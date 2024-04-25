Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, advice and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Have you drunk enough water today? If the answer is “no”, then it might be time to invest in a reusable water bottle. A trusty hydration sidekick that will remove the need to get up from your desk 12 times a day and keep your cold drinks ice cold and your hot drinks hot, they’ll certainly help to quench your thirst once and for all.

While they’re nothing new, the frenzy surrounding insulated water bottles has skyrocketed in recent years, with limited-edition launches prompting overnight queues and repeated sell-outs. But, in the search for the ultimate hydration champion, it seems there are two main camps when it comes to deciding which vessel to drink your water from: Stanley or Frank Green.

The thirst for Stanley quencher cups took off in early 2022 when the product went viral on TikTok thanks to the #WaterTok trend. People who took hydration very seriously praised the cup for not only being huge (they hold anything from just under a litre to over two) but also keeping your drinks cool for more than 24 hours, having a straw for easy drinking, a handle, and coming in a wide range of colours. But, while they’re considered to be a hot new status symbol among Gen Z and Gen Alpha, there are plenty of people unwilling to buy into the Stanley club – not just because they’re grossly overdone but because they also spill.

Enter: Frank Green. The inherently cool, sleek and stylish reusable water bottle brand that ensures you look good while getting hydrated, and whose products actually work. A brand that started in 2014 with a mission to stamp out single-use plastic, Frank Green creates premium reusable cups and bottles in varying sizes that each come with interchangeable straw or button lids. Its products are customisable, too, meaning you can choose from a variety of colours, finishes and patterns, and even add your own name or initials to make the bottle unique to you.

How we tested Frank Green’s reusable water bottles and cups

We tested the bottles and cups at home as well as out and about ( Sarah Jones )

We’ve always got a reusable water bottle with us, whether that’s for long walks, the morning commute or a busy day running around after our toddler. To put Frank Green’s offerings to the test, we took them with us out and about, making sure to keep an eye on whether they leaked and if they managed to keep our water cold or our hot drinks hot.

We also considered the design and how enjoyable they were to drink from. Whether you like to sip, slurp or chug, there are plenty of options to choose from so, to help you find the right Frank Green vessel for you, we put a few different styles to the test including the brand’s reusable water bottle, cup and iced coffee cup.