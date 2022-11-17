Aldi’s Yankee Candle dupes are racking up rave reviews, and this is how to shop them

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

We’re regularly raving about budget retailer Aldi here at IndyBest, which regular readers are sure to have noticed. But with everything from budget-friendly air fryers to cost-cutting cast iron pans, how could we not be fans of the low-cost label?

Famous for its Specialbuy aisle, the somewhat treasure trove of weird, wonderful, and often penny-pinching products create quite the storm every now and again. A pressure cooker, tower vacuum cleaner and Harry Potter smartwatch are some of the latest additions to the online shelf, but one product in particular is stirring up quite the storm.

Named Scentcerity, the new range of candles include scents such as black cherry, Amalfi lemon and twilight, alongside more festive flavours, cinnamon spice, alpine spice, and a magic Christmas candle.

But what’s really getting people talking is the claims that they are dupes of the famous Yankee Candles. And cinnamon spice seems to be the most popular pick right now, with everyone feeling festive.

Eagle-eyed readers may remember that this isn’t the first time Aldi has sold dupes of other big brands. In fact, it’s not even the first time it’s developed dupes of Yankee Candle, but, if you are looking for a bargain, we have everything you need to know below.

Large cinnamon spice candle jar: £3.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

At 538g, this is one hefty candle. But it isn’t quite as big as the Yankee candle option, which weighs in at a whopping 623g.

But, coming in at less than £4, compared with the £27.99 price tag of the Yankee Candle (Yankeecandle.com), there’s a huge price difference that can’t be ignored. So, we don’t think the loss of 100g is too much to stress over.

Housed in a glass jar, it claims to have an 80-hour burn time with just one wick. Which, if we get our money calculating brains going, works out at just 5p per hour of sweet-scented burning.

We’ve chosen the cinnamon spice scent to get us in the Christmas spirit, but other festive fan favourites include alpine spice (£3.99, Aldi.co.uk) and a magic Christmas candle (£3.99, Aldi.co.uk), which sound equally as exciting. And you can even bulk buy in packs of three, like this black cherry jar candle triple bundle (£8.97, Aldi.co.uk).

