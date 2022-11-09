Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In the words of Slade: “It’s Christmaaaas!” Well, nearly. With the countdown almost here, anticipation for the big day is mounting, and new advent calendars are launching on a near-daily basis.

If you’re looking to add a little extra glitz and glam to the festive party season, we’ve got the answer: a jewellery advent calendar. Yes, 12 or 25 days of pure sparkle.

The brilliant thing about these is they’re not just for Christmas, as the pieces can be worn year-round – the gift that keeps on giving. Whether you prefer silver, gold or mixed metals, there’s something just waiting to be worn.

If you’re unsure what to expect, depending on the brand, you’ll unwrap necklaces, bracelets, earrings, anklets and a whole lot more. With most of them, you can choose between silver, gold or mixed metals, too.

Here, we’ve included brand-new options for 2022, personalised designs and, of course, firm favourites from the likes of Missoma and Astrid & Miyu. Each is worth its weight in gold.

How we tested

In the name of investigative journalism, we worked our way through each of the jewellery advent calendars, assessing them for their contents, variety of metals on offer and whether they really will add some sparkle to your Christmas countdown.

A selection of the jewellery advent calendars tested for this guide (Eva Waite-Taylor)

The best jewellery advent calendars for 2022 are: