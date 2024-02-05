How to watch The New Look, Apple TV+’s most fashionable show

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Apple TV+ has been busy creating exciting TV shows for us all to sink our teeth into, from Criminal Record to season two of Severance. And now, there’s another in its roster: The New Look. The upcoming drama focuses on the world of fashion. With a star-studded cast, a never-before-told true story – set against the backdrop of the Second World War – and a heavy dose of couture, Apple has certainly got our attention.

The New Look brings us the story of one of the most famous fashion houses: Dior. The series follows the rise of French designer Christian Dior as he establishes the modern world’s relationship with fashion, bringing about a dynasty and de-throning some other familiar names in the process.

With this thrilling, fashionable, drama coming to Apple TV+ soon, now is the perfect time to get your free Apple TV+ seven-day trial. As well as The New Look, you’ll be able to watch a whole host of critically acclaimed TV shows, such as Ted Lasso and The Morning Show. Or perhaps you fancy yourself more of a movie buff, in which case dive into Oscar-nominated Killers of the Flower Moon and Past Lives.

Whether you’re a fashionista desperate to see the timeless couture of Chanel and Dior, or a history buff curious about the role of the Second World War in the creation of our modern fashion industries, this show is bound to have us all hooked. So, don’t get wrapped up in last season’s trends, here’s everything you need to know about The New Look.

Free seven-day trial is for new subscribers only. £8.99/month after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled.

Where to watch ‘The New Look’

As the well-dressed historical thriller was produced by Apple Studios, it will come as no surprise that it will be streaming exclusively on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ costs £8.99 per month, but new viewers can try Apple TV+ for free for seven days.

When will ‘The New Look’ be released?

For those of you looking for another reason to stay in this Valentine’s Day, we have some good news, The New Look will begin streaming on 14 February. A perfect way to celebrate the day in style, from the comfort of your own sofa.

What is ‘The New Look’ about?

The drama follows French designer Christian Dior as he rises to the top of the fashion world, establishing the renowned brand Dior. Along the way, we get the chance to meet his fellow contemporaries, Coco Chanel, Pierre Balmain and Cristóbal Balenciaga (to name a few) and the part they play in the creation of the modern fashion world as we know it today.

The trailer also hints that the Second World War will play a key role in the show. With occupied Paris being home to many French designers of the time, the story demonstrates how creativity and expression can prevail, and even flourish, in times of great peril and fear.

Who are the stars in ‘The New Look’?

The show will star Ben Mendelsohn (Star Wars Rogue One, The Dark Knight) as Christian Dior. Battling it out with him for the fashion throne will be Coco Chanel, played by French actor Juliette Binoche (Chocolat, The English Patient). Other big names joining the cast include Hollywood star John Malkovich (Dangerous Liaisons and Being John Malkovich) and Game of Thrones actor Maisie Williams as Christian Dior’s sister, Catherine. To top it all off, legend of the silver screen Glenn Close (Fatal Attraction and The Wife) will appear as the editor-in-chief of Harper’s Bazar, Carmel Snow.

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on TVs and more, try the links below:

For more recommendations, check out the best new films and TV shows on Amazon Prime Video