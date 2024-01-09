Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hot water bottles provide plenty of comfort – adding warmth while easing aches and pains. Made of PVC or rubber, their popularity dates all the way back to the early 1900s, and, now, their accompanying covers are available in everything from faux fur to soft-toy-shaped designs.

But what about investing in a much more flexible, versatile version? Ideal for wrapping around the body, step forward, long hot water bottles.

The heat therapy trend of the moment, they were first created in 2010 by original long hot water bottle brand YuYu Bottle. Born out of the founder’s annoyance at constantly adjusting his hot water bottle to redistribute warmth, Richard Yu set about designing a longer version.

As well as focusing on warming you up, their elongated, flexible shape means they can efficiently relieve muscle tension and backache too. For anyone experiencing persistent pain or chronic illness, they’ve been hailed as a godsend, especially for those with long-term conditions such as endometriosis, arthritis, fibromyalgia, and inflammatory diseases.

Plus, treating pain with heat can improve circulation and blood flow, reducing muscle spasms and relaxing stiff and painful joints. And the beauty of this product’s shape enables further reach, to get to affected areas.

How we tested

We put each bottle through its paces over several months, looking at the hot water bottles’ usefulness for pain relief and keeping warm. Each bottle needed to be both high in quality and suitable for ongoing daily use. Read on to find out which ones made our hot list.

The best long hot water bottles for 2024 are: