We got our hands on the gorgeous Trinny London Christmas gifts, and this is what we thought

There are 10 Christmas gift sets to choose from, but these three are our favourites

Lauren Cunningham
Thursday 01 December 2022 10:35
If you’re looking for the perfect present for family or friends, Trinny London may be just the ticket

With Christmas fast approaching, we’re getting into the gift-giving spirit – ’tis the season for spreading joy, after all.

But with so many could-be-perfect presents to choose from, it can be hard to work out what will be truly cherished and what will wind up at the back of the cupboard or, worse, given back to you by accident in a real error of re-gifting.

For those who love gadgets, our trusty team of experts has curated a wonderful tech wish list, and we’ve got a great gift guide for gamers, too. But, when it comes to beauty, our editors really do excel – if we do say so ourselves – and have handpicked the best beauty buys under £10, skincare sets that are sure to wow and some gorgeous gifts from The Body Shop.

Turning our attention to Trinny London – a beloved brand by many – there are 10 Christmas gift sets to choose from. We’ve already detailed what’s included in each and every one here, but have now got our hands on our favourites to share a full IndyBest review.

Starting at £32, there’s something to suit a range of budgets, and many of our favourite products, including the AHA/PHA gel cleanser, BFF SPF 30 cream skin perfector and lip luxe in demon, which have all secured slots on our highly respected round-ups, are included. So, if you’re shopping for a Christmas gift for a skincare fan, beauty buff or make-up lover, best take a look below.

How we tested

We’ve trawled through each of the Trinny London Christmas gift sets with a fine-tooth comb to work out which ones we’d deem as our favourites, and finally got our hands on them to confirm we were correct. Price points, reach of recipient and products included were all key categories, and this is what we thought of each set.

Trinny London bright-eyed set

  • Best: Lowest-priced Trinny London Christmas gift set
  • Number of products included: Two
  • Products included: Lash2lash mascara, eye2eye eyeshadow
  • Packaging: Small yellow gift bag with ribbon

The bright-eyed gift set is the lowest-priced option of the Trinny London Christmas range, coming in at just over £30. Housing both a limited-edition lash2lash mascara – a long-lasting, intense black mascara with a rather fluffy brush – from the lash2brow product range (full size £28, Trinnylondon.com), and an eye2eye shade that you can select from a range of 28 colours (£18, Trinnylondon.com), it has everything you need for a standout eye make-up look.

Our tester fell in love with both of the products, and we’ve reviewed them in full, if you want to take a closer look (the eye2eye shade received an impressive full marks review). Buying them together in this Christmas gift set will actually save you a little bit of money, too. So, if looking for a gift for a Trinny fan who loves make-up, this may be the one for you.

Continue reading...

Trinny London Trinny’s good to glow set

  • Best: Make-up lovers
  • Number of products included: Three
  • Products included: BFF de-stress serum, sheer shimmer lip and cheek tint, lash2lash mascara
  • Packaging: Small yellow gift bag with ribbon

While the bright-eyed set (£32, Trinnylondon.com) is great for fans of eye make-up, the good to glow set focuses more on the face. Inside the small yellow gift bag is a BFF de-stress tinted serum (£39, Trinnylondon.com), a lip and cheek sheer shimmer (£24, Trinnylondon.com), and the same travel-sized lash2lash that we saw in the bright-eyed set above.

The one tricky part of this set is that the BFF de-stress tinted serum can be selected from a range of 12 shades, meaning you must have a pretty good idea of what skin tone your lucky recipient is before buying, lest they be left with a foundation that fails to match. The sheer shimmer can also be selected from a range of 12 shades (pinks and reds). Our tester’s favourite was Emily, which left a deep red rouge on the cheeks and lips. So, as long as you’re confident which shade to select for the tinted serum, we’re sure anyone made for make-up will be grateful for this gift.

Continue reading...

Trinny London Trinny’s daily essentials set

  • Best: Skincare fans
  • Number of products included: Four
  • Products included: Be your best cleanser, bounce back moisturiser, miracle blur line filler, BFF de-stress serum
  • Packaging: Small yellow gift bag with ribbon

If you’re after a more extravagant gift, this may be the one for you. Containing a selection of skincare and make-up, this one is best for bare-faced beauties, but most of the products are slightly smaller in size than the usual options.

Starting with the 19ml be your best enzyme balm cleanser, it’s suitable for all skin types and comes with a soft muslin cloth and mini spoon to pull the product out, which our tester really loved – it was named the best cleanser in our Trinny London best product guide too, showing how much we really do love it.

The 15ml bounce back peptide moisturiser is another fan favourite, delivering a boost of hydration both morning and night, and the same BFF de-stress tinted serum from the good to glow set (£70, Trinnylondon.com) also features, so be sure to colour match again.

The final product included is the miracle blur pore and fine-line filler, which was named best problem solver in our Trinny London product review.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Trinny London Christmas gift sets

If shopping for a Christmas gift for a beauty fan in your life, we’d strongly suggest anything from Trinny London, whether you’re looking for a gift for make-up or skincare fans, or those on the lookout for eye make-up. The brand is beloved by many, and our love for the label is showing no sign of slowing down.

These three sets were our favourite finds in the range, but with 10 to choose from on the Trinny London site, there really is something to suit everyone, and we’ve got the lowdown on all of the others here.

Still looking for a beauty buy this Christmas? Take a look at our favourite gift sets

