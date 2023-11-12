This heated clothes airer is heavily reduced ahead of Black Friday

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The annual sales extravaganza that is Black Friday officially lands a fortnight today, with savings to shop across everything from fashion and beauty to home appliances, tech, laptops, mattresses and TVs. All the big retailers take part, including Amazon, Argos, Boots, Currys, John Lewis and Very, making it an ideal opportunity to save cash on Christmas presents and practical purchases.

Speaking of which, with autumn in full swing and winter fast approaching, we’ve been focusing on energy-efficient items within the home, such as air fryers. Meanwhile, heated clothes airers and drying pods are popular picks for tackling piles of laundry, as the appliances provide a compromise between draping wet garments over radiators and using a tumble dryer, which can be expensive to run.

So, we were very pleased to spot an early Black Friday deal at Lakeland, offering shoppers a whopping 30 per cent off the Dry:Soon drying pod. We’ve even reviewed this exact model in our review of the best heated clothes airers.

Keep reading for all the details on this money-saving home appliance deal.

Dry:Soon drying pod: Was £99.99, now £69.99, Lakeland.co.uk

Looking for an energy-efficient way to tackle your laundry this winter? There’s 30 per cent off this drying pod at Lakeland right now, taking its price to less than £70. It can hold up to 12 items of clothing on hangers, has six drying time settings, and a timer. Plus, the tripod base makes for easy setup. The brand estimates it costs 30p per hour to run, and there’s a three-year Lakeland guarantee included. Meanwhile, if you’re pushed for space, it folds up flat, for compact storage.

We named this exact drying pod best for quick drying in our heated clothes airers review, and our tester noted: “It truly is compact, taking up less space than a coat rack, and it’s powerful.” They also praised the cover “for privacy” and the “fast-drying times.”

Buy now

