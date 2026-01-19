The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
9 best torches, expert-tested for camping, hiking and DIY jobs
These head torches and handheld flashlights will ensure you won’t be left in the dark
Even if you’re not regularly embarking on night-time walks, the best torches are handy tools to have year-round. Whether you’ve been plunged into darkness during winter power cuts or you’re miles from the nearest source of lighting during summer camping trips, a good torch is a worthwhile investment.
While candles have their place during blackouts, and the torch setting on your mobile phone can be useful, you won’t get the same amount of light as you would from a handheld flashlight or head torch.
This is precisely why I set about testing a range of torches, to help you find the best one for your needs. During the review period, I was in the middle of getting ready to move house, so I was able to put the torches through their paces while rooting around in my loft and clearing out the garden shed. Plus, the torches were trialled during New Forest camping trips.
If you want to discover the shining lights of the torch world, keep scrolling for my full review and verdict.
The best torches for 2026 are:
- Best overall – Lifesavers intensity 545 LED hand torch: £41.52, Amazon.co.uk
- Best budget buy – Halfords 9 LED aluminium torch: £3.50, Halfords.com
- Best small torch – Maglite solitaire LED mini flashlight: £19.19, Amazon.co.uk
- Best head torch – Energizer HDL50 high CRI LED head torch: £18.99, Halfords.com
How I tested
I spent hours scrolling through beam settings, swapping out batteries and analysing charge times, as well as a significant amount of time squinting at lenses, comparing beam brightness and screwing and unscrewing each torch’s various components to test aspects such as durability and ease of use. Find out more about my testing criteria at the end of this guide.
1Lifesavers intensity 545 LED hand torch
- Best Torch overall
- Weight 113g
- Power USB/up to 16 hours
- Lumens 545
- Why we love it
- Clear, bright light
- Compact
- Take note
- On the pricey side
This torch got an extremely thorough testing while I was preparing to move house. I needed a lightweight, slimline torch for a rummage around the loft, and this one proved invaluable in tight spaces, casting a consistent, bright, circular area of light (rather than casting a pallid glow over the entire loft), which made it easy to dig out specific items. Its smooth, tactile finish (aircraft-grade aluminium, no less) made it a joy to hold, and its charging point was easy to access.
Five lighting modes meant customising both the beam and the battery life, depending on the job in hand, was a breeze, and the IPX6 waterproof rating (which guarantees protection from high-pressure streams of water from any direction) certainly provides additional peace of mind. I was pleased to see that the torch’s LEDs are CREE – aka the gold standard – too.
2Halfords 9 LED aluminium torch
- Best Budget torch
- Weight 35g
- Power 3 x AAA batteries
- Lumens 100
- Why we love it
- Great value
- Take note
- Low lumen count
Many of us turn to a compact, lightweight, cheap and cheerful torch (or two) that can be stashed in a kitchen drawer, ready to deploy in the event of power cuts, for forays into fuse boxes. While this tactile, durable torch might not be the tool you’d want to pack for night-time hikes through a jungle, it’s precisely the torch I’d chose to keep close at hand around the house.
It’s worth noting I wasn’t able to confirm this torch’s IPX rating – I suspect that’s because there isn’t one, as not all torches have these. However, this wallet-friendly option is still more than suitable for lending a little light when needed in most situations.
3Energizer tactical rechargeable 1200
- Best For a consistent beam
- Power USB/up to four hours
- Lumens 1,200
- Why we love it
- Three bulbs provide plenty of power
- Bonus strap included
- Take note
- Only two beam settings
In a 28 Daya Later-type scenario, I’d feel significantly more prepared with this bad boy by my side. With a textured main body that is easy to grip but still feels surprisingly tactile, this torch has clearly been designed with ergonomics in mind.
The large on/off button (which is also used to scroll through light settings) on the base was easily accessible, as was the rubberised cover for the USB port – my pet hate is ones that are fiddly, tiny and overly recessed, but this one even had a tiny rubber tab to lever it outwards.
Extra points are awarded for the heavily recessed lens – all too many torches have lenses that are almost flush with the casing, making them more vulnerable to dirt, damp and scratches. I appreciate the inclusion of a strap, too – no, it’s not an essential, but it’s a good accessory to have to hand, zombie apocalypse or not.
4Vango comet light
- Best Versatile torch
- Weight 0.74g
- Power USB/3, 6 and 12 hours depending on setting
- Lumens 200, 500, 1000
- Why we love it
- Hardwearing
This ultra-bright USB-charging torch (there are three settings, ranging from bright to retina-burningly bright) is, quite simply, genius. I’ve come across several similarly heavy-duty torches, none of which have the versatility of the comet. It’s basically a rechargeable telescopic light on a sturdy tripod base, but the beauty of it is that it really does work equally well as a torch – the three (sturdy) arms, which turn it into a tripod-style light, fold away effortlessly, and are released with a light push on the base.
I absolutely loved the ease with which this light, on its selfie stick-like pole, could be extended, as well as the head, which could be angled for fabulously bespoke illumination. I used it with the pole extended in my loft, lantern-style, but with the legs folded away it also proved invaluable as a torch for late night trips to the campsite loo. It’s worth flagging that although the IPX4 waterproof rating isn’t the highest (it can cope with splashes from multiple angles), it’s more than adequate for this type of torch.
5Maglite solitaire LED mini flashlight
- Best Small torch
- Weight 24g
- Power 1 AAA battery
- Lumens 47
- Why we love it
- Slimline
- Great range of colourways
- Take note
- Only one setting
This torch, which comes in a matchbox-sized case, is seriously tiny – it’s similar in length and thickness to a Crayola (remember those?) and fitted easily into the palm of my hand. However, when it comes to smaller torches, this is one of the best out there. There’s just one setting, and it’s turned on by rotating the head rather than pressing a button. The end can also be removed so that a single AAA battery can be inserted to power the torch.
A sturdy rubber seal ensured that the battery compartment remained watertight. But don’t take my word for it – it’s got an impressive IPX7 waterproof rating, which means it can withstand being submerged in 1m of water for up to 30 minutes.
6Energizer HDL50 high CRI LED head torch
- Best Head torch
- Weight 76g
- Power 3AAA batteries
- Lumens 500
- Why we love it
- Great value
- Rugged
We’re a huge fan of Petzl head torches, but not everyone wants or needs to splurge on the brand’s high-performance models. Instead, try this Energizer head torch, which has six light modes, an IPX7 waterproof rating and a head that pivots extremely smoothly.
The ultra-soft headband was easily adjustable, and didn’t leave me with imprints of the strap buckle on my forehead, while the tactile buttons atop the lens console were easily accessible, making scrolling through light settings a breeze. In summary? I’m now a firm believer that everyone’s household torch collection should involve an affordable head torch like this one alongside traditional handheld models.
7Vango photon headtorch
- Best Premium headtorch
- Weight 83g
- Power USB
- Lumens 150
- Why we love it
- It does what it says on the tin
- Take note
- Don’t take this up Everest
Vango’s headtorch (one of the few I’ve come across that charges via USB) offers seriously good value for money – its beam extends to around 50m, it’s got an eye-watering number of light modes and there wasn’t a hint of chafing from the ultra-soft headband (although I’ll admit I’d have preferred it to be a little wider) after a seriously intense loft-clearing session.
The controls were easily accessible, too. Oh, and it’s got a “red light” mode for night vision. What more could you want?
8Maglite mini pro LED AA flashlight
- Best Powerful mini light
- Weight 118g
- Power 2 x AA batteries
- Lumens 332
- Why we love it
- Incredibly compact
- Rugged
As a frequent camper with a strong dislike of accidental dazzle-ings by torch-wielding toddlers, I loved the way this torch’s flashlight head can be switched to ‘candlelight’ mode, which basically means a softer, wider beam. This makes it ideal for propping on surfaces such as camping tables or similar surfaces – basically any situation for which you want less intense illumination over a wider area.
An IPX4 waterproof rating is sufficient for this type of torch, and props to Maglite for enhancing its slimline silhouette by ditching buttons – to turn this torch on and off, you simply twist the head.
9Maglite XL50 AAA LED torch
- Best Compact durable torch
- Weight 104g
- Power 3 x AAA batteries
- Lumens Up to 200
- Why we love it
- Durable
- Unusually large range of colours for a torch
- Take note
- Design of on/off button could be improved
- Expensive
Maybe my eyesight is finally failing me, but I hate torches – or any gadget, for that matter – that has a fiddly process when it comes to replacing the batteries. This is precisely why I love the design of this torch – more specifically the removable chamber that can be extracted to insert this torch’s batteries.
The single bulb provided a bright, consistent beam and, although the lens material appeared to be made of slightly flimsy plastic (I’ve seen similar torches at this price range with lenses made of toughened glass), its bright, wide beam did a great job of flooding my loft with light, while also proving invaluable reassurance during a solitary walk down a darkened country lane. One final point – the on/off button on the end is surprisingly smooth, and one thing my tests have proved is that textured buttons can be a godsend when hands are muddy or wet. In other words? More bumps on buttons, please.
Your questions about torches answered
What is the best torch?
Yes, Lifesavers’s intensity 545 LED hand torch costs more than the average torch, but it’s absolutely worth it in my opinion, thanks to its sturdy design, powerful beam and generous battery life. In tough situations – whether it’s a hike through the outback or a root through the loft – the Energizer tactical rechargeable 1200 won’t let you down, while it’s hard not be impressed by the versatility and innovative design of Vango's comet light.
How I tested torches
After spending time using each torch in real-world scenarios, I then stepped back to assess them against a consistent set of criteria. This section explains how the testing was carried out and what I prioritised when comparing models. By judging every torch in the same way, I was able to make fair, meaningful comparisons based on durability, beam quality and power:
- Durability: Durability is key when it comes to torches – after all, most people expect their torch to cope with a range of scenarios, whether it’s mountain hikes or dusty DIY jobs that call for some serious illumination. For me, some of the biggest signs that a torch will stand up to serious wear and tear is a recessed lens, an IPX waterproof rating of at least four, O-ring rubber seals between the body of the torch and the lens/battery compartment, and a reassuring heftiness. I rate aluminium as the best material for torches, and it’s the chosen material for most of the models featured in this review.
- Beam: I love a large, circular beam, and also value consistency, which means an even, bright light – not simply a beam that is brighter than the sun at the centre, then fades to a dull glow at the outer rim. Multiple beam settings (ideally three at a minimum) earned extra points, as did multiple lenses for extra light.
- Power: I prefer torches charged using a USB cable, but there’s definitely a time and a place for battery-powered ones – for example, when your chargeable torch unexpectedly runs out of juice when you’re far from the nearest power source. For torches that rely on a USB cable, power-related priorities included USB cables provided alongside the torch (all of the USB models featured in this review tick this box) and ports that are easy to access, thanks to either pull tabs or simply being a decent size. When the torch was battery-powered, the ease with which it’s possible to change the batteries was key – after all, there’s a high chance this will be done in the dark. I absolutely love removable battery chambers (I’ve often seen these on Maglite torches) and wish more models featured them – squinting down a barrel of a torch to see the required battery position is nobody’s idea of fun.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
At IndyBest, we’re dedicated to bringing you honest, thorough and genuinely helpful product reviews. We won’t recommend anything unless we’ve put it through hands-on, real-world testing. The torches in this review have been handpicked and tried and tested by Tamara Hinson, an experienced writer who specialises in travel, winter sports and outdoor essentials. Having reviewed everything from base layers and travel backpacks, she has a keen eye for quality, durability and genuine practicality.
For more recommendations, read our review of the best flasks and travel mugs
