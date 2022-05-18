Spring is in the air and Aldi is making all our garden dreams come true with the return of its sell-out hanging egg chair.

The coveted chair is one of Aldi’s bestselling Specialbuys, with the supermarket reporting record sales every time it comes back in stock. Once selling out within just 45 minutes of being re-stocked, Aldi has since made the beloved chair available to buy in select stores as well as on the retailer’s website.

The popularity of the sought-after rattan chair is largely down to its pocket-friendly price. Costing £189.99, it’s a bargain considering similar versions can set you back thousands, but eagle-eyed shoppers will notice that the budget supermarket has inflated the price slightly this time around.

Last year, the egg chair cost £40 less but, bearing in mind how tricky it’s been to get hold of garden furniture in recent years and how quickly this particular style sells out, we’re sure the hike isn’t going to impact sales.

Based on previous restocks and the persistent buzz surrounding the cult buy, it is likely that the egg chair is going to sell out quickly, so you’ll need to act fast if you want to get your hands on one in time for summer.

Gardenline hanging egg chair: £189.99, Aldi.com

Returning for the third time in 2022 already, the egg chair is perfect for anyone wanting to give their garden a stylish upgrade for outdoor gatherings as the weather warms up.

Suspended from a powder-coated steel frame via a sturdy-looking chain, the grey rattan chair is detachable to make it easier to move around, meaning you can chase the sun during the day or find a shaded corner in which to read a book.

Owing to its popularity and cheap price, it’s a constant sell-out. But, does it live up to the hype? We think so. Featuring in our round-up of the best hanging egg chairs for your outdoor space, the undeniably thrifty piece was a big hit.

Offering excellent (or should that be eggcellent?) value for money, our tester was a fan of the “plush padded cushioning”, and loved how the swinging design has the look and feel of something far more expensive. They also noted that the “body of the egg chair is made from a synthetic polyethylene wicker but cleverly, its imperfect criss-cross weave awards it all the charm of the natural material it apes.”

Can you pre-order Aldi’s hanging egg chair?

Unfortunately, the answer is no. The chair is part of the supermarket’s Specialbuys range and only a limited number of them will be available in the next restock.

However, there is some good news if you missed out on picking one up online. While previously it was an online exclusive, Aldi’s egg chair is now also available to buy in-store, so make sure you check out your local Aldi.

