With Christmas fast approaching, we’re getting into the gift-giving spirit – ’tis the season for spreading joy, after all.

But with so many could-be-perfect presents to choose from, it can be hard to work out what will be truly cherished and what will wind up at the back of the cupboard or, worse, given back to you by accident in a real error of re-gifting.

For those who love gadgets, our trusty team of experts has curated a wonderful tech wish list, and we’ve got a great gift guide for gamers, too. But, when it comes to beauty, our editors really do excel – if we do say so ourselves – and have handpicked the best beauty buys under £10, skincare sets that are sure to wow and some gorgeous gifts from The Body Shop.

Turning our attention to Trinny London – a beloved brand by many – there are 10 Christmas gift sets to choose from. We’ve already detailed what’s included in each and every one here, but have now got our hands on our favourites to share a full IndyBest review.

Starting at £32, there’s something to suit a range of budgets, and many of our favourite products, including the AHA/PHA gel cleanser, BFF SPF 30 cream skin perfector and lip luxe in demon, which have all secured slots on our highly respected round-ups, are included. So, if you’re shopping for a Christmas gift for a skincare fan, beauty buff or make-up lover, best take a look below.

How we tested

We’ve trawled through each of the Trinny London Christmas gift sets with a fine-tooth comb to work out which ones we’d deem as our favourites, and finally got our hands on them to confirm we were correct. Price points, reach of recipient and products included were all key categories, and this is what we thought of each set.