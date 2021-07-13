Over the past year, many of us have been working primarily from the comfort of our own homes and, while some will soon be making the big return to the office, others will be embracing an at-home setup for the foreseeable.

If you live in a space-starved flat and are still making do by slouching on the sofa or working from bed or the kitchen table, we’ve found the ideal solution – a clever foldaway desk that fits into even the tiniest of homes.

Courtesy of budget supermarket Aldi, the desk could help you see your living space as a place to work from more permanently.

Costing £59.99, it’s designed by Aldi’s in-house brand, Kirkton House, and can be folded away at the end of the day into what appears to be a cupboard on a wall.

But this practical desk is an online exclusive, so you’ll need to be quick if you want to snap one up, as you won’t be able to pop to your local store in the hopes of finding one.

Whether you’re looking to improve your home office or have a teenager that needs a place to study, here’s everything you need to know about the smart working space.

Kirkton House compact living desk solution: £59.99, Aldi.co.uk

If you’re going to be working from home more regularly, a coffee table or ironing board just won’t cut it.

Revamp your WFH area with this compact desk solution that is ideal for those who are looking for a work space that’s both compact and stylish. Attached to the wall in what looks like a cupboard, the desk has a chalkboard at one end which folds down to reveal a desk and series of shelves where you can store your stationary and even some small plants.

It is made from MDF and measures 50cm x 91.5cm x 156cm when open, and a compact 50cm x 18.5cm x 80cm when it is folded up, meaning it can fit into the tightest of spaces.

If you didn’t quite make it in time to snap up this deal, the IndyBest team has plenty of alternatives for you to choose from in our round-up of the best small desks for compact spaces.

This option from Wayfair was chosen as our best buy for having “everything you’d want from a small desk for home working”.

“The sondra is crafted from sustainably sourced hard wood with a manufactured painted wood top (choose from an array of contemporary colours), while a simple drawer that sits underneath the top and glides out smoothly offers a fair bit of storage,” our reviewer said. “This can be detached to save on knee space if someone taller needs to jump onto your petite workstation. What we loved most was the old-school ink well, reimagined as a handy void for tech cables – a cute design feature.”

