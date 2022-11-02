Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Yes, we’re already thinking about Christmas – guilty as charged. But as the year seems to be going at a rapid rate, it’s not a bad idea to get a head start, and we can’t help but think of the age-old quote: fail to prepare, prepare to fail. So, if you don’t fancy a dash around John Lewis this Christmas Eve, then best take note.

When shopping for any beauty buff in your life, Trinny London is usually a fail-safe find. Racking up quite the fan base, the huge range of products includes everything from cleansers and vitamin C serums to moisturisers and make-up.

Here at IndyBest, the AHA/PHA gel cleanser, BFF SPF 30 cream skin perfector and lip luxe in demon have all secured slots on our highly respected round-ups, and our love for the London-based brand shows no sign of slowing down. So, unveiling an impressive 10-set Christmas collection, Trinny London has yet again topped our wish lists.

Starting at just £32 and going all the way up to £149, these festive finds suit a whole range of budgets and include some of the brand’s bestsellers, such as the miracle blur, lash2brow and lash2lash mascaras.

But which one to choose is the tricky part. So, keep reading below to see exactly what’s inside and who we think is best suited to each set. We haven’t got our hands on these Christmas gift sets just yet, but as soon as we do, expect a true IndyBest review of each and every one.

Trinny London ageless skin superheroes set: £89, Trinnylondon.com

(Trinny London)

With a full-sized overnight sensation retinal+ serum, a mini be your best enzyme balm cleanser – named best cleanser in our Trinny product round-up – and bounce back intense peptide moisturiser, this set has everything you need for a new skincare routine. Housed in a silver bag named the Kensington clutch, it’s a regular feature in Trinny’s gift sets and can be used as a make-up bag or when out on the town.

Trinny London Trinny’s takeover set: £149, Trinnylondon.com

(Trinny London)

For anyone really looking to splash the cash, Trinny’s takeover set may be the gift for you. Focusing on make-up, it includes everything you need, from mascara to foundation, all wrapped up in a yellow Trinny bag. Usually retailing at £198, if buying each product separately, a BFF de-stress serum, BFF eye concealer, eye2eye eyeshadow, lip2cheek tint, lash2brow mascara and brow gel, and a three-brush gift set are all housed inside.

Trinny London Trinny’s good to glow set: £70, Trinnylondon.com

(Trinny London)

For fuss-free make-up lovers, this gift has everything you need for a simple day-to-night routine. Hiding inside the bright yellow gift bag is a lip and cheek tint, a BFF de-stress tinted serum and lash2lash mascara. It’s sure to be a fail-safe pick for those notoriously difficult to shop for and can be gifted alongside the Trinny London ageless skin superheroes set (£89, Trinnylondon.com) if you’ve got a bigger budget too.

Trinny London Trinny’s daily essentials set: £89, Trinnylondon.com

(Trinny London)

Whether you’re shopping for a true Trinny fan or someone new to the brand, you can’t go too far wrong with this set. Housing a number of the brand’s bestsellers, including the BFF de-stress serum, miracle blur, bounce back peptide moisturiser and be your best gel cleanser, it’s an easy win without any hassle. We named the miracle blur the best problem solver in our Trinny London round-up, proving just how much we love this product.

Trinny London Trinny’s bare-faced beauty set: £58, Trinnylondon.com

(Trinny London)

Does your gift recipient love a touch of make-up but fear foundation? The bare-faced beauty set may be the one for them. With a full-sized be your best cleanser, lash2lash mascara and lip glow lip gloss, it has all the basics for a near bare-faced beauty look. If bought separately, they’d rack up to £66, so you’ll be getting a small saving (and you don’t have to fuss over the gift wrap – the boring bain of gift gifting).

Trinny London plump up your skin set: £75, Trinnylondon.com

(Trinny London)

Housing a dynamic duo inside the silver clutch bag, this small-sized gift is sure to brighten someone’s Christmas, and their face. With a saving of £10, it’s a bit of a bargain buy, too. The plump it peptide HA serum works to firm up the skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while the mini-sized bounce back peptide moisturiser only adds to the intensity and can be stacked with any other minis.

Trinny London clear skin superheroes set: £89, Trinnylondon.com

(Trinny London )

One of the key highlights of this gift set is the overnight clarity niacinamide serum, named the best serum in our Trinny London best product guide. But that’s certainly not all that’s inside this silver clutch bag. The better off gel cleanser features yet again, and a mini niacinamide moisturiser completes the Trinny product trio. For anyone serious about their skincare, or if you’re not sure of someone’s skin shade, this may be the gift set to go for.

Trinny London miracle skin set: £39, Trinnylondon.com

(Trinny London)

Featuring two of the products found in the other gift sets, this pick is one of the lowest-cost options of the bunch. Housing a mini bounce back peptide moisturiser and the miracle blur – named best problem solver in our Trinny London round-up – it’s suitable for any age and will work best for those with normal or dry skin types.

Trinny London bright-eyed set: £32, Trinnylondon.com

(Trinny London)

The cheapest, and possibly cheeriest, set of them all, this bright-eyed gift box is a great festive find. With an intense black lash2lash mascara and your pick of an eye2eye eyeshadow, this sweet set makes for a great stocking filler, secret Santa present or an easy Christmas gift for any friend. We’d strongly recommend you go bold with the Christmas colours and opt for a crimson or gold eyeshadow tone.

Trinny London let it glow skin set: £75, Trinnylondon.com

(Trinny London)

The Trinny London vitamin C serum is one of the strongest serums we’ve tried – in fact, we named it best high concentration in our vitamin C round-up. So, getting a full-sized one of these is pretty exciting, especially when it’s housed inside a silver Kensington clutch. The mini bounce back moisturiser is also included, providing an added bonus for anyone after bright, glowing skin. But this isn’t one for sensitive-skinned folk, so if you know your recipient struggles with eczema, rosacea or any other delicate-skin condition, best to move opt for another set.

