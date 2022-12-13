Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Purveyor of everything from furniture to plants, storage solutions, tablescaping essentials and electronics, Swedish giant Ikea is the destination for kitting out your home.

Just like Aldi, it’s built a reputation for affordable buys and cult products (we’re looking at you, Billy bookcase). Whether you love or loathe Ikea’s ready-to-assemble flatpacks, its ability to spruce up your living space on a budget cannot be denied.

With 2023 just around the corner, many of us will be looking to revamp our interiors for the new year – meaning Ikea’s huge clearance sale couldn’t have landed at a better time.

With up to 50 per cent off beds, sofas, rugs, storage and more, now’s your chance to tick off your wishlist at a fraction of the cost.

Whether you’re redecorating the kids’ bedroom, looking for last-minute Christmas decorations, replacing that tattered living room armchair or scoring a bargain on a mattress, there’s plenty of deals to browse (975, to be precise). To save you scrolling, we’ve scoured through for the crème de la crème.

Ikea unscented candle pack, white: Was £2.75, now £2, Ikea.com

(Ikea )

If you’re yet to finalise your tablescape for the festive season, this pack of unscented white candles from Ikea will add the final flourish. You’ll get eight candles for just £2 in the deal, with each one burning a clear and steady flame thanks to the 100 per cent stearin design. We’ll also be buying this candle holder (was £5, now £2, Ikea.com) for displaying them come Christmas dinner.

Buy now

Ikea artificial potted plant, hanging: Was £8, now £5, Ikea.com

(Ikea )

If you love greenery in your home but aren’t up to the plant parenthood, artificial verdure is the solution – and this hanging plant is reduced down to just £5 in the Ikea sale. Ideal for livening up shelves or surfaces, the 12cm plant will inject some no-maintenance greenery into your living space.

Buy now

Ikea two-seat sofa, white green/beige: Was £75, now £50, Ikea.com

(Ikea )

This space-saving sofa is designed for either outdoor or indoor use. Seating two people, it’s complete with a durable, elastic mesh fabric and a comfortable seat and back pad. Boasting a fade resistant design, the white, green and beige finish will stay fresher for longer. Thanks to the minimalist design and neutral hue, it will slot seamlessly into your interiors.

Buy now

Ikea bed frame, standard double: Was £179, now £139, Ikea.com

(Ikea )

Constructed from durable steel, Ikea’s double bed frame is finished with a minimalist net-patterned headboard. Designed with plenty of space under the bed for storage boxes and room for vacuuming, the 16 layer-glued slats tout to adjust to your body weight, thereby increasing the suppleness of the mattress. Right now, you can save £40.

Buy now

Ikea shelving unit, green: Was £60, now £30, Ikea.com

(Ikea )

Designed for outdoor or indoor use, this green shelving unit is reduced by 50 per cent in Ikea’s sale. The three-tiered storage solution measures 80cm x 81cm, leaving plenty of room for everything from books and vases to gardening essentials and plant pots. Said to be durable and made from powder-coated galvanised steel, the feet can be adjusted in case it’s standing on uneven floor.

Buy now

Ikea armchair, hillared anthracite: Was £199, now £150, Ikea.com

(Ikea )

Sleek and stylish, this armchair is inspired by 1950s Scandinavian design. The wooden frame is made from solid wood for longevity and is contrasted with the grey cushioned seat. Whether placed in your living room, bedroom or hallway, the classic and simple look will complement most existing interiors.

Buy now

Ikea vase, frosted glass/black: Was £4, now £2, Ikea.com

(Ikea )

Ikea is much-loved for its Scandi-influenced, affordable homewares – and you can save 50 per cent right now on this black frosted vase. Created in mouth-blown leftover glass, the clean silhouette and matte finish will perfectly contrast bright flower bouquets.

Buy now

