With the impressive dualsense controller, SSD, 4K support and a growing library of exclusives, the PS5 is a force to be reckoned with.
The console has been on sale since November 2020, and it has been one of the fastest-selling in Sony’s history, which led to it being unavailable at most retailers for an extended period of time.
Now that the stock situation appears to have calmed down for console hunters – though it is worth noting there has been a recent price hike due to inflation – the good news is there is now a burgeoning library of games with even more titles on the horizon. The past year has been somewhat slower for the console, due to ongoing delays and supply shortages, but more releases are finally starting to hit the shelves.
Whether you’re looking for the biggest exclusives, such as God of War: Ragnarök or Forspoken, we’ll be sure to include every big PS5 title we’re looking forward to playing in 2022 and beyond. As was the case for 2021, games can become delayed after their initial release date, so we’ll be keeping this list up to date as soon as we hear of any developments.
We’ll also be including all other cross-platform releases that have a confirmed worldwide release date. To find out which games we’re looking forward to playing, read the rest of this article.
‘FIFA 23'
- Release date: 30 September 2022
- Publisher: EA Sports
- Developer: EA Vancouver, EA Romania
- Age rating: 3+
FIFA 23 has been confirmed to be the last of EA Sports’s football titles to bear the name, before it changes to EA Sports FC next year. But this latest instalment is already packed with plenty of new features. One of the biggest additions is the introduction of women’s football clubs for the first time, as well as the updated “Hypermotion2” motion capture system.
Of course, FIFA Ultimate Team will also be returning, as well as updated career modes and Volta for a more street-level footballing experience. In recent developments, Serie A team Juventus is returning to FIFA after exclusivity with Konami’s Pro Evolution Soccer series has come to an end.
‘Overwatch 2'
- Release date: 4 October 2022
- Publisher: Activision Blizzard
- Developer: Blizzard Entertainment
- Age rating: 12+
Overwatch 2 has been highly anticipated since it was first announced in 2019 and with new characters, maps and even a story mode being added, players’ expectations have been fairly high.
Overwatch 2 is also expected to replace the original game when it launches, meaning that anyone who has invested significant progress in the previous title should see it transferred to the updated version. It’s also going free-to-play, which means any new players can download the game at no extra cost.
‘Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed'
- Release date: 13 October 2022
- Publisher: Illfonic
- Developer: Illfonic
- Age rating: 12+
Illfonic is known for its “four vs one” asymmetrical multiplayer games that pit a team of players against a single adversary. For example, in the case of Friday the 13th, a group of camp counsellors must survive against a player taking control of the character Jason.
With this new Ghostbusters title, players can either choose to form their own team of Ghostbusters armed with proton packs, particle throwers, PKE readers and ghost traps, or fight against a team, in the form of a ghost they are attempting to capture.
‘Dragonball: The Breakers'
- Release date: 14 October 2022
- Publisher: Bandai Namco
- Developer: DIMPS
- Age rating: 12+
Dragonball has been an enduring media franchise since it was first created by Akira Toriyama in the Eighties and The Breakers reimagines the series’ most famous battles through the eyes of its supporting characters.
Rather than take on foes like Frieza, Cell and Majin Buu directly with Goku, Vegeta and the like, The Breakers will play as an asymmetric multiplayer game where teams have to out maneuver and outwit their opponents. It’s a fun take on a genre popularised by titles such as Dead By Daylight.
‘A Plague Tale: Requiem'
- Release date: 18 October 2022
- Publisher: Focus Home Interactive
- Developer: ASOBO Studios
- Age rating: 18+
From the studio that made Microsoft Flight Simulator,comes a sequel to 2019’s A Plague Tale: Innocence, Requiem will continue the journey of siblings Amicia and Hugo as they journey south through luscious landscapes and cities to begin a new life. It’s only when Hugo’s curse returns that they must escape The Inquisition and a literal sea of rats.
‘New Tales from the Borderlands'
- Release date: 21 October 2022
- Publisher: 2K Games
- Developer: Gearbox
- Age rating: 18+
New Tales from the Borderlands is a follow up to TellTales’s episodic adventure game that sees new characters in a familiar Borderlands setting.
Within the war-torn metropolis of Promethea, you’ll control Anu, Octavio, and Fran on the worst day of their lives. Face down a planetary invasion and vicious vault monsters in a five-part story.
‘Gotham Knights'
- Release date: 25 October
- Publisher: Warner Bros Interactive
- Developer: WB Games Montreal
- Age rating: 16+
In Gotham Knights, players will take control of four familiar heroes contending with the death of Batman and the rise of criminal activity on the streets of Gotham City. In this online co-op, players will be able to control Robin, Nightwing, Red Hood and Bat Girl in an effort to clean up the city.
The new gameplay trailer shows Nightwing and Red Hood – both of which have open-world traversal abilities – patrolling the streets of Gotham and implementing their different fighting styles to take down enemies. And while Batman himself won’t be playable in the game, the open world elements will immediately be familiar to anyone who has played any of the Arkham series before.
‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2'
- Release date: 28 October 2022
- Publisher: Activision Blizzard
- Developer: Infinity Ward
- Age rating: 18+
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the next upcoming instalment in the long running Call of Duty franchise, and a follow up to 2019’s Modern Warfare, which was itself a soft reboot for the series.
In new gameplay revealed in June, players got a chance to see some returning faces, such as “Soap” McTavish and “Ghost” Riley. Not only does the latest instalment promise an updated single player campaign mode as well as new multiplayer maps, players can also expect to see some additional content for the free-to-play battle royale mode, Warzone.
‘Skull and Bones'
- Release date: 9 November 2022
- Publisher: Ubisoft
- Developer: Ubisoft Singapore
- Age rating: 18+
Originally conceived after the high praise for Assassin’s Creed Black Flag’s naval combat, this ship-em-up from Ubisoft will see players take to the high seas to plunder and pillage the Caribbean against the backdrop of piracy’s second golden age (the third was when everyone sang sea shanties on TikTok).
It was originally slated to release back in 2018 but has since been pushed back every year since then. Now, Skull and Bones looks to set sail this November.
‘Sonic Frontiers'
- Release date: 8 November 2022
- Publisher: Sega
- Developer: Sonic Team
- Age rating: 7+
Sonic Frontiers is the latest 3D Sonic the Hedgehog title that will see the titular blue blur race across vast open fields in a mysterious new setting. A story trailer released during Gamescom 2022 showed off new details about “Starfall Island”, a new open-zone setting where Sonic must rescue his friends from a mysterious ancient threat.
‘God of War Ragnarok'
- Release date: 9 November 2022
- Publisher: PlayStation Studios
- Developer: Santa Monica Studios
- Age rating: 18+
God of War Ragnarok is the upcoming sequel to 2018’s God of War, that sees anti-hero Kratos continue his rampage against the Norse pantheon, with his young son Atreus at his side.
God of War was a critically acclaimed reboot of the original franchise from Santa Monica Studios and is widely considered to be one of the best games on the PS4 so fans have been eagerly waiting to find out what happens in the next installment after God of War left the series on something of a cliff hanger.
In this highly anticipated sequel, a now teenaged Atreus seeks answers on how to prevent Ragnarök from happening with his father’s help. While searching for these answers, Kratos and Atreus set out to meet the Norse god of war, Týr, who was previously believed to be dead.
‘Goat Simulator 3'
- Release date: 17 November 2022
- Publisher: Coffee Stain
- Developer: Coffee Stain
- Age rating: 12+
A series so good they skipped the second one, Goat Simulator 3 is the follow-up to the popular (if not entirely realistic) Goat Simulator that sees players control their own goats as they wreak havoc around the neighbourhood.
This latest installment will feature up to four-player cooperative modes, so you can join in the carnage with your friends.
'The Callisto Protocol’
- Release date: 2 December 2022
- Publisher: Krafton
- Developer: Striking Distance Studios
- Age rating: 18+
The Callisto Protocol is an upcoming survival horror game from Striking Distance Studios. Helmed by Glen Schofield, co-creator of the original Dead Space from Visceral Games, this latest title is set to be one of the biggest space-based horror games to come out this year.
The Callisto Protocol is set in 2320 at a prison colony called Black Iron, located on Jupiter’s moon Callisto. The player takes the role of prisoner Jacob Lee as he finds himself caught in the midst of an alien invasion.
‘Hello Neighbour 2'
- Release date: 9 December 2022
- Publisher: Gearbox
- Developer: Dynamic Pixels, Eerie Guest Studios
- Age rating: 7+
In Hello Neighbour 2, players will need to sneak around their neighbour’s property to uncover its mysteries, all while evading the enigmatic presence of the moustachioed Mr Peterson. Where its predecessor was limited to the confines of one house, Hello Neighbour 2 will expand further and bring an entire town into the grand conspiracy.
Players will take control of Quentin, a reporter undergoing an investigation into several missing persons cases that brings him to the sleepy suburb of Raven Brooks. Many of the residents have secrets to hide, and each new neighbour is designed with unique AI and behaviours, such as the local baker, the mayor and the taxidermist.
‘Dead Space'
- Release date: 24 January 2023
- Publisher: EA
- Developer: Motive Studios
- Age rating: 18+
Sci-fi horror games set against the abysmal backdrop of space are like buses – you wait for one and two come along in quick succession. Hot on the heels of The Callisto Protocol, Dead Space is an upcoming remake of the original 2008 title, which sees unlucky systems engineer, Isaac Clarke, trapped on the USG Ishimura with a hoard of hungry necromorphs that have decimated the crew.
With little more than some steel-capped boots and a makeshift arsenal of futuristic DIY equipment that would be the envy of any ScrewFix catalogue, Isaac must fend off the shambling, shrieking alien creatures long enough to find a way off the ship.
The game has been completely rebuilt from the ground up, with improved lighting, as well as the removal of the original’s timely loading screens.
‘Forspoken'
- Release date: 24 January 2023
- Publisher: Square Enix
- Developer: Luminous Productions
- Age rating: 18+
Forspoken is an action RPG that will follow the journey of Frey, a young New Yorker transported to the fantasy world of Athia. Developed by Luminous Productions, known for Final Fantasy XV, Forspoken has been designed as a console exclusive for the PS5 with a large open world. It was originally slated to release in May 2022 before gradually being pushed back to January 2023.
‘Dead Island 2'
- Release date: 3 February 2023
- Publisher: Deep Silver
- Developer: Dambuster Studios
- Age rating: 18+
Remember when Dead Island 2 was originally supposed to be released in 2015? No, neither do we. But much like the hoards it depicts in its trailer, it looks like the game is back from the dead.
Set against the sunny backdrop of downtown Los Angeles (which last time we looked at a map, was definitely not an island), players must face off against zombies with melee weapons, guns and more.
‘Hogwarts Legacy'
- Release date: 10 February 2023
- Developer: Avalanche Software
- Publisher: Warner Bros Interactive
- Age rating: 16+
Hogwarts Legacy is an open world tie-in to the wizarding world of Harry Potter. Developed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros. Interactive this game will take students into the ever-changing halls of Hogwarts as we’ve never seen them before. The game was recently delayed but, according to the game’s developers, is now scheduled to be released in early 2023.
Set before the events of Fantastic Beasts, players will attend Hogwarts in the 19th century as a customisable student in one of the four main houses: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff.
‘Resident Evil 4' remake
- Release date: 24 March 2023
- Publisher: Capcom
- Developer: Capcom
- Age rating: 18+
The original Resident Evil 4 was released on the Nintendo GameCube in 2005 and has since been ported to just about every modern platform under the sun. There’s even been a version of the game released for virtual reality platforms.
The original game has long been considered one of the best ever made, and the fourth mainline entry into the series was revolutionary in third-person shooters as well as taking Resident Evil into a new action-oriented direction. Now the title is getting a similar treatment to Resident Evil 2 and 3, being remade using the RE engine with updated graphics, gameplay and even a PS VR2 mode on the way.
‘Lord of the Rings: Gollum'
- Release date: TBC
- Publisher: Nacon
- Developer: Daedalic Entertainment
- Age rating: 16+
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will see players step into the role of the ring-obsessive as he navigates his way through the land of Mordor after being captured by Sauron’s forces. The game is set to venture further out into the reaches of Middle-Earth with unique quest lines, new characters to meet and a dual-personality that will see players make choices as either Gollum or Smeagol. As an action-stealth adventure, it looks like one of the most interesting licensed The Lord of the Rings properties and will apparently stay true to Tolkien’s vision of his fantasy setting.
The game was originally slated for a September 2022 release but has since been pushed back “by a few months” according to the game’s developer. No exact date has been given but we’ll keep you updated as soon as we hear more information.
'Marvel’s Midnight Suns’
- Release date: TBC 2023
- Publisher: 2K Games
- Developer: Firaxis, Virtuos
- Age rating: 16+
From the creator’s of the critically acclaimed XCOM strategy games comes Marvel’s Midnight Suns. In the game, the demonic Lilith and her fearsome horde unite with the evil armies of Hydra. Lead a team of unlikely heroes including Spider-Man, Doctor Strange and Iron Man to stop a growing apocalyptic threat. Expect to see Firaxis’s tactical turn-based action in true XCOM style.
