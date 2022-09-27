Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

God of War Ragnarök is nearly here, and PlayStation is celebrating the highly anticipated launch with a brand new dualsense controller.

The PS5’s dualsense controller is our favourite accessory for the console, and this edition is the first released by the gaming giant to be tied in to a particular game, having previously released a range of different coloured controllers for the PlayStation 5 console.

Unlike the other controllers on offer, the Ragnarök edition features a two-tone colourway, as well as a logo featuring a bear and wolf on the touchpad, representing the game’s two main characters, Kratos and his son Atreus.

The game is being released on 9 November 2022 alongside the new controller and while pre-orders for the game have been live for a while, pre-orders for the new controller are now live.

To find out where to buy Sony’s latest limited-edition dualsense controller and how much it will cost, keep reading the rest of this article.

Read more:

PS5 dualsense controller – ‘God of War Ragnarök’ edition: £64.99, Game.co.uk – available 9 November 2022

(PlayStation)

Features: Six-axis motion sensing, two-point touch pad, feedback triggers

Six-axis motion sensing, two-point touch pad, feedback triggers Wired connection: USB-C

USB-C Wireless connection: Bluetooth 5.1

Bluetooth 5.1 Wired: USB connection (HID, Audio)

USB connection (HID, Audio) Battery: Rechargeable lithium-ion

Rechargeable lithium-ion Dimensions: 160mm x 66mm x 60mm

160mm x 66mm x 60mm Weight: 280g

The God of War Ragnarök edition of the dualsense controller has all the same features of the version that comes bundled with the console, namely haptic vibration functionality as well as adaptive triggers that can increase and release tension, depending on the player’s actions. As one of the biggest PlayStation exclusives to come out this year, expect Ragnarök to make excellent use of the hardware’s features with bowstring pulls and Leviathan axe throws.

In our review of the dualsense controller, our writer said: “Besides looking and feeling good, it also has some useful features, such as haptic feedback, which is a form of far superior vibration, and a set of trigger buttons that are much more responsive and tactile than previous PlayStation controllers. It’s the natural next step for a PlayStation controller and it’s arguably the best thing about the console.”

There is a product listing at Game as well as the PlayStation store page, but if they are made available at other retailers, we’ll be sure to keep you updated.

Pre-order now from PlayStation

Pre-order now from Game

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on gaming and other tech offers, try the links below:

For more God of War Ragnarök deals, have a read of our pre-order guide