Best long hot water bottles to help soothe all your aches and pains

They’ll keep you warm, help you sleep, and their flexible shape means they can reach every sore spot

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Tuesday 09 January 2024 16:21
<p>Heat can improve circulation and blood flow, reducing muscle spasm and relaxing stiff, painful joints</p>

Heat can improve circulation and blood flow, reducing muscle spasm and relaxing stiff, painful joints

(The Independent)
Our Top Picks

Hot water bottles provide plenty of comfort – adding warmth while easing aches and pains. Made of PVC or rubber, their popularity dates all the way back to the early 1900s, and, now, their accompanying covers are available in everything from faux fur to soft-toy-shaped designs.

But what about investing in a much more flexible, versatile version? Ideal for wrapping around the body, step forward, long hot water bottles.

The heat therapy trend of the moment, they were first created in 2010 by original long hot water bottle brand YuYu Bottle. Born out of the founder’s annoyance at constantly adjusting his hot water bottle to redistribute warmth, Richard Yu set about designing a longer version.

As well as focusing on warming you up, their elongated, flexible shape means they can efficiently relieve muscle tension and backache too. For anyone experiencing persistent pain or chronic illness, they’ve been hailed as a godsend, especially for those with long-term conditions such as endometriosis, arthritis, fibromyalgia, and inflammatory diseases.

Plus, treating pain with heat can improve circulation and blood flow, reducing muscle spasms and relaxing stiff and painful joints. And the beauty of this product’s shape enables further reach, to get to affected areas.

How we tested

We put each bottle through its paces over several months, looking at the hot water bottles’ usefulness for pain relief and keeping warm. Each bottle needed to be both high in quality and suitable for ongoing daily use. Read on to find out which ones made our hot list.

The best long hot water bottles for 2024 are:

  • Best long hot water bottle overall – YuYu Bottle luxury fleece long hot water bottle in coral, 1l: £38, Yuyubottle.com
  • Best budget long hot water bottle – Dunelm teddy cream long hot water bottle: £14, Dunelm.com
  • Best long hot water bottle for softness – Vagabond Bags Ltd long hot water bottle: £17.23, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best design – The Hot Water Bottle Shop body warming long hot water bottle in grey snow leopard faux fur, 2l: £22.99, Thehotwaterbottleshop.com
  • Best long hot water bottle for back pain – Warmies extra long hot water bottle in taupe fleece: £24.99, Warmies.co.uk

YuYu Bottle luxury fleece long hot water bottle, coral

  • Best: Long hot water bottle overall
  • Size: 81cm x 13cm
  • Why we love it
    • Wearable strap

The 81cm x 13cm YuYu Bottle, which is crafted from a biodegradable grade-A rubber – as are all the bottles we tested – is a dream to use. It comes complete with a cute, branded canvas tote and a velvet-feel fleecy case, and also has a genius wearable strap. We filled the bottle up to two-thirds capacity. As the top rolled down smoothly, pouring in water was a breeze.

Attaching the bottle onto our back, the wearable strap ties easily in place with minimum faff, which is essential when you’re in pain. Being able to drape a hot water bottle over all our aching areas – including back, tummy, shoulders and neck – made our day-to-day tasks much more manageable. Bumps on the surface of the bottle are there for retaining heat, and we enjoyed comforting warmth and relaxation for hours on end.

Dunelm teddy cream long hot water bottle

  • Best: Budget long hot water bottle
  • Size: 80cm x 14cm
  • Why we love it
    • Cosy to the touch

Made from natural rubber, this long hot water bottle has a cream-coloured teddy fleece cover with both a neck and flap opening further down. We found that it was better to remove the bottle top from its case via the flap opening when filling, to stop the cover from getting wet. The material is of medium thickness, making for a lightweight feel that worked well when balanced on our neck.

Note, the light material shows up dirt, and, although it can be machine washed, it did bobble slightly with regular wear and tear. Nonetheless, this is a cosy bargain buy.

Vagabond Bags Ltd long hot water bottle

  • Best: Long hot water bottle for softness
  • Size: 79cm x 12cm
  • Why we love it
    • Luxuriously thick case

Presented in a luxuriously thick case, the rectangular bottle’s open neck is wide enough for filling without removal. Equally, the heavy cover meant there was sufficient insulation between it and our body to avoid burning or overheating. The bottle stayed in place while draped around our neck, without slipping or falling off, and allowed heat to radiate down our back, too.

At 79cm x 12cm, the shape is long enough to cover a substantial area of the legs, back or neck. Above all, the tactile cover looks and feels super plush, and, even with daily refilling, the quality wasn’t lost over time during testing.

The Hot Water Bottle Shop body warming long hot water bottle, grey snow leopard faux fur

  • Best: Print design
  • Size : 80cm x 11cm
  • Why we love it
    • Sleek and strokable

One for leopard-print-lovers, this rectangular natural rubber bottle measures 80cm x 11cm and comes with an acrylic cover. Sleek and strokable, the case folds down to open with ease, and we appreciated being able to pour from the kettle while experiencing joint pain, without worrying about hot water spilling onto the material.

The cover is reasonably thick, and holds heat well overnight, which soothed our pain and helped us sleep. This bottle is also available in other designs, if leopard print isn’t for you.

Aroma Home faux-fur long hot water bottle, lilac

  • Best: Long hot water bottle for full-body heat therapy
  • Size: 75cm x 14.5cm
  • Why we love it
    • Widest long hot water bottle we tried

This is the widest long hot water bottle we tried, and, as a result, it was ideal for full body heat therapy while lying down. It has a chic ribbon tie for unfastening before adding water into the rectangular natural rubber bottle, though it is a little fiddly to tie back up. That said, among the long hot water bottles we reviewed, this product’s medium-density cover was the easiest to take off.

Warmies extra long hot water bottle, taupe fleece

  • Best: Long hot water bottle for back pain
  • Size: 81cm x 12cm
  • Why we love it
    • Easy to fill

The exposed top on this 81cm x 12cm rectangular number took away any filling hassle. Different from other products tested, the bottle is a transparent rubber and extra long – which is optimum for back pain – and is covered in taupe fleece that’s satisfying to the touch. The lightweight material made the bottle less bulky, which was a plus for storage, but didn’t retain heat for quite as long. Saying that, the cover’s pom pom detailing offers a fun aesthetic.

The verdict: Long hot water bottles

The YuYu Bottle is our standout winner – wearing this hot water bottle has been nothing short of incredible. Well worth the price, between its strap and super soft case, this is a life-changing lifestyle buy for chronic pain.

Bonus points go to Vagabond’s supremely cosy cover. Additionally, we’ve been really impressed by the versatility of The Hot Water Bottle Shop’s family-friendly range of long hot water bottles.

Want to tackle stiffness and pain at the source? Read our review of the best memory foam, pocket sprung and hybrid mattresses

