Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

As the original Overwatch has turned out the lights after launching in 2016, Overwatch 2 will be swiftly taking its place.

It’s a bittersweet moment for players who enjoyed the previous title, but as the sequel switches to a new free-to-play model with battle passes, it means more players than ever will be able to pick it up at no extra cost.

While the new model has left some players confused, the game’s developers recently explained how each season will work for the updated game.

The game is set to launch in early October on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC platforms, so how can you jump into your next match?

To find out when you can start playing Overwatch 2, keep reading the rest of this article.

Read more:

What time does ‘Overwatch 2’ launch in the UK?

(Blizzard)

If you’re hoping to get started on the new game as soon as it’s launched, the game will be available to players from 4 October 2022 at 12pm PDT.

That means if you’re hoping to play the game in the UK, the servers will officially open at 8pm BST.

If you’re wondering when it launches in other global territories, the official Overwatch Twitter account has posted a roadmap for each timezone.

If you’re new to the world of Overwatch, you’ll will need to sign up for a Battle.net account to play the game on your platform of choice.

If you’re a returning player, however, you will be able to transfer your progress from the original game to the sequel. To do so, Blizzard has posted an FAQ with further details on cross-progression and account merging.

How to download ‘Overwatch 2’ on consoles and PC

Overwatch 2 will be about 30GB in size on console platforms, or an even heftier 50GB on PC. If you want to download the game ahead of its official launch – so you can waste no time getting into matches – you will be able to do so from 5pm BST on launch day. To be eligible for pre-downloads, players will need to have either already owned the original game or purchased the watchpoint pack, which retails for £34.99.

Overwatch 2 is currently available to pre-download on PC if you have updated the game to the latest version through the launcher, or the Watchpoint pack is also currently available for purchase (£34.99, Battle.net).

The watchpoint pack includes several bonuses, including the season one premium battle pass, seven legendary skins (including two all-new space raider skins), five epic skins, and 2,000 Overwatch coins.

Voucher codes

If you’re looking for discounts on technology or videogames, try one of these codes:

Want to know more about the Overwatch 2 battle pass? Find out how it will work for new and returning players