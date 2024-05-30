Myprotein’s maternity range promises to support you and your bump

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Looking and feeling good while working out can feel like a struggle – and you may have found that the issue of what to wear to the gym has doubled since falling pregnant.

While we’re not out here suggesting it’s time to try and beat your PBs, staying fit during pregnancy is good for both you and the baby. Beyond all the regular benefits of exercise, working out while expecting has been found to decrease your chances of gestational diabetes and lower the chances of caesarean sections.

As your body changes and grows, it can be tricky to find maternity clothes that you love, let alone workout gear. In this instance, it’s best to turn to the fitness experts – and Myprotein is one of our favourite destinations for clothing. With its extensive range of stylish pieces, you’ll be able to keep your workout endorphins coming while also keeping your bump supported. Keep reading for our top picks.

MP women’s maternity shorts: Was £28, now £19.99, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( My Protein )

Cycling shorts are a staple in and out of the gym. Largely popularised by the Kardashian-Jenner clan, they offer a stylish, fashionable way to wear something comfortable, perfect for the summer months. This pair from Myprotein have a great mid-rise over-the-bump band and even a back support panel, combining for gentle but firm compression keeping us feeling secure and confident.

MP women’s maternity mid-rise leggings: Was £32, now £15.99, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( My Protein )

Leggings are the foundation of any workout outfit, and these jet-black maternity pair are an excellent piece to add to your wardrobe. They feature a bump-securing waistband, back support and sweat-wicking fabric. While we can’t vouch for this exact pair, similar leggings were found to be best for squatting when we reviewed them, with the high-quality material eradicating any chance of a see-through moment.

MP women’s maternity hoodie: Was £48, now £11.99, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( My Protein )

Keeping cosy and comfortable before and after your workout sessions is important – and this hoodie is a must-have, particularly now it’s reduced to less than £20. The slits at the side allow for the hoodie to grow with your bump, so you can throughout your pregnancy – and beyond.

MP women’s power maternity 1/4 zip: Was £42, now £16.99, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( My Protein )

We love this quarter-zip – not only does it look incredibly chic but it offers warmth, support and pockets. When we reviewed it, our writer likened it to the viral Lululemon version and praised it for being “extremely flattering”. Thankfully Myprotein has designed the jacket for its maternity range – and it’s currently more than 50 per cent off.

MP women’s power maternity vest: Was £26, now £6.99, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( My protein )

We can’t resist a pop of colour in our workout sets, and this cheerful vibrant pink vest top is just that. With stretchy fabric and a longer length, this workout top promises to be flattering and unrestrictive. It’s made using sweat-wicking fabric to keep you cool and dry, and it also offers a built-in bra shelf for added support. We especially like the sound of the gathered seams at either side, which promise to allow the top to grow with you and your bump.

