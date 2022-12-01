Trinny London bright-eyed set
- Best: Lowest-priced Trinny London Christmas gift set
- Number of products included: Two
- Products included: Lash2lash mascara, eye2eye eyeshadow
- Packaging: Small yellow gift bag with ribbon
The bright-eyed gift set is the lowest-priced option of the Trinny London Christmas range, coming in at just over £30. Housing both a limited-edition lash2lash mascara – a long-lasting, intense black mascara with a rather fluffy brush – from the lash2brow product range (full size £28, Trinnylondon.com), and an eye2eye shade that you can select from a range of 28 colours (£18, Trinnylondon.com), it has everything you need for a standout eye make-up look.
Our tester fell in love with both of the products, and we’ve reviewed them in full, if you want to take a closer look (the eye2eye shade received an impressive full marks review). Buying them together in this Christmas gift set will actually save you a little bit of money, too. So, if looking for a gift for a Trinny fan who loves make-up, this may be the one for you.