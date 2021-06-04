World Environment Day – celebrated on 5 June – is the UN’s flagship annual campaign that aims to raise awareness of worldwide environmental issues of all kinds – from marine pollution to overpopulation, and global warming.

Last year’s event focused on biodiversity in a bid to combat the accelerating loss of species and degradation of the natural world. This year's theme is ecosystem restoration (or #GenerationRestoration on social media), in a bid to prevent, halt and reverse the degradation of ecosystems worldwide.

Healthy ecosystems are fundamental for human existence, since they deliver vital services to humanity – providing food, helping to regulate climate, and filtering our air and water to mitigate the impacts of natural disasters and help protect us against the spread of disease.

The recent unprecedented bushfires in Brazil, the United States and Australia, the swarms of locusts ravaging crops in the Horn of Africa, the destruction of coral reefs in Australia, and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic all prove that this year’s theme is all the more pertinent.

The UN's statistics show that one million plant and animal species are threatened with extinction, and nature's current rate of decline is unparalleled. But the good news is that we can help to reverse the trends of ecosystem loss by reimagining our relationship with nature and acting now.

There are numerous ways you can also help with preventing, halting and reserving the degradation of ecosystems, and sustaining a healthy planet. From educating yourself on the effects of climate change and making small lifestyle changes to increasing the biodiversity in your garden, here's how you can do your bit and be part of #GenerationRestoration.

