The sun’s (finally) shining and two more bank holidays are on the way – yes, grilling season is officially here. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or set to be a first-time owner, it’s time to add a new barbecue to your alfresco cooking arsenal.

From premium gas models to do-it-all hybrids, portable designs or kettle BBQs, the right piece of kit will have you covered for camping trips, garden gatherings, parties and more.

An all-year-round prized possession, a BBQ is an investment for summer and beyond – but they don’t come cheap.

Lucky for those wanting to save some dough, the sales are packed with savings on top-rated models from the likes of Weber, Cobb and GoodHome, as well as bargain offerings from Argos and Aldi.

So, before you dig out the tongs, flip flops and summer shirts, ensure you haven’t got all the gear and no idea with one of these discounted barbecues.

Aldi charcoal kettle BBQ: Was £34.99, now £24.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Setting you back just £24.99, Aldi’s charcoal kettle BBQ is a space-saving solution to cooking alfresco. The durable barbecue has a large cooking area so that you can cook and prepare simultaneously. Plus, the handy storage shelf at the bottom and hooks for utensils saves you trips to and from the kitchen. Complete with wheels and tongs, the sleek design will slot easily into your existing garden interiors.

Buy now

Argos home drum charcoal BBQ with cover and utensils: Was £70, now £55, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

Argos has knocked just over 20 per cent off this drum charcoal barbecue ahead of the bank holiday weekend. The sleek design boasts a large cooking space that will serve up to 10 people, while the adjustable grill height helps you cook food to perfection. Equipped with a warming rack, removable ash tray, two wheels for transportation and three utensils (tongs, a fork and a spatula), you’ve got everything you need for a summer cook-out.

Buy now

Aldi Gardenline smoker BBQ: Was £99.99, now £69.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Featuring two cooking grills, a thermometer and innovative smoking section, Aldi’s smoker barbecue is crafted from cold rolled steel with a powder coated barrel and a heat-resistant black finish for extra durability. There’s a useful base storage shelf and two large wheels for transportation, while the large cooking area makes it a great option for summer parties and large families. Plus, you can save 30 per cent right now.

Buy now

Weber compact black charcoal baarbecue: Was £110, now £88, Diy.com

(B&Q)

Weber is one of the most trustworthy names in grilling – and you can save £22 right now on its compact charcoal model thanks to B&Q. Perfect for those short on space, the kettle design boasts superior heat retention, wheels to chase the sun in the garden, ash collection for easier cleaning and precise heat control by adjusting the damper.

Buy now

GoodHome tippah 4.0 black 4 burner gas barbecue: Was £198, now £158.40, Diy.com

(B&Q)

With its extra large cooking surface, you’ll be able to rustle up everything from burgers and steaks to vegetable skewers for up to 12 people with GoodHome’s gas barbecue. Reduced by nearly £50, the grill is complete with an enameled steel grid, three painted steel oil collectors, integrated sie handle, gas bottle support, high performance burners and flame tamers, handy hooks and an in-built thermometer in the lid.

Buy now

Argos home 43cm kettle charcoal BBQ: Was £38, now £30, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

Reduced by 20 per cent, Argos’s kettle charcoal barbecue is a steal. Serving between 4-6 people, the 43cm diameter leaves plenty of space for cooking meat, vegetables or fish. With two wheels for easy transportation and an easy-to-assemble design, the steel design is sure to be durable with its enamel lid and sleek black heat resistant finish.

Buy now

Outback omega 250 two-burner gas barbecue: Was £199.99, now £149.99, Robertdyas.co.uk

(Robert Dyas)

Discounted by £50, Outback’s two burner gas barbecue is perfect for entertaining large groups this summer. The stylish design has a one-piece hammertone hood, additional side burner, push-button ignition, a space-saving side table, tool rack and grease-collection cup. The metal storage shelf is a useful addition while the two wheels helps you move it to the sunny spot in your garden.

Buy now

