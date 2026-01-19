9 best torches, expert-tested for camping, hiking and DIY jobs

Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, advice and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Even if you’re not regularly embarking on night-time walks, the best torches are handy tools to have year-round. Whether you’ve been plunged into darkness during winter power cuts or you’re miles from the nearest source of lighting during summer camping trips, a good torch is a worthwhile investment.

While candles have their place during blackouts, and the torch setting on your mobile phone can be useful, you won’t get the same amount of light as you would from a handheld flashlight or head torch.

This is precisely why I set about testing a range of torches, to help you find the best one for your needs. During the review period, I was in the middle of getting ready to move house, so I was able to put the torches through their paces while rooting around in my loft and clearing out the garden shed. Plus, the torches were trialled during New Forest camping trips.

If you want to discover the shining lights of the torch world, keep scrolling for my full review and verdict.

The best torches for 2026 are:

Best overall – Lifesavers intensity 545 LED hand torch: £41.52, Amazon.co.uk

– Lifesavers intensity 545 LED hand torch: £41.52, Amazon.co.uk Best budget buy – Halfords 9 LED aluminium torch: £3.50, Halfords.com

– Halfords 9 LED aluminium torch: £3.50, Halfords.com Best small torch – Maglite solitaire LED mini flashlight: £19.19, Amazon.co.uk

– Maglite solitaire LED mini flashlight: £19.19, Amazon.co.uk Best head torch – Energizer HDL50 high CRI LED head torch: £18.99, Halfords.com

How I tested

The torches were assessed on durability and the brightness of their beam ( Tamara Hinson/The Independent )

I spent hours scrolling through beam settings, swapping out batteries and analysing charge times, as well as a significant amount of time squinting at lenses, comparing beam brightness and screwing and unscrewing each torch’s various components to test aspects such as durability and ease of use. Find out more about my testing criteria at the end of this guide.

