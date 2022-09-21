Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Games publisher Wizards of the Coast has recently announced its latest expansion of Magic: The Gathering, which ties into the universe of Warhammer 40,000.

Part of the “Universes Beyond” series, this latest expansion will delve into the lore of the futuristic tabletop strategy game with four different decks, each of which focused on the game’s five different sources (or “decks” of magic).

Other upcoming “Universes Beyond” franchise tie-ins will include big properties such as The Lord of the Rings and even Doctor Who, which is scheduled to release next year.

Players will be able to choose from four of these existing factions from the Warhammer set – the Imperials, Necrons, Chaos, and Tyranids, all of which are suited for the various themes of Magic playstyles. Necrons, for example, will primarily use black decks for manipulating a player’s graveyard.

To find out where to pre-order the latest commander decks, what’s included in each and how much they will cost, read the rest of the article below.

Magic: The Gathering Universes Beyond: Warhammer 40,000 Commander Deck – Forces of the Imperium: £59.98, Amazon.co.uk

(Wizards of the Coast)

Release date: 7 October 2022

7 October 2022 Deck colours: White, blue, black

White, blue, black Number of cards: 100 (two legendary foil cards, 98 non-foil cards)

A primarily white deck, players will be able to summon vast numbers of cards onto the battlefield, including commanders such as Inquisitor Grayfax and Marneus Calgar.

The “Forces of the Imperium” commander deck set includes one ready-to-play white, blue and black deck of 100 Magic: The Gathering cards, one foil-etched display commander, 10 double-sided tokens, 1 deck box (that can hold 100 sleeved cards), a life tracker, a strategy insert, and one reference card.

Pre-order now

Magic: The Gathering Universes Beyond: Warhammer 40,000 Commander Deck – Necron Dynasties: £54.28, Amazon.co.uk

(Wizards of the Coast)

Release date: 7 October 2022

7 October 2022 Deck colours: Black

Black Number of cards: 100 (two legendary foil cards, 98 non-foil cards)

As a black deck, players will be able to command the undead robotic fleets of the Necron armies, including commanders Szarekh the silent king, and Imotekh the stormlord.

Similar to the Imperium deck, the commander deck will feature 100 black cards, including two foils, as well as tokens, boxes and other bonuses.

Pre-order now

Magic: The Gathering Universes Beyond: Warhammer 40,000 Commander Deck – The Ruinous Powers: £43.07, Amazon.co.uk

(Wizards of the Coast)

Release date: 7 October 2022

7 October 2022 Deck colours: Blue, black, red

Blue, black, red Number of cards: 100 (two legendary foil cards, 98 non-foil cards)

With black, blue and red all over, the chaos space marines are all about creating, well, chaos with a deck that heavily emphasises red cards, making them ideal for destruction along with a tinge of deck manipulation, provided by the other two colours. This deck will feature both Abaddon the despoiler and Be’lakor the dark master as its legendaries, and will also include all the extras featured in the other commander decks.

Pre-order now

Magic: The Gathering Universes Beyond: Warhammer 40,000 Commander Deck – Tyranid Swarm: £59.98, Amazon.co.uk

(Wizards of the Coast)

Release date: 7 October 2022

7 October 2022 Deck colours: Green, blue, red

Green, blue, red Number of cards: 100 (two legendary foil cards, 98 non-foil cards)

With the tyranid swarm commander decks, green decks are focused on summoning larger enemies capable of executing and defending against high-damage attacks. This deck includes legendary creatures, the swarmlord as well as Magus Lucea Kane.

Pre-order now

New to the world of Magic: The Gathering? A starter kit is also available from Amazon (£7.45, Amazon.co.uk) and includes two decks of 60 cards, so you can learn the rules against another player.

If you want to find out exactly what cards are included in each of the Warhammer 40,000 decks, you can use Wizards of the Coasts’ card-tracking tool on its website, for more information.

