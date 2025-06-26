Cybex’s new anoris T2 car seat has a built-in airbag – I put it to the test

Installation and usability

My husband and I were enthusiastic about the anoris T2 from the get-go, thanks to the ease of installation – it took just a few minutes to affix the seat’s ISOFIX base to our car. To do this, you simply pull out the load leg until it locks into place, then insert the seat’s base into the car’s anchorage points. Finally, you extend the leg so it presses down securely onto the floor of the car.

The headrest and impact shield are blissfully straightforward to adjust (Harriet Brewis/The Independent)

There’s no need to worry about whether you’ve set the seat up correctly, either, thanks to an LED display that indicates whether or not everything is as it should be – highlighting in red if there’s an issue with any of the key areas (just remember to remove the battery protection label when you unbox the seat).

The headrest and impact shield are also blissfully straightforward to adjust, requiring just the click of a button. If, for whatever reason, the shield isn’t buckled in properly, this will also flag up in red on the LED display.

If in doubt, you can find helpful video tutorials on the Cybex website or YouTube, which walk you through each step of the installation process.

Safety

Some parents may not be aware of official advice recommending children remain in rear-facing car seats until at least the age of four, as placing younger children in front-facing seats can significantly increase the child’s risk of suffering serious injury in the event of a crash.

While most forward-facing car seats rely on a harness system to strap the child securely in place, the anoris T2 uses an “impact shield” – essentially a chunky belt that crosses the child’s stomach. This belt contains an airbag, which, in an emergency, inflates across the child’s abdomen in milliseconds, to protect the child’s head, neck, and body. The seat is also equipped with side wings, which provide extra support and reduce impact forces.

Ultimately, the most comforting thing anyone can say about the anoris T2 is that it outperformed all other car seats (including rear-facing ones) during independent testing by safety organisations.

Comfort

Despite my glowing first impressions of the anoris T2, my daughter was initially less convinced. Naturally quite anxious, she was suspicious of the impact shield, which she didn’t want wrapped around her abdomen. Her wariness wore off, though, when she realised it clipped in “just like Mummy and Daddy’s” belt; had cool lights on the bottom, and was considerably more comfortable than her previous seat.

The seat has a child height limit of 125cm (about seven years old) (Harriet Brewis/The Independent)

The anoris T2 i-size plus is, in fact, so comfortable that despite being doggedly resistant to naps, my daughter can’t help but fall asleep in it, even during short trips. We don’t even have to recline the seat (although a handy adjustment handle means you can easily move it into one of three possible reclining positions) – within minutes, she’s out for the count.

Another of the anoris T2’s key advantages from the child’s perspective is it lets them move around much more freely than a conventional five-point harness does. The impact shield sits around their stomach, leaving most of their upper half unhindered, unlike a harness, which pins down their entire torso.

Cybex has improved on the anoris T by making the impact shield on the anoris T2 25 per cent smaller than its forerunner. The new design also uses a spacer system, which means the impact shield no longer places any weight on the child’s abdomen. In addition, the anoris T2 is made using a fabric that is six times more breathable than that of the anoris T (according to the brand), which we found helped keep our young tester cooler, especially in the summer. The seat also comes with a large retractable sun canopy, which not only shields them from the sun’s glare but also acts as an extra layer of protection in the event of an accident.

Ultimately, the best thing about the anoris T2 is that it affords the child all the advantages of a forward-facing seat – more legroom than a rear-facing one and the ability to enjoy eye-contact with whoever’s sitting up front – without any compromise on safety.

Design

With its game-changing in-built airbag, the anoris T2 sets the standard for all future car seats, so it’s only fitting that it looks the part. Its design is not only futuristic but slick, available in six different colours, from ‘sepia black’ to ‘platinum white’. My ‘mirage grey’ model blends in seamlessly with my car’s interior, though I know my daughter would be incensed to learn that we could have gone for a ‘peach pink’ option instead.

What’s more, it will still be suitable for your child up to a year longer than the Anoris T, thanks to an increased height limit, from 115cm (about six years old) to 125cm (about seven years old). This also means it will last your child about three years longer than comparable forward-facing seats.