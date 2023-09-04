The fans with next-day delivery in the UK, to keep you cool during the heatwave

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

While we may be nearing the end of summer and heading towards the autumnal months of the year, it seems there’s still some hot weather yet to come for 2023, with the Met Office announcing heatwave temperatures will be hitting some parts of the UK this week.

When the UK experienced its first-ever national emergency red alert for heat last year, electric fans and portable air conditioners became last summer’s hottest accessory. So, whether you’re beginning to feel a little too hot while working from home or feeling the heat while travelling on public transport, there will be a fan that will suit your budget, taste and needs during the heatwave.

There are many models to choose from, to help you beat the heat, whether it’s an oscillating model or options that will be ideal for taking on the go, from handheld and stroller designs to those that can be worn around your neck for hands-free use.

To help you keep your cool this week and beyond, we’ve found the best fans that will be with you tomorrow, thanks to Amazon Prime. To benefit from the next-day delivery option, make sure you’re a Prime member.

Vonhaus portable 31in tower fan: £54.99, Amazon.co.uk

Taking the top spot in our tried and tested review of the best fans, VonHaus’s tower fan is a stellar all-rounder. “It’s powerful enough to really make a difference when temperatures soar, and it oscillates up to 70 degrees, yet it’s only 31in high, so won’t dominate a room,” our tester said. Plus, you can transport it around the house easily and it has a timer that can be set to turn off automatically. “The ability to add a scent in a small tray on the fan for a fragrant breeze was a nice touch, too”.

Draper 08710 clip-on desk fan: £16.12, Amazon.co.uk

Draper’s clip-on desk fan costs less than £20 and is a great option for making working from home a little more bearable this summer. This model also landed a spot in our review of the best fans, with our writer noting that it has “everything required to keep you cool for a brilliant price”. They added that “it’s easy to use and assemble with just two speeds, and it won’t even take up much room, as it’s much smaller than a traditional desk fan.” While it can stand on a solid base, the clip-on feature helps clear up space on your desk.

Cozii portable neck fan: £9.99, Amazon.co.uk

Dubbed the best wearable fan in our review, our tester said Cozii’s portable neck model is ideal for staying comfortable when out and about. “A full charge will give you up to nine hours of battery life so you’re covered for the daylight hours”. With “four settings, you can ramp up the freshness when the midday sun’s at its most powerful and then put it on a low speed for a gentle breeze.” The streamlined, minimal design means it doesn’t look like you’re wearing a fan and they found the cooling more effective than a handheld model.

Honeywell HYF290E quiet tower fan: £64.99, Amazon.co.uk

“If you’re constantly changing your mind about how cool you want a room to be, this is the fan to invest in,” said our tester. Praising the Honeywell model’s eight different speed settings, handy remote control and LED display at the top of the unit, it’s also complete with a timer and 80-degree oscillation to help the cooled airflow around the room. The useful settings “offers a lot of opportunity to tinker with the controls to create the perfect conditions, every time.”

Comlife clip-on stroller fan: £16.15, Amazon.co.uk

Named the best fan for children in our review, Comlife’s clip-on model is a “genius portable fan” that could “help prevent some major meltdowns”. The stretchy legs can be wrapped around the safety bar on a buggy, pram or car seat with the fresh breeze relieving little ones. “An added bonus is that parents can lean over and benefit from the cooling sensation whenever they need it.” For less than £20, it packs in a lot of features including 360-degree rotation, flexible octopus legs and three-speed settings.

Pro Breeze tower fan oscillating tall fan: £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

While we haven’t reviewed this particular model, it’s a bestseller on Amazon right now and we can see why. With 90-degree oscillation coverage, three speeds, four modes and a 15-hour timer, there’s also a handy night mode for energy saving and a remote control for wireless use. It sounds like a great option for larger spaces, such as kitchens and bedrooms, and it stands at 106cm tall.

Mosin handheld fan: Was £14.99, now £11.99, Amazon.co.uk

Much like the previously mentioned Cozii portable neck fan, this mini handheld device is a portable saviour for the commute, pub or barbecue. It features five speeds and can double up as a desk fan thanks to the detachable base. It can last up to 20 hours on a single charge with the LED display letting you know how much power is left, and it can of course be recharged.

