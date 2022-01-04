When it’s cold and dark outside, you may be spending a couple of extra hours under the covers this January. And if you celebrated New Year’s Eve, a duvet day is positively mandated.

But, a lumpy bumpy mattress isn’t calling anyone into bed, no matter how nice your bedspread, pillows and sheets are.

Usually costing anywhere from a couple of hundred to over a thousand pounds, this bedroom necessity isn’t the most purse-friendly purchase. But now, with this year’s January sales well and truly underway, you may be able to get more for your money.

Follow live: The best January sales deals to shop now

With the likes of Emma, Simba and Eve getting in on the action, we’ve pulled together all the best mattress bargains for 2021.

And if there’s one time of year that we all really need a decent night’s sleep, it’s after the countless gatherings of family and friends that characterise December.

Read more:

Best January mattress deals 2022

Simba hybrid pro, king: Was £1,499, now £899.40, Simbasleep.com

(Simba)

We’ve said it before, we’ll say it again, Simba is a brand to know when it comes to comfortable mattresses. When we reviewed the hybrid pro model, our tester said that this particular one is thick and deluxe. They also noted that it’s “the kind of mattress you’d sleep on in a boutique hotel where you wake up thinking: ‘I have to get one of these’”.

It features shock absorption, so you won’t annoy your partner if you roll around a lot in your sleep and it’s “exceptional at keeping sweat at bay”. With such rave reviews and 36 per cent off, it’s a no brainer.

Buy now

Eve Sleep the premium hybrid mattress, double: Was £978, now £733, Evesleep.co.uk

(Eve Sleep)

In our best mattresses review, the Eve Sleep premium hybrid reigned supreme. With it’s extra-deep memory foam and spring combo it was a real hit – especially for back sleepers.

Our tester said: “The durability is outstanding, so it should last you longer than other mattresses. It also gets 10 out of 10 from us on breathability, comfort and support, being just slightly firmer than medium.” With 25 per cent off thanks to Eve Sleep’s January sales, ‘tis the season indeed.

Buy now

Casper hybrid mattress, small double: Was £800, now £650, Mattressonline.co.uk

(Casper)

Yet another mattress we’ve reviewed, and according to our writer this one combines “the brand’s legendary foam with a base layer of springs” to give you “instant sumptuousness” that provides “immediate comfort”. It’s an ideal choice if you like your mattress being on the slightly softer side.

Buy now

Woolroom lincoln 5750 mattress, double: Was £1,429, now £1,071.75, Thewoolroom.com

(Woolroom)

Our tester’s favourite mattress from the brand yet, which also happens to be its most luxurious, this all-natural offering earned a spot in our best mattresses review – and if you snap it up now, you’ll save a very agreeable 25 per cent.

In our in-depth review, our tester took a closer look and concluded: “If you miss the bounciness of spring mattresses and want to switch back from your current memory foam, then the lincoln 5750 is a luxuriously solid choice.” They added: “It’s completely natural, super soft to touch and works wonders at regulating heat.”

Buy now

Emma original mattress, king: Was £699, now £349.50, Emma-sleep.co.uk

(Emma)

This is a mattress that our writer was sure “even Goldilocks would enjoy” when they reviewed it. “It’s firm enough to ensure your key pressure points are supported – great news for back sleepers in particular – but it doesn’t compromise on comfort, leaving you to enjoy a particularly luxurious sleep every single night,” they added. The speedy delivery and easy set up were praised, as was the removable cover, which you can “chuck in the washing machine should you spill your Sunday morning cup of tea”. This whopping deal is available in the brand’s private sale, but all you have to do is enter your email to gain access. Simple.

Buy now

Nectar memory foam mattress, king: Was £819, now £450.45, Nectarsleep.co.uk

(Nectar)

With points for sustainability right off the bat, Nectar is the only climate-neutral mattress company in the UK, and, luckily, its products are pretty darn good too. Landing a spot in our best mattresses review, its memory foam offering was described by our tester as “slightly firmer than most and particularly good for front and back sleepers”.

And, in our review, our tester touted the bed in a box for its “impressive bounce, stability and that instant feeling of relaxation while also being supported right across the body”. Now with 45 per cent off all mattresses, it’d be rude not to.

Buy now

Dormeo octasmart plus memory foam, double: Was £599.99, now £399, Dormeo.co.uk

(Dormeo)

As part of Dormeo’s festive sales extravaganza, it’s offering a site-wide discount of up to 60 per cent. Case in point is this octasmart plus memory foam mattress, which is now half price. Landing a spot in our best mattresses review, it’s made up of four layers, including a memory foam one with zones of varying firmness for the shoulders, back and hips.

Our tester noted that it was a great option “for people who are looking for a mattress that sits right in the middle between soft and firm and that moulds to your body, providing relief to key pressure points.”

Buy now

Emma hybrid mattress, double: Was £809, now £404.50, Emma-sleep.co.uk

(Emma)

You can now snuggle up into a better night’s sleep for less, thanks to Emma’s January sales, as the brand’s hybrid model is now half price. When reviewing the foam and spring combo, our tester noted that it would be good for people who change positions a lot during their slumber. Plus, it’s built to last – our reviewer said: “Longevity is exceptional – you’ll get no sagging even years later. In fact, it should feel as good as new for even longer than other hybrids.”

Buy now

Simba hybrid, small double: Was £899, now £575.36, Simba.com

(Simba)

Heads up side and front sleepers – this one’s for you. Earning a spot in our best mattresses review, this model was described by our tester as “on the slightly firmer side of medium”, while offering a “cloud-like balance of comfort and support right up to the edges”. They added that “if you’re prone to waking up with aches and pains, especially in your back, you’ll really notice the spinal support”.

Buy now

Otty original hybrid mattress, double: Was £799.99, now £479.99, Otty.com

(Otty)

This mattress on the firmer side, with our reviewer noting that “you can literally feel it adapting to your body shape as you move, giving it a feel unlike any other bed-in-a-box mattress we tested.”

“It’s particularly supportive for your spine and brilliant for those who sleep on their back,” they added. If you tend to get warm at night, this offers “good temperature control” thanks to the cooling infused technology. And now with 40 per cent off, you can rest assured knowing you’ve saved on a high-quality mattress.

Buy now

Sleepeezee Jessica, double: Was £819.95, now £639.95, Mattressnextday.co.uk

(Sleepeezee)

Landing a spot in our review of the best mattresses, our tester said of this model: “If you’re looking for a medium-firm all rounder that doesn’t cost a bomb, this hybrid mattress is a great buy.”

They added that it’s “breathable, doesn’t get overly warm and you don’t get that sinking feeling that makes it hard for you to turn over, which can be a common problem with mattresses that have foam layers.” A solid choice in the December sales.

Buy now

Sealy blackwell traditional spring mattress, double: Was £399, now £299, Dreams.co.uk

(Sealy)

We may not have tested this exact mattress, but Sealy is certainly among the biggest and best brands out there. In our review of a similar model, our tester noted its “outstanding comfort and support” and touted its cooling abilities, before adding that “you’ll have no trouble turning on this mattress and your partner is unlikely to feel a thing.”

Said to offer support while alleviating painful pressure points, this Sealy mattress delivers firm comfort, and is now up for grabs with 25 per cent off.

Buy now

Silentnight now 7 zone memory foam mattress: Was £309, now £233.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Sleep easy knowing you’ve saved 35 per cent on this memory foam mattress from Silentnight. From its pressure-relieving comfort layer to its various zones for support where you need it, it’s also a good option for allergy sufferers, having been backed by Allergy UK. We may not have reviewed this specific mattress, but in our review of the brand’s yoursandmine mattress, our tester found it “felt blissfully luxurious and really did make a huge difference to our back, helping us feel supported all night however we slept” – so we’re confident in the brand’s credentials.

Buy now

Harrison Spinks alwoodley 8250 pocket mattress, double: Was £1,519, now £1,254.57, Mattressonline.co.uk

(Harrison Spinks)

Though we haven’t tried this exact mattress, we have put another of Harrison Spinks’s award-winning mattresses to the test. Having earned a place in our best mattresses review, our reviewer noted that it delivered “exceptional support without it feeling like you’re sleeping on a rock, while the layers of blended wool, flax, hemp, viscose and cotton provide comfort and great temperature regulation”. Said to keep you toasty in winter and cool during the summer months, you can snap up this model, 8000 pocket springs and all, with 20 per cent off right now.

Buy now

Dreamcloud luxury hybrid mattress, double: Was £1,249, now £624.50, Dreamcloudsleep.co.uk

(DreamCloud)

Back, side and front sleepers – this mattress claims to cater for all snoozing positions. Though we haven’t put any of Dreamcloud’s offerings to the test, the brand is currently offering a 50 per cent discount across all its mattresses, including this hybrid model. Thanks to a combination of pocket springs and memory foam, which claims to adapt to your sleeping position throughout the night, it’s said to deliver on both comfort and support. Plus, if you end up deciding that it’s not the one for you, the 365 night trial period means you can simply return it.

Buy now

Eve the mattress topper: Was £199, now £159, Evesleep.co.uk

(Eve)

Not ready to part with your old mattress just yet? Squeeze some more life out of it with the addition of a luxurious topper. We gave this one from Eve the honour of being named best for fidgety sleepers in our round-up of the top models on the market. It’s “made from the same breathable memory foam as the brand’s original mattress, which is designed to prevent overheating and isolate movement”. With £40 off, don’t sleep on this deal.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on home essentials before the festive sale, try the links below:

Read more on the January sales 2022

The best January deals to shop – our hand-picked selection of the very best offers across tech, beauty, fashion and more

Amazon January sale 2021 – the best offers on Nintendo Switch, Echo dot speakers, TVs and more

Best tech deals January 2022 – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best deals here

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.