10 best baby beds: From Moses baskets to cots

The focal point of your nursery and the place your baby will spend about 14 hours of their early days (you hope) should take priority over every other baby product you intend to buy.

Moses baskets are usually used during a baby's first few months, while co-sleepers, cribs and cots can last a bit longer.

It is advised that your baby sleeps in the same room as you for the first six months, so your first consideration should be the space you have available in your bedroom.

Unfortunately, the reality is that babies wake up even in the most expensive of beds, so price shouldn’t be a ballpark for good quality.

Instead, consider where you want your baby to sleep; do you need the bed to be portable? A certain shape, size or even colour?

Height and drop sides are helpful for night feeds, especially if you're breastfeeding or recovering from a caesarean section.

Whatever you decide is the best option, it will need it to be strong and sturdy and adhere to the latest safety standards.

Whether you are first time parents or looking for a new bed for your growing child, there's something for everyone here.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

Tutti Bambini cozee beside crib Stylish, spacious, comfortable and easy to use, this co-sleeper is comfortable and less bulky than other bedside cribs. The adjustable height setting means it will fit safely to any bed, and if your little one suffers from reflux, you can adjust the incline to help your baby have a restful sleep. It can also be used as a stand-alone crib too. Genius. Our favourite feature is the mesh window which allows you to watch your baby as they sleep. If you’re planning on breastfeeding or having an elective caesarean, this makes a great choice as the crib allows for little movement to feed your baby. It’s worth noting however, that this doesn’t rock and will only last until your baby is sitting upright (approximately six months). Unlike other cribs, it comes with a mattress, has five different colourways and looks pretty stylish even attached to your own bed. A big thumbs up from us. Buy now £ 184.99 , Argos {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} JoJo Maman Bebe micralite sleep & go travel cot This was by far the easiest cot to assemble and put away, however it is just a travel cot so unless you’re moving around a lot or doubling it up as a playpen, this is an expensive buy for something that isn’t in daily use. The best feature is the newborn insert and the soft jersey, substantial mattress that raises your baby higher than floor level. It’s hard to outgrow this design thanks to the innovative mattress that expands to fit the base of the cot (simply unzip to reveal a bigger mattress). We like the fact you’ll always have full visibility of your baby through the mesh sides and there’s also a zip down the side for crawling babies to enjoy going in and out from. Buy now £ 175 , JoJo Maman Bebe {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} John Lewis & Partners Alex cotbed This is a reliable bestseller that doesn’t skimp on quality, design or practicality. It’s basic and simple to look at but has all the features of many of its competitors, such as three mattress height positions and teething rails. It’s made from solid pine wood along with MDF, so it is a sturdy choice that’s also kind to your purse. However, even with full instructions, assembling may be tricky, so it’s worth noting this is a job for more than one pair of hands. Buy now £ 125 , John Lewis & Partners {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Snuz snüzkot Skandi cotbed If you’re looking for an investment buy, go for this. It's is suitable from birth to approximately 10-years-old (with the addition of an extension), so it will definitely give you your money’s worth. Made with natural beech wood, the solid frame and sturdy design means it will last through lots of rounds of jumping on the bed and pillow fights with siblings. It also gives the nursery a modern finish. Buy now £ 309.99 , Wayfair {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Vox vintage baby cot With its retro design and beautiful finish, this cot is not just a resting place for your baby, but a piece of furniture in its own right. Made from high-quality laminated board with solid oak legs, this cot adjusts to three baby and toddler-friendly heights. For a bit more money, it may be worth investing in the Vox cot bed, so its lifespan goes that little bit further. And if you’re looking to decorate an entire nursery, we'd suggest checking out the other stunning pieces that match the Vox range. We’re obsessed. Buy now £ 355 , Cuckooland {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The Little Green Sheep Moses basket and mattress This classic design is featherweight and easy to move from one room to the other without fuss. Its traditional weave design is surprisingly durable, and it’s made out of palm leaf which is tougher than other maize Moses baskets. Although this may seem like an affordable option, your baby will grow out of this in a matter of weeks and you’ll need a stand too (which adds £25 to the overall price). We found the basket has a slight rustling movement especially when the baby moves or stretches, which is not ideal at nap time. It does however come in five colourways and has a beautiful organic knitted liner that is machine-washable, bringing added appeal to this timeless buy. Buy now £ 109.95 , Amazon {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Stokke sleepi mini This top of the range designer crib has an unusual oval shape which allows easy access from all sides, enables you to transport the cot from room to room without waking your sleeping baby, and gives it its wow factor. It can be used from newborn up to 10 years (with the extra conversion pack). It comes with a hypoallergenic oval mattress, which isn’t ideal if you already have rectangular fitted sheets (though Stokke sell oval sheets for the perfect fit). Although it’s unarguably a beautiful crib to look at and very unique in design, it’s an absolute nightmare to assemble and dissemble. There’s a lot of unexplained bolts. It does however come in very attractive shades (from mint green to soft grey) that would look stunning in any nursery. Buy now £ 379 , Stokke {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Mamas & Papas petite compact cot You simply can’t go wrong with this affordable cot. It’s very basic, but it does the job without breaking the bank. There’re no fancy extra features, however it can adjust to two heights and should comfortably last until your baby’s first birthday, which makes it a far more sensible choice than bedside cribs or Moses baskets, which babies quickly outgrow. If you’re short of space, this is ideal for fitting in to small areas. However, the bars don’t lower, so if you’re having a caesarean or perhaps suffer from back pain, this is definitely not for you even at this great price point. Buy now £ 89 , Mamas & Papas {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dragons of Walton Street dragons cot bed We’re not brushing over the fact that this cot bed has an eye-watering price. This really is a very special buy, not only for its good quality materials but also for the made to order handprinted designs and the bespoke finish that parents and children will love forever. It has an adjustable base that’s easy to change, which allows the cot to turn into a bed for toddlers or those a little older (around four-years-old). We love the traditional finish and the beautiful paintings that feature on either side of the cot bed (there’s six themed artworks to choose from), and you can even have your child’s name painted on the cot. Dragons of Walton Street also offers a repainting service, so you can completely change the design for any child that may follow on. This is without doubt an heirloom to be handed from generation to generation and an unnecessary expense, unless of course it’s a baby gift to you. Buy now £ 1595 , Dragons of Walton Street {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} LittleLife featherlite travel cot Weighing just 3kg (lighter than a large carton of milk) this is a full-size cot that packs down to be half the size of a standard one. It’s compact and portable which makes it a great travel cot or even a playpen. There’s no fussing around either, it’s simple to erect and robust with its aluminium frame and sturdy feet which ensure it’s perfectly safe from birth. Although the cot comes with a mattress, you’ll probably want to buy another to place on the base or at the very least pad the bottom out with blankets for extra comfort. And for a finishing touch, you can pack the cot away and store it in the bag provided. Consider this your best travel companion ever. Buy now £ 107 , Amazon {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Baby beds Top marks go to the Tutti Bambini cozee bedside crib for the stylish and practical design, and making endless nights holding and feeding that little bit easier to manage and control, without getting up and down a hundred times a night. We love the fact that it can be adjusted to a stand-alone cot while it’s also super easy to assemble and fashionable and functional too. Price aside, it’s hard to find fault.

