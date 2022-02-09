The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock UK - live: Game and Amazon restocks could drop this morning – here’s everything you need to know
Update: The PS5 could drop at Game today. Read on for more information.
2022 looks to be a promising year for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 headset coming in the next few months. But how difficult is it to get a PS5?
Well, we’re sad to say that over a year since its launch, customers are still struggling to get their hands on a PS5 console due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the pandemic.
Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even though we’re now in February 2022, demand for the console is still high. January was one of the slowest months for restocks on record, with only 13 drops taking place throughout the month. February has also been pretty slow. There wasn’t a single restock at all last week, but our fortunes are starting to change with drops from Smyths Toys and Very taking place so far this week, and many more predicted to arrive.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new console. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
When was the last Currys PS5 restock?
Currys used to use a PS5 VIP priority pass lottery to dish out its consoles in a fair way. Those selected would have five days to buy the console using a unique code, with redeemers receiving a call a few weeks later. It was good in practice, but it became less and less fair as the months went on.
While the lottery ended at the start of June, people were still receiving codes up to the beginning of December, so it became almost impossible to bag a console from Currys if you hadn’t signed up six months prior. Thankfully, since December, general sale restocks have been happening frequently.
The retailer last had a general sale restock online on 28 January, so we aren’t expecting it to drop again this week.
What Game PS5 bundles are there?
There are 29 PS5 bundles currently listed on Game’s product page right now, but these are subject to change. The cheapest disc edition bundle right now, which comes with a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, an additional dual sense controller and a cap (£581.95, Game.co.uk).
We might even see new Horizon Forbidden West bundles drop at the retailer. Our reasoning? The bundles have an expected dispatch date of 18 February, which is the same day the Forbidden West game comes out.
When was the last Game PS5 restock?
Game last restocked the PS5 on 19 January, with consoles going live at 9.30am. The retailer usually gives people advanced warning ahead of a drop via its Twitter page, but it either forgot to do so during the January restock or decided it didn’t need to anymore.
The warning tweets are actually pretty useful and give people plenty of time to prepare for the morning restock, so hopefully the tweets will return and we’ll see Game tweet something out this morning. We’re predicting the retailer to drop either today or tomorrow.
Who could restock the PS5 today?
Goooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to The Independent’s PS5 restock liveblog, where we’ve made it our mission to get every single one of you an elusive next-gen console.
It’s been a pretty great week for restocks so far, with Very dropping yesterday and Smyths Toys reportedly being in stock in-store since 4 February. But both those drops have sadly come to an end now.
PS5 stock trackers, logging off
All righty, looks like things are picking back up again in the world of PlayStation restocks. Hallelujah. That Very drop this morning was pretty satisfying indeed, lasting a good few hours, although we have no idea if anyone managed to get a PS5 from Smyths Toys. Let us know if you did by tweeting @TheIndyBest.
We’ll be back here again tomorrow morning for some more PS5 stock tracking action, where we hope to see two more retailers restock the console. Catch you all then!
Amazon PS5 stock could drop soon
If you’re fed up of wading through expensive PS5 bundles, then we’re pretty optimistic for an Amazon PS5 restock tomorrow. The online giant always sells disc and digital consoles on their own.
Amazon only ever drops stock on a Wednesday, and it hasn’t had a restock since 19 January. If it doesn’t restock tomorrow, then 15 February becomes the next likely date.
You need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to bag a PS5 from the retailer, but you can get a 30-day free trial and cancel your subscription after your purchase.
GTA6 news
Been on tenterhooks waiting for GTA6? The gaming fairy has arrived to sprinkle a bit of joy in your life. Rockstar Games has made an official announcement on its website confirming that Grand Theft Auto 6 is in currently in active development.
The publisher acknowledged the uncertainty over Grand Theft Auto’s future, with Rockstar focusing most of its attention on the success of GTA Online. It’s been nearly a decade since we saw a brand new Grand Theft Auto game after all. For all the juicy details, have a read of our explainer below.
Get this ‘Fifa 22’ PS5 bundle for cheap
If you’re looking to buy the latest game in the Fifa franchise, then Currys is currently bundling the game with a dualsense controller for £15 less than usual.
‘Fifa 22’ PS5 with an extra dualsense controller: Was £129, now £114, Currys.co.uk
Haven’t managed to pick up Fifa 22 on the PS5 yet? Now’s your chance! The newest entry in the Fifa franchise is here, complete with the integration of HyperMotion technology, making the beautiful game look more realistic than ever before. Plus, there’s new in-game mechanics like explosive sprint, and a new goalkeeper system. Currys is currently bundling the game with a white PS5 dualsense controller for £114. All other retailers are selling this bundle for £129.
Want an Xbox series X instead?
It’s been a pretty great day for PS5 restocks so far this week, with both Smyths Toys and Very restocking the console so far, but if you’re still struggling, then there’s another console that might interest you.
If you’re on the hunt for the Xbox series X, then Microsoft’s next-gen console is currently in stock at Asda, Smyths Toys and EE. Want to find out how to get it? Head on over to our liveblog below.
