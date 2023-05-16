Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

From a McLaren F1 car recplica to the vintage classic Chevrolet Camaro Z28 and Porsche 911 sports car set, the range of Lego builds geared towards automobile fans is vast, with the new Land Rover classic defender 90 set being the lastest arrival.

Inspired by the original 1983 Land Rover model, the classic defender 90 sports an instantly recognisable silhouette and sand green hue and, standing at 2,336-pieces it’s packed with authentic features fans and avid collectors will appreciate.

Whether kept as the Land Rover Estate design or taken off-road with accessories such as mudguards, traction boards and a fire extinguisher for dealing with tougher terrains (clutter on the dining room table), the model could make a thoughtful gift for car enthusiast dads this Father’s Day should your gift search be stalling.

Hailing from the Lego “icons” range which spans a wide variety of challenging builds, from the Vespa 125-piece inspired build to a 3,000-piece rollercoaster set, this model is best suited for adult Lego fans looking to sit down with customisable, accurate and intricate builds.

Whether there’s a Land Rover shaped hole in your Lego collection you’re looking to fill, or searching for a present that will impress any petrolhead, you’ll find everything you need to know about the latest Lego launch below.

Read more:

Land Rover classic defender 90: £209.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

Price: £209.99

£209.99 Model number: #10317

#10317 Dimensions: H16cm, W16cm, D32cm

H16cm, W16cm, D32cm Number of pieces: 2336

2336 Ages: 18+

Lego’s re-creation of four-wheel drive in miniature manages to stay true to the original 1983 Land Rover with authentic details such as functioning steering, doors that open, and working suspension. Right the way down to the brown interior detailing and a coffee cup for the driver.

Packed with accessories to customise the set, you’ll find a fire extinguisher, roll cage to protect passengers, and jerry cans for carrying petrol. Plus, there’s a toolbox along with a working winch, mudguards and an engine snorkel for when you’re veering off-road.

Further customising your build, you’ll have the choice between three different bonnets and whether you’d prefer to plump for left or right-hand-drive, and between diesel or a petrol engine when you’re ready to put pedal to the metal.

For more classic automobile builds there are plenty more to choose from the Lego “icon’s” range ready to take your collection up a gear, while the range spans the botanical collection too, should you be looking for vibrant wildflower bouquet (£54.99, Lego.com) and dried flower centerpieces (£44.99,Lego.com) to bring colour into your home.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on Lego and other toys and games, try the links below:

Looking for Lego tried and tested picks? Read our roundup of the best Lego sets for adults to buy in 2023