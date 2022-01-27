The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock UK - live: Tracking today’s restocks from Game, John Lewis, Currys and more
Follow live for the latest stock updates from Very, AO, Amazon and more
Update: Currys, Smyths Toys, John Lewis & Partners and Asda have yet to drop stock this month. Could they restock before February? Read on for more information.
2022 looks to be one of the most promising years for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 headset coming in the next few months. But what of the PS5 itself?
Well, we’re sad to say that customers are still struggling to get their hands on a PS5 console due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage, which has had a big impact on supply chains for over a year now.
Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even though we’re now in 2022, demand for the console is still high. January has been one of the slowest months for restocks on record, but we have seen a handful of restocks from PlayStation Direct, Game, BT , Amazon, Very and AO, indicating that things are starting to pick up again.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new console. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
Who could restock the PS5 today?
Goooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to another ay of PS5 stock tracking action. So, it’s been a deafeningly quiet week for restocks with not a single drop in sight.
With four major retailers still yet to restock in January and a handful of independents, we’re not losing hope. Who do we still have our lasers pointed at? Currys, Smyths Toys, John Lewis & Partners and Asda, of course. Stick around and we’ll take you through every drop and prediction we have up under our sleeve.
PS5 stock trackers, signing off
All right everyone, guess what? It’s been another day without a drop, cementing this month as one of the worst for restocks on record. But we’re not losing hope any time soon!
While there hasn’t been a restock today, retailers still have five days left of January to turn things around. If you’re still hunting for the elusive console or if you just enjoy our company, then we’ll be back here tomorrow to do even more stock tracking. Bye for now!
Sign up to the IndyBest newsletter
Enjoying these stock updates? Want more shopping insights? Why not sign up to the IndyBest newsletter to access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products chosen by IndyBest experts. Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash.
Get the IndyBest newsletter and access to all of The Independent’s other newsletters now. You won’t regret it.
IndyBest newsletter - Sign up for your essential weekly shopping guide
Make sure you don’t miss out on our exclusive IndyBest email dropping into your inbox as you wake up on Black Friday
This new PS5 feature is finally rolling out
Being able to access screenshots and videos that you’ve captured on your PS5 from your smartphone has long been a feature promised by Sony. And now it seems like it’s slowly rolling out.
So far, we’ve only seen a select few people gain access to this feature – mainly from the US, but we’ll let you know if it rolls out more widely.
When was the last ShopTo PS5 restock?
Electronics specialist ShopTo had two drops in December, making it the best independent store to buy a PS5 from last month. That said, it hasn’t restocked at all in January, and a lot of people like ShopTo restocks because they always take place on the weekend.
Bizarrely, ShopTo tweeted a restock announcement on 30 December, but it quickly deleted the tweet before most people could see it. We thought that this meant that a restock was about to take place, but nada – we didn’t get a thing. Thankfully, the folks over on the @PS5UKStock Discord server grabbed a screenshot before it was deleted. Could it restock this weekend? We’ll have to wait and see.
PS Plus games February 2022
This has to be one of the first months where the PS Plus games haven’t leaked ahead of time. Usually we know what free games subscribers will be getting at least a week before they’re announced, but nope, not this time. We’ve heard nothing.
We don’t have long left to wait though. The free games for PS Plus subscribers for the PS4 and PS5 games are expected to be unveiled today at 4.30pm. Let’s hope they’re good!
On the hunt for an Xbox series X?
If you’re searching for Microsoft’s next-gen console, then we’ve got some great news for you lucky, lucky things. Right now, the Xbox series X is in stock at both Asda and EE. A drop at Game took place yesterday morning.
Want to find out how you can get your hands on it? Course you do. Have a read of our Xbox series X live restock tracker for all the details.
The Xbox series X is in stock at Argos today
Where can you buy an Xbox series X in the UK today? Here’s where Microsoft’s next-gen console could restock next, including Smyths Toys, Currys and Argos
‘Gran Turismo 7’ PS5
It’s the 25th anniversary of the Gran Turismo series, and Polyphony Studios is planning on bringing previous elements from its flagship racing sim to both the PS4 and PS5 in the biggest entry to the series yet.
Announced on 9 September 2021, Gran Turismo 7 is scheduled to launch on 4 March 2022 on both the PS4 and PS5 consoles. There will be 420 drivable cars available from launch day, as well as over 90 track routes across the globe to race on, with some favourites from the series set to make a return. Want to know more and how you can pre-order the game? Read our handy GT7 article below.
‘Gran Turismo 7’: File size and official steering wheel revealed
‘Gran Turismo 7’ is set to be a huge racing game. Here’s where you can buy the game and official steering wheel from Argos, Very, Amazon and more.
Game PS5 stock could drop next week
Game has just updated its PS5 bundles page with new release dates of 18 February, hinting that another restock could occur in early February.
Drops at the retailer usually take place one or two weeks before the stated release date, so we could see a drop between 1-3 February next week. Not long left to wait!
‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ PS5
If you simply can’t wait for Horizon Forbidden West to come out later this year on the PS5, then you’ll be pleased to know that Horizon Zero Dawn has a PS5 upgrade that you’ll absolutely love.
While nothing has really changed content-wise, you’re still getting a glorious 60fps experience for free, and it’s a great way to kill time before Horizon Forbidden West releases in February.
Everything we know about ‘Horizon Forbidden West’ so far
The sequel to ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ is right around the corner. Here’s what we know about the ‘Horizon Forbidden West’ release date, story and more
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.