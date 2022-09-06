Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

PlayStation has announced new additions to its range of PS5 accessories – and they all come with a distinct tactical flair.

As PlayStation 5 stock has become a bit easier to spot out in the wild, the grey camouflage range is sure to give it that stealthy edge as it “brings a fresh, unique aesthetic into play”, according to a post on the PlayStation Blog. The camo range will be available for the dualsense controller, the Pulse 3D wireless headset as well as the custom faceplates that can be added to the PS5 standard and digital editions.

The company has also confirmed when pre-orders will be available for the new range, as well as the expected release date. In the US, UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg, these new products will also be available via early access for PlayStation Direct customers.

This is the latest range of hardware the gaming giant has announced after it revealed plans to develop a high-end version of its existing controller, the dualsense edge, which was announced at Gamescom late last month.

To find out where you can buy the new range of hard-to-spot goods and when they will be available, keep reading the rest of this article.

PS5 dualsense controller grey camouflage edition, Playstation.com – pre-orders available 15 September

(Playstation)

The first item from the collection is the grey camouflage dualsense controller, which joins the six other colours that you can currently purchase (£64.99, Playstation.com). The controller will be available to pre-order on 15 September 2022 and is expected to be released on 14 October 2022.

No price has currently been given, but as the other controllers are priced at £64.99, excluding the standard white and black editions, we imagine the grey camouflage controller will fetch a similar price.

PS5 console cover grey camouflage edition, Playstation.com – pre-orders available 15 September

(Playstation)

If you’re hoping to customise the look of the PS5 itself, a new range of console covers is also being launched, with the same release date of 14 October 2022.

The grey camouflage option joins the existing range of galaxy-themed covers (£44.99, Playstation.com), and we expect this version to fetch a similar price. Just make sure you’re purchasing the disc edition or digital edition, depending on which console you own.

Pulse 3D wireless headset grey camouflage edition, Playstation.com – pre-orders available 15 September

(Playstation)

Finally, the grey camouflage edition of the Pulse 3D wireless headset will also be available as part of the collection. While the previous two products will be available on 14 October 2022, the headset has been earmarked for a December release date.

The black and white editions of PlayStation’s 3D audio-capable headphones are both priced at £89.99, so while we don’t have an official price for these yet, we imagine they will go for a similar price. We’ll keep you updated as soon as we have more information.

