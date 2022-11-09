Oliver Bonas 12 days of dazzle jewellery keepsake advent calendar
- Best: Overall
- Number of days: 12
- Product highlights: Oliver Bonas Sasha hoop, Oliver Bonas heart pendant necklace, Oliver Bonas ridged hoop earrings
- Value: Unspecified
- Metal options: Silver and gold
Jumping on the bandwagon, Oliver Bonas’s first foray into the world of advent calendars will not disappoint. With an option for silver or gold, the 12-day offering contains a carefully curated edit of jewellery pieces. Each piece is certainly something you’d most likely buy for yourself, which is essential when spending £275 on an advent calendar.
Oliver Bonas has clearly thought through its debut calendar – the packaging isn’t overtly festive and has been designed to be used as a useful storage solution long after the Christmas countdown is over. Similarly, each item is packaged within its own cotton pouch, which bodes well for keeping things safe.
Hidden within the drawers is a great selection of necklaces, bracelets, earrings and charms, all of which we found very wearable. We created a lovely ear party with the ridged hoop earrings, the Sasha hoops (£29.50, Oliverbonas.com) and the star stud earrings. Another firm favourite was the heart pendant necklace, which features a small crystal. All in all, there’s plenty of sparkle to shout about here.