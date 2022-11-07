Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Starting to think about your Christmas shopping? Worry not, as our team of experts at IndyBest are on hand to provide gift guides on everything from jewellery advent calendars to skincare sets.

If you’re buying for little ones this year, Aldi has some of the most affordable presents you’ll find, and so far we’ve been impressed by its wooden toy range, Christmas jumpers and inflatable Santa.

We’ve also spotted that the budget supermarket is selling kids’ smartwatches as part of its Specialbuys range, featuring an array kid-friendly characters from from the world’s of Harry Potter, The Avengers and Frozen.

Costing £29.99 each and available to shop now in-store and online, they’re the perfect present to leave under the tree and are sure to result in happy faces come Christmas morning. Each have a rechargable lithium-ion battery and 32MB of internal storage.

Likely to be popular, here’s everything you need to know before they become another Aldi Specialbuy sellout success.

Childrens' Spiderman Smart Watch: £29.99, Aldi.co.uk

Suitable for children aged six and older, this Spiderman watch boasts a whole host of features to keep them entertained and learn some new skills. This colourful red watch comes with six games, a video camera, selfie camera, pedometer, recorder, calculator and even an alarm clock.

It’s never too early to get your little ones hooked on the wizarding world of Harry Potter, and this watch is the perfect place to start. It comes once again wth a built-in alarm clock which is the perfect motivation for them to get up on time during the school week. One happy shopper who bought it for their child said: “Brilliant! Love the neat games, clear graphics, very nippy and responsive to use.”

Boasting a colourful watchstrap of some of the biggest characters in the Marvel universe, this Avengers smartwatch will provide hours of practical play – we’ve spotted the Hulk, Iron Man, Black Widow and Captain America. With built-in games and functional features such as a calculator and pedometer, it’s both fun and educational for kids aged six and up.

If you’re little ones are Frozen obsessed, then this smartwatch is the perfect Christmas gift. Sisters Anna and Elsa decorate the watch strap while the design comes with a camera so they can record adventures and playtime inside and outside the house.

Childrens’ LOL Smart Watch: £29.99, Aldi.co.uk

LOL is a popular toy range among kids, so if you’re looking for a gift that involves no assembly on Christmas morning or hundreds of fiddly pieces to keep track off, this is a great alternative. It’s fitted with all the same features as the rest in Aldi’s range, but is a design that fans of the LOL range will certainly love.

