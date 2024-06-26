These cycling shorts are perfect for summer workouts

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

First things first, we are grateful for this warm weather. And we would much rather this than our usual wet and grey days. But it is tricky to find clothes we’re not sweating through, let alone workout gear.

With heatwaves comes a need to adapt our wardrobe accordingly, including our exercise gear. If anything it’s extra important for our workout clothes to stand up to the higher temperature, offering breathability and flexible movement.

Myprotein is offering just this and more, in every workout piece you can think of. From leggings and sports bras to T-shirts and even hoodies – all of its workout clothing is made with movement (and inevitable sweating) in mind, with some pieces also offering a stylish twist to liven up our trips to the gym.

Cycling shorts, made trendy by the likes of the Kardashians and Emily Ratajkowski, are a great way to combine fashion, function and fitness. We love this pair from Myprotein and think you will too.

MP women’s tempo seamless shorts: Was £39, now £25.99, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

For less than £30, these cycling shorts are sure to stand the test of time. While we have yet to try them out ourselves, the finish and sweat-wicking technology instil us with nothing but confidence that these shorts will stay fresh and cool all summer long.

The high-rise cut and built-in support waistband ensure everything stays in place, through even the most vigorous of workouts. Plus the seamless design and scrunch detailing makes for a slick chic look. But if black is not your thing, they also come in grey and light olive- so you can have a different shade for every workout.

The super-stretch fabric is bound to make these the comfiest workout shorts you’ll ever slip into. So much so we’re positive we will be living in these all summer long, workout or no workout.

Buy now

For more workout must-haves, check out our picks for the best pieces from Myprotein’s newest activewear range