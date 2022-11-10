Jump to content

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Lego has released a build-a-day 2023 calendar to inspire creativity

Start your year off right with some building ideas

Jasper Pickering
Thursday 10 November 2022 17:44
Make 2023 the most constructive year of your life with this tear-away calendar

(The Independent)

If The Lego Movie taught us anything, it’s that there’s two types of builders in the world: one’s who meticulously follows the instructions and those that are able to come up with their own creations from scratch. Now, Lego has released a new calendar for the more laterally-minded free thinkers among us.

Like a word-a-day calendar, Lego’s daily calendar for 2023 contains 365 prompts to stretch your brain over. But rather than give you words like ‘fastidious’ that you’ll use in a sentence once and forget how to spell, each page contains a new idea of how you can use your existing collection of Danish bricks to construct something entirely new.

Unlike its range of advent calendars, the calendar itself doesn’t actually include any free Lego. But it does mean that it is 100 per cent plastic free and pairs well with your existing collection of various bricks and minifigures.

To find out where to buy Lego’s 2023 build-a-day calendar, then keep reading the rest of the article below.

Read more:

2023 daily clendar: Daily builds: £13.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

Each tear-off page offers a useful prompt for Lego fans of all skill levels to build fun models with their collection of classic bricks and minifigures, with prompts such as “design a build that can be balanced on one stud”.

The calendar includes a fresh prompt for every day of the year, and is suitable for a range of different building abilities, regardless of age. Can you build a cool fish or a sleek, fast vehicle? The only limit is your imagination. And access to Lego bricks of course...

If you’re looking for a blank canvas (some bricks) upon which to press your creativity (calendar prompts), then the medium creative brick box (£24.99, Lego.com) is a great place to start. The handy plastic box contains 484 bricks of various sizes across the colour spectrum, which can all be used for continuous building.

Buy now

Want a Lego calendar of a more festive variety? Read our round-up of Lego’s advent calendar range

