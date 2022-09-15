Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whether you binge-watched all four seasons of Drive To Survive on Netflix (us too) or you’re a longstanding fan of the thrill of Formula One, we’ve got some good news for you: Amazon has just slashed the price of McLaren Racing and Lego’s first buildable F1 car.

The model was designed at the same time as the all-new 2022 MCL3car – currently racing in this year’s Formula One World Championship circuit – but finishedin the same colourways as last year’s car. Rapdily selling out after it launched in February, the model measures 65cm in length, and also comes with stickers from McLaren’s sponsors, so it looks even more like the real deal, making it a great model to have on display.

Speaking about the new launch, James Key, technical director at McLaren Racing, said it’s a “fun and engaging product that celebrates our 2021 season livery while giving fans a hands-on interpretation of the new 2022 F1 car design”. He added that the final model “looks fantastic”.

In a video shared on social media by McLaren drivers, Daniel Riccardo and Lando Norris unveiled the Lego masterpiece earlier this year,providing the first look of the 1,432-piece model and all the high-tech features they were impressed by.

If you missed out when it first launched or have been waiting for the price to drop, Amazon have reduced the F1 build by 25 per cent right now. Here’s everything you need to know about Lego’s partnership with McLaren Racing.

Lego Technic McLaren Formula 1 race car: Was £169.99, now £127.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Lego)

This buildable F1 race car is the first to be created by Lego and McLaren Racing, so if you’re a fan of the British team, this collector’s item is one to get your hands on before it races off the shelves.

The 1,432-piece model is a detailed replica of the car being driven in the 2022 race season. It comes in McLaren’s signature blue-and-orange colourway from 2021, but it includes key features of this year’s vehicle, such as the V6 cylinder engine with moving pistons (which even impressed Riccardo and Norris), as well as steering and active suspension. It also comes complete with wet tyres and wheel covers. Pretty cool.

Reduced by 25 per cent at Amazon right now, you can save £40 on the thrill-seeking build. Now let’s hope you can build this model in record time.

Buy now

