Best personalised photo books for preserving your precious memories

If you're anything like us, your phone will be chock-full of photos (we're way past the 100,000 mark). So, it could be high time you gave your phone's storage a break and turned some of those digital files into something tangible to help you look back on cherished memories. That’s where the best photo book companies come in.

Forget the photo albums of yesteryear – faux leather red covers with plastic slip-in sleeves? No, thank you. Instead, the photo book concept will help you create high-end albums, printing quality images (even from phones) directly onto the page, with fun layouts and designs that can be personalised. They're so good that you could even use them to create your wedding album.

Many brands have options for different sized images, from square to landscape and portrait orientations. Choose from linen covers, hardbacks and softbacks, different colours and fonts – you can even get captions printed on the page. If you’re short on time or don’t know where to start when it comes to organising your photos into a layout, most companies also have auto-fill options that do all the hard work for you.

How we tested

We put a range of photo book services to the test ( Emma Henderson )

To test each photo book company, we made our own albums, whether on desktop or via an app. We considered how easy it was to make the album and if there were any pitfalls during the process. We looked at the range of options, designs and creativity levels available, as well as how intuitive the software was. When the album arrived, we checked the quality of the pages and printing, and, of course, we considered the overall value, too.

The best photo book companies for 2025 are: