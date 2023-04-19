Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Savvy shoppers, assemble – the online furniture giant is close to kicking off its highly anticipated Way Day sale. That’s right, the biggest Wayfair shopping event is back for another year.

The bargain extravaganza is a relatively new sale event from Wayfair. It first launched in 2018, with the retailer offering up to 80 per cent off some of its most popular products.

Whether you are introducing contemporary design to your home with new furnishings, sprucing up your workspace with artificial plants or elevating your outdoor space for less, Way Day gives customers a unique opportunity to bag a real bargain on everything from outdoor furniture to nursery essentials, decor, bedding and much more.

Not that you needed anymore convincing, but shoppers can also enjoy the added perk of fast shipping (1-3 days) on everything to most of the UK.

However, there is a catch. The deals are only set to last for 48 hours, running between 26 April and 28 April, so shoppers will need to be quick to ensure they don’t miss out.

Below, we’ve got all the details you need to know about the sale – including the best early deals to shop right now on armchairs, lighting, garden furniture and more.

Wayfair two seater bistro set: Was £162, now £84.99, Wayfair.co.uk

(Wayfair)

Looking to refresh your garden interiors at a fraction of the cost? Wayfair’s Way Day sale has you covered. This early deal sees a nearly 50 per cent saving on a two-seater bistro set that comes in vibrant blue, orange, red or miniamlist white finishes. Complete with a folding table, the set is made from weather-resistant steel.

Buy now

Willa Arlo Interiors three light kitchen island teardrop pendant: Was £127.99, now £102.99, Wayfair.co.uk

(Wayfair)

A stylish lighting solution, this kitchen island teardrop pendant is reduced by 20 per cent in the lead-up to Wayfair’s Way Day sale. Enhancing your home’s ambiance, the sleek black design is perfect for those with miniamlist interior tastes.

Buy now

Rosalind Wheeler talmage 3 door manufactured wood wardrobe: Was £449.99, now £293.99, Wayfair.co.uk

(Wayfair)

Offering more hanging space in your bedroom, this three door wardrobe features three rails for coats, dresses, suits and more. Coming in an off-white hue, the furniture boasts a slightly distressed finish. Arriving flat packed for home assembly, you can save 35 per cent right now.

Buy now

Wade Logan klakke desk chair: Was £195.99, now £122.99, Wayfair.co.uk

(Wayfair )

Looking for a new office chair? Look no further than this sleek design from Wade Logan. Reduced by nearly 40 per cent, the chair boasts a streamlined silhouette, ergonomic design and inviting padded seat for all-day comfort. There’s also a handy swivel function, height adjustability and wheeled castors that adds to its versatility.

Buy now

Mercury Row aneth side table: Was £74.99, now £59.99, Wayfair.co.uk

(Wayfair )

Whether used as a living room side table or bedside stand, this compact table from Mercury Row is crafted from soft mango wood with the chunky top being a reliable stand for everything from books to plants. Contrasting the natural top, tapered metal legs are complete with floor protectors. You can save 20 per cent in this early Way Day deal.

Buy now

Hykkon stead three seater upholstered sofa: Was £904, now £639.99, Wayfair.co.uk

(Wayfair )

Coming in a stylish bottle green finish, this three seater upholstered sofa boasts a high button back, contrasting wooden feat and sylindrical toss pillows for extra comfort. Reduced by nearly 30 per cent, it comes in six other colours to suit your interiors.

Buy now

Wayfair’s Way Day FAQS

What is Way Day?

If you haven’t heard of it already, Way Day is online furniture retailer Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year.

The brand offers huge discounts covering almost every category you can think of, from lighting and cookware to outdoor furniture, textiles and even pet products. If you needed any further convincing, every discounted product will qualify for free shipping.

When is Wayfair Way Day 2023 and how long does it last?

Way Day lasts for just two days – it’s due to kick off on 26 April and will continue until 23:59pm on 28 April.

What time does Way Day start?

The sale officially begins at 12am on 26 April and lasts until the final minute of 28 April.

Are there early Way Day 2023 deals?

The Way Day offers launched at midnight on 26 April, but you can shop a bunch of early deals in the retailer’s ongoing sale section, where you can find discounts on a range of products that have been overstocked or discontinued. It also offers something called “open box deals”, which are savings on returned but like-new items.

How to get the best deals

When shopping sales, it’s always a good idea to plan ahead, so make sure to set yourself a budget and make a list of the kind of products you want to buy. This way, you’re less likely to be lured in by discount prices and make purchases on a whim.

You can also check out the kind of deals that will be on offer here and you can also sign up for email alerts to find out when new flash deals drop.

How often are Wayfair sales?

Wayfair’s Way Day is an annual event. This year marks the seventh shopping bonanza, with the first one taking place in April 2018. In 2020, the sale had to be postponed until September 2020, due to the pandemic, however, the event returned to its springtime slot last year.

What should you buy in Wayfair Way Day 2023?

Wayfair’s annual Way Day sales serve as the best opportunity to save on pricey items like mattresses, large furniture and appliances, so we’d suggest casting your eye over these big-ticket products.

Is Wayfair good quality?

From rugs and armchairs to nursery furniture and chests of drawers, Wayfair products often make it into our tried and tested reviews – so it’s safe to say we can vouch for their quality.

