The January sales will soon be in full swing. Rounding off a hectic season of end-of-year sales, the event is expected to include deals on everything from air fryers to dehumidifiers.

But that’s not all, because if you don’t find a PlayStation 5 under the tree this year, the January sales could be your best chance yet to find Sony’s new console at a discount. PS5 accessories such as the PlayStation Portal and DualSense controllers could also be included in the sale.

Sony recently launched a more compact version of the PS5, known as the PlayStation 5 Slim. Intended to eventually replace the original “fat” PS5, the updated design pushed the original model to its lowest-ever price at retailers such as Currys and Argos.

Consequently, the remaining stock of the original PS5 is now selling out fast. Whether there’ll be enough left to supply any PS5 deals in January remains to be seen. For now, here’s everything we know about potential PlayStation deals in the January sales.

Read more: Best deals to expect in the January sales

When will the best PS5 deals begin in the January sales?

The January sales officially kick off on New Year’s Day, but many online retailers will start dropping their deals earlier than that. When it comes to finding PS5 deals, you can expect to see discounts appearing shortly after Boxing Day.

When will the best PS5 deals end?

The January sales usually run until the end of the month, but PlayStation 5 deals don’t tend to hang around for very long. The console was almost impossible to find in stock at launch, and discounts have been rare, so it’s likely any genuinely good PS5 deals in the January sales will sell out quickly.

What were the best January sales PS5 deals in 2023?

The PlayStation 5 was one of last year’s most in-demand gifts, so the console didn’t have a huge presence in the January sales.

Instead, we saw savings on game bundles, as well as on rival consoles, such as the Nintendo Switch OLED (£309.99, Argos.co.uk) as well as accessories such as the Logitech G432 headset (was £79.99, now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk).

What PS5 deals can we expect in the January sales this year?

The standard PlayStation 5 and the digital-only PlayStation 5 fell to their lowest-ever prices in the Cyber Monday and Black Friday sales this year, so we should at least see them return to around £379 in the January sales.

But the problem for shoppers could be finding the older PlayStation 5 in stock. The new PlayStation 5 Slim launched in November and is set to gradually replace the older, larger PlayStation 5 console.

So, be on the lookout for clearance pricing on the older PlayStation 5 consoles, as well as discounts on the new PlayStation 5 Slim.

What are the best PS5 deals right now?

If you can’t wait until the new year, don’t worry – we’ve rounded up a few of the best PS5 offers available right now.

PlayStation 5, disc edition: Was £479, now £429.95, Amazon.co.uk

(Sony)

This isn’t the cheapest the original PS5 has been – the console was discounted to £379 in early December – but, right now, there’s a £50 discount to be found on the disc edition at Amazon.

Buy now

PlayStation 5 slim, digital edition: £389, Very.co.uk

(Sony)

The PS5 Slim only launched in November, so there aren’t any huge discounts to be found just yet. The best price we’ve seen is at Very, where the digital edition of the new PlayStation 5 Slim costs £389. This version doesn’t take discs, so it only plays digital games bought via the PlayStation Store.

Buy now

PlayStation 5 slim with Spider-Man 2: Was £539, now £519, Very.co.uk

(Sony)

Here’s a small £20 saving on a PS5 Slim bundle including Spider-Man 2, one of this console generation’s best games. The PS5 Slim costs £479 by itself, so you’re getting a premium £60 game for your extra £40.

Buy now

