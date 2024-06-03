The Father’s Day gifts to buy your fitness fanatic dad

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Father’s Day is fast approaching – mark your calendars for 16 June – so we’ve been busy hunting down the best gifts to buy your dad or the father figure in your life.

Dads are notoriously tricky to buy for, whether that’s due to having super niche interests or they simply already have everything they could possibly need.

If you’re left scratching your head, don’t worry because our shopping experts here at IndyBest have got you covered for any dad out there who loves going to the gym, running and walking outdoors, and all the gadgets that can help them hit a new PB on park runs at the weekend.

For fitness lovers, Myprotein has plenty of items that will bring a smile to your dad’s face this Father’s Day and we’ve got the lowdown on what’s actually worth your money.

From comfortable T-shirts to functional running vests and pre-workout supplements, we’ve got you covered. Best of all, Myprotein offers regular savings across flash sales and limited edition discounts, so you’ll be able to bag a bargain too.

Myprotein Impact whey protein powder 1kg: Was £41.99, now £20.45, Myprotein.com

Upping your dad’s protein intake is the best way to repair muscles and build growth, and we’re sure he’ll love this whey powder that’s so good that it earned a spot in our guide to the best protein powders and shakes.

Our tester liked that “it contains around 1g to 1.5g of sugar per serving – depending on the flavour – so it hasn’t been bulked out with sweeteners despite all the unusual flavours”.

There’s plenty of flavour variety too, with 40 vegetarian and gluten-free variations spanning chocolate mint, dark chocolate with salted caramel, chocolate peanut butter and even tiramisu. Delicious.

Buy now

MP men’s training joggers: £14.99, Myprotein.com

Everyone can do with a pair of joggers, both for comfort and when exercising. This pair from Myprotein are very budget-friendly and made an appearance in our round-up of Myprotein’s workout clothing for men. While we’re yet to test the joggers for ourselves, they look like they’ll be great for everyday exercise and comfortable to wear around the house. They come in a regular fit and sizes from XXS to XXXL.

Buy now

Myprotein tube resistance band with handles, heavy: £11, Myprotein.com

Whether your dad prefers to workout in a gym or the garden, this set of resistant bands will come in handy. As the name suggests, they give you constant tension as you stretch the band so you can maximise muscle building when lifting weights or working on strengthening your quads, biceps and more.

We’re big fans of these tube bands with handles, which allow for a comfortable grip when working the upper body through rows and pulls, but you can also put your feet through them for lower-body moves such as donkey kickbacks.

Buy now

Myprotein the pre-workout: Was £32.49, now £14.81, Myprotein.com

If your dad is training for a new PB, this pre-workout will give them the extra push they need. A blend of vitamin B6, caffeine and creatine, the supplement promises to boost his endurance capacity, stamina, strength and overall physical performance.

That’s not all, if he has a sweet tooth, take your pick from grape, cola, orange, mango and passionfruit, blue and raspberry flavours.

Did we mention it’s currently reduced? You can snap it up now before 16 June comes around with 50% off. If you’re keen to know more about pre-workout and how it works, read our expert-led guide to workout supplements.

Buy now

Myprotein leather weightlifting belt: £14.99, Myprotein.com

If your dad is on a weightlifting journey to build muscle mass, help him reduce the risk of back injuries with this lifting belt, all without breaking the bank.

For less than £15, this leather belt is the perfect blend of comfort and support, thanks to a double buckle system for an ultra-secure fit.

There are three sizes available for small, medium and large waist sizes and it goes up to 40in, and each belt has eight sizing options so you can customise the tightness.

Buy now

Myprotein velocity ultra hydration vest: Was £65, now £58.99, Myprotein.com

Lastly, we’ve put a range of Myprotein running gear through its paces here at IndyBest. While we’ve yet to try its running vest because it constantly sells out, it has proved popular among runners. There are elasticated and adjustable front clips, reflective details for running at night, two hydration pockets that fit 500ml bottles, two zipped openings at the front and back and space for a 2l water bladder. He’ll be crossing that finish line before you know it.

Buy now

