Out 2?

Pixar’s most recent cinematic triumph is out now and can be purchased to view from the comfort of your own home — the perfect late summer evening watch or afternoon activity for the whole family.

Currently, the film is available on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video. As the film is not long out of cinemas, you can’t currently stream the film for free but new viewers can try Apple TV+ for free for seven days, after which it costs £8.99 per month.

What is it about?

Inside Out 2 reunites audiences with all the emotions we met in the first film including foy, sadness, fear, anger and disgust, as they continue to help their person, Riley, learn and grow. All seems to be going well until that fateful time we all know far too well arrives, puberty. With it comes a whole new set of emotions such as envy, embarrassment, ennui and most overbearingly of all, anxiety. Undoubtedly chaos ensues as Riley’s emotions struggle to find a balance between themselves as they navigate the struggle of becoming a teenager.

Who’s in it?

Leading the cast once again is the ever-cheerful vocal stylings of Amy Poehler (Parks and Recreation) as Joy, accompanied by the hilariously melancholic voice of Phillyis Smith of US The Office fame. Mindy Kaling and Bill Hader who played Disgust and Fear in the first film, have now been swapped for Liza Lapira and Tony Hale.

New emotions bring a host of new actors, including The Bear’s breakout star Ayo Adebri as the hyper starry-eyed Envy, and Stranger Things actor Maya Hawke as heart-racing Anxiety.

Will it come onto streaming?

Unsurprisingly Inside Out 2 will eventually find its home on the streaming platform Disney Plus, along with countless other Pixar favourites. While we don’t know exactly when this will happen, previous films show us that it tends to be around two months following the at-home purchase launch.

Unfortunately Disney Plus no longer offers free trials for new customers but signing up is super easy. Simply head to the Disney+ website and complete the signup process in your web browser.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on TVs and other tech offers, try the links below:

If your TV doesn’t support apps, give it a new lease of life with our pick of the best streaming devices