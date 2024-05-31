Myprotein’s new protein bar flavour might surprise you

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Protein bars can often bring to mind images of two slabs of cardboard, stuck together by something vaguely sticky and sweet. A necessary snack to either keep you going throughout the day or help you level up your workouts. But what if there was a way to combine your favourite sweets with a protein bar that boosts energy, and tastes like something you actually want to eat? Spoiler alert, we’ve found it.

Myprotein knows a thing or two when it comes to protein, with a whole host of protein-boosting snacks from flapjacks and brownies to shakes and pre-workout. But now the brand may have just launched its most creative snack yet. A collaboration with everyone’s favourite sweet treat: Jelly Belly.

We know what you’re thinking, jelly beans and protein bars don’t seem like an immediate pairing, but after hearing about these buttered popcorn-flavoured layered bars, we too might be inclined to change our mind. And at almost 50 per cent off, they are already setting stomachs rumbling.

Myprotein layered bar, Jelly Belly buttered popcorn: Was £17.99, now £9.89, Myprotein.com

My Protein

Made to taste like the best-selling Jelly Belly flavour buttered popcorn, these snacks are made up of two extremely soft and protein-rich layers, sandwiched with a thick coating of white chocolate and topped off with, of course, popcorn pieces.

These Willy Wonka-like bars are more than just an eye-catching flavour. They also pack a punch with 20g of protein per bar and are high in fibre and low in sugar – the definition of guilt-free snacking.

While we are yet to test them, they are bound to provide you with a hit of energy, whether that’s for a particularly demanding workout, a long-distance run, or just a busy day at the office. We’re not sure about you, but we’d be more than happy to reach for these wonderfully unique protein bars to help us power through the day.

