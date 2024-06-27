Myprotein’s payday sale is here – this is what to shop

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Calling all Crossfit enthusiasts, team players and Hyrox athletes, the Myprotein payday day sale is here. And with savings of up to 80 per cent off (yes, really) across a wide range of fitness gear, protein-packed snacks, activewear and more, it’s a one-stop shop for all your fitness needs.

Myprotein is known for producing products that help your body perform at its peak, and we’ve spotted some of our favorite tried and tested finds in the sale, from one of our top protein powders that packed a punch in our review, to a protein snack that our writer praised for being just as “tasty as biscuits, but with way less sugar and much more protein”.

Similarly, bag a bargain on the brand’s clear whey electrolyte, a protein and hydration hybrid that also happens to have the IndyBest seal of approval. In fact, it was dubbed an “excellent way to stay hydrated, helping your muscles recover as well as giving your body the minerals it needs to thrive” in our review, and it’s less than half price.

Without further ado, here is where you’ll find popular Myprotein picks, as well as a handful of tried and tested finds that the team recommends.

Myprotein clear whey protein powder: Was £36,99, now £19.42, Myprotein.com



A serving of clear whey protein provides 20g protein, but its main upside is the consistency. “If you’re looking for a refreshing, lighter alternative to heavy protein shakes, this could be the drink for you”, our tester said in their review. “Once properly shaken, you get a smooth, highly quaffable squash-like tipple that’s perfect as a post-workout protein pick-me-up,” they added. The cranberry and raspberry flavour really impressed our tester, but all of the brand’s flavours are less than half-price.



Myprotein impact whey protein powder: Was £41.99, now £22.80, Myprotein.com



Dubbed the best budget protein powder in our review of the best protein powders, Myprotein’s impact whey protein powder is definitely one to try. Slashed in price by 52 per cent, it provides 23g of protein per 114 calories per serving. Our tester also noted that it “hasn’t been bulked out with sweeteners, despite all the unusual and saccharin-sounding flavours”, and contains only “1.9g of fat and 1.8g of carbs per shake”. Plus, there’s an absolutely huge range of flavours to try.



Myprotein crispy protein wafer: Was £24.99, now £12.84, Myprotein.com



These crispy protein wafers contain 15g of protein per pack and less sugar than other bars you might find in the supermarket. In our review, they certainly passed the taste test. Like a biscuit but with less sugar, our tester loved how the “wafer layers were airy and crisp, creating a pleasing crunch that contrasts with the smooth, creamy filling”. The “chocolate flavour is reminiscent of actual chocolate, rather than tasting slightly powdery or artificial”. Right now, you can pick up a pack for (nearly) half price.



Myprotein women's curve high waisted 3/4 leggings: Was £44, now £6.99, Myprotein.com



If your sportswear collection needs a refresh, you won’t need to pay over the odds at Myprotein. In fact, you can pick up these women’s curve high-waisted leggings with a whopping 84 per cent off. That means they’re currently priced at less than £7. Featuring a contoured design to flatter, they come with sweat-wicking properties and a seamless design for ease of movement. The leggings are available with a discount in sizes XS to XXL.



