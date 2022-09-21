Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Magic: The Gathering introduces Warhammer 40K decks – here’s where to buy them

Four new commander decks are being released

Jasper Pickering
Wednesday 21 September 2022 11:47
<p>Inquisitor Grayfax is one of the legendary cards being introduced</p>

Inquisitor Grayfax is one of the legendary cards being introduced

(iStock/The Independent)

Games publisher Wizards of the Coast has recently announced its latest expansion of Magic: The Gathering, which ties into the universe of Warhammer 40,000.

Part of the “Universes Beyond” series, this latest expansion will delve into the lore of the futuristic tabletop strategy game with four different decks, each of which focused on the game’s five different sources (or “decks” of magic).

Other upcoming “Universes Beyond” franchise tie-ins will include big properties such as The Lord of the Rings and even Doctor Who, which is scheduled to release next year.

Players will be able to choose from four of these existing factions from the Warhammer set – the Imperials, Necrons, Chaos, and Tyranids, all of which are suited for the various themes of Magic playstyles. Necrons, for example, will primarily use black decks for manipulating a player’s graveyard.

To find out where to pre-order the latest commander decks, what’s included in each and how much they will cost, read the rest of the article below.

Recommended

Magic: The Gathering Universes Beyond: Warhammer 40,000 Commander Deck – Forces of the Imperium: £59.98, Amazon.co.uk

(Wizards of the Coast)
  • Release date: 7 October 2022
  • Deck colours: White, blue, black
  • Number of cards: 100 (two legendary foil cards, 98 non-foil cards)

A primarily white deck, players will be able to summon vast numbers of cards onto the battlefield, including commanders such as Inquisitor Grayfax and Marneus Calgar.

The “Forces of the Imperium” commander deck set includes one ready-to-play white, blue and black deck of 100 Magic: The Gathering cards, one foil-etched display commander, 10 double-sided tokens, 1 deck box (that can hold 100 sleeved cards), a life tracker, a strategy insert, and one reference card.

Pre-order now

Magic: The Gathering Universes Beyond: Warhammer 40,000 Commander Deck – Necron Dynasties: £54.28, Amazon.co.uk

(Wizards of the Coast)
  • Release date: 7 October 2022
  • Deck colours: Black
  • Number of cards: 100 (two legendary foil cards, 98 non-foil cards)

As a black deck, players will be able to command the undead robotic fleets of the Necron armies, including commanders Szarekh the silent king, and Imotekh the stormlord.

Similar to the Imperium deck, the commander deck will feature 100 black cards, including two foils, as well as tokens, boxes and other bonuses.

Pre-order now

Magic: The Gathering Universes Beyond: Warhammer 40,000 Commander Deck – The Ruinous Powers: £43.07, Amazon.co.uk

(Wizards of the Coast)
  • Release date: 7 October 2022
  • Deck colours: Blue, black, red
  • Number of cards: 100 (two legendary foil cards, 98 non-foil cards)

With black, blue and red all over, the chaos space marines are all about creating, well, chaos with a deck that heavily emphasises red cards, making them ideal for destruction along with a tinge of deck manipulation, provided by the other two colours. This deck will feature both Abaddon the despoiler and Be’lakor the dark master as its legendaries, and will also include all the extras featured in the other commander decks.

Pre-order now

Magic: The Gathering Universes Beyond: Warhammer 40,000 Commander Deck – Tyranid Swarm: £59.98, Amazon.co.uk

(Wizards of the Coast)
  • Release date: 7 October 2022
  • Deck colours: Green, blue, red
  • Number of cards: 100 (two legendary foil cards, 98 non-foil cards)

With the tyranid swarm commander decks, green decks are focused on summoning larger enemies capable of executing and defending against high-damage attacks. This deck includes legendary creatures, the swarmlord as well as Magus Lucea Kane.

Pre-order now

New to the world of Magic: The Gathering? A starter kit is also available from Amazon (£7.45, Amazon.co.uk) and includes two decks of 60 cards, so you can learn the rules against another player.

If you want to find out exactly what cards are included in each of the Warhammer 40,000 decks, you can use Wizards of the Coasts’ card-tracking tool on its website, for more information.

Recommended

Looking for some more tabletop action? Read our full guide on the best solo board games

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in