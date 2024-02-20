This Shark handheld cordless vacuum now has 25% off at Amazon

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Whether you love it or loathe it, it’s almost time for the annual spring clean. But don’t worry, we've got all the tools, tips, tricks and deals to make refreshing your home a breeze this season.

When it comes to keeping interiors clean and tidy, dusting is many people’s least favourite chore. But, not only is dust unsightly, it can also impact those with allergies or asthma. So, for swift dust-busting, handheld vacuums could be the way forward – no more grubby feather dusters for us.

With so many miniature, handheld versions of vacuums on offer, it can be difficult to decide which one will suit you best. However, fear not, as we’ve done the leg work (or arm work, in this case) for you – testing the best handheld vacuums on the market.

Even better, we’ve spotted that one of the top-rated Shark models that made it into our round-up has now been reduced, with a 25 per cent discount currently available at Amazon.

Keep reading to find out more about the vacuum and how to shop the offer.

Read more: The best TV deals this month

Shark classic handheld pet vacuum CH950UK: Was £79.99, now £59, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Our tester hoovered every inch of their home while trying to find the best handheld vacuums. They found this model from Shark to be number one when it came to a quick dust, saying: “It’s amazing at dusting. During testing, we found it sucked up all the dust in a room in minutes. It’s also super-easy to empty and managed to pick up an alarming amount of hair from our deep-pile carpets.”

The vacuum uses 10.8v of suction power to handle the messiest of messes and the thickest layers of dust. The model is super lightweight, too, making it perfect for cleaning hard-to-reach spots and cobwebs.

With its compact size, it’s perfect for cleaning up messes in the car and comes with three handy attachments, including a motorised pet tool, dusting brush and crevice tool. It’s also equipped with one-touch easy emptying, washable filters and a Shark charging station.

Get your home spick and span with ease this spring and do so for less, as this clever bit of tech is currently available with 25 per cent off right now at Amazon.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on tech and more, try the links below:

For more cleaning must haves, check out our round-up of the best cordless vacuums