With the sun shining and Easter just around the corner, garden gatherings are back on the agenda – meaning now’s the time to start kitting out your outdoor space. And luckily for us, Morrisons has brought back its sell-out hanging egg chair for spring.

Perhaps the most coveted garden furniture buy of last year, the penchant for hanging egg chairs is back for 2022 and we’re seeing more and more stylish, yet practical, designs lining the shelves.

Following in the footsteps of Aldi’s budget buy and B&M’s popular range, Morrisons is the latest to bring back its best selling hanging egg chair. Costing £275, the in-store exclusive boasts a designer look without the price tag to match.

Constructed from a durable rattan material, the pod chair is complete with a matching grey cushion that makes the furniture piece a sleek addition to your outdoor space.

Ticking all the right boxes for a space-saving, stylish design that doesn’t blow the bank, we predict another sell-out. Here’s how to get your hands on one for your outdoor space.

Morrisons hanging egg chair: £275, Morrisons.com

Available to purchase in selected stores now, Morrisons’ hanging egg chair is a steal at under £300. Made from a durable rattan material, there’s an added dark grey cushion for comfort.

It’s held in the air by a sturdy silver chain hanging from a sleek black frame, the chair is also detachable so can be easily moved between sunny spots in the garden.

As with all egg chairs, Morrisons’ furniture piece boasts a cocooning design – providing the perfect patch to relax in the sunshine.

Whether you’ve got a patio, large or small outdoor space, the space-saving chair is the ideal garden accessory.

Available in-store now

Looking for one you can buy online? We’ve got more affordable inspiration in our round-up of the best hanging egg chairs.

Jysk Hanging chair GJERN, nature: £225, Jysk.co.uk

Earning the top spot in our round-up, our reviewer said that “there’s so much to love about JYSK’s egg chair, not least its tantalisingly affordable price.” Praising the simple design, poly-rattan crafting and sturdy black metal frame, it’s no surprise that it took the crown. “The egg chair comes with a plush and enveloping cushion complete with a nifty head rest that can be tied onto the frame to find its perfect position,” they added.

Gardenline hanging egg chair: £189.99, Aldi.co.uk

Those wanting to get the most bang for their buck should look no further than Aldi’s budget buy. Having already sold out within just days of going live this year, we’re promised it’s back on 5 May. “What we love about this one is it looks and feels much more expensive than it is,” said our reviewer. “The body of the egg chair is made from a synthetic polyethylene wicker but cleverly, its imperfect criss-cross weave awards it all the charm of the natural material it apes.”

