Lego’s bouquet of roses is the perfect Valentine’s Day gift

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Whether you love or loathe it, Valentine’s Day will soon be here. So, for those of us celebrating the occasion with our loved ones, now may be the time to start thinking about a gift they’ll adore. If you’re steering clear of cliches this year, Lego has launched yet another floral set – a new bouquet of roses that Lego fans are sure to cherish.

The set’s 822 pieces can be built into a dozen red roses, in different stages of blooming, along with white baby’s breath flowers, to complete the bouquet. With the option to put the blooms on display as part of your giftee’s home decor once built, the finished flowers could make a lovely keepsake for family, friends or partners.

Not a fan of roses? From orchids and succulents to bouquets and bonsai trees, Lego’s collection of botanical-themed sets is always growing. Pick wonderful wildflowers (£54.99, Lego.com), choose cherry blossoms (£12.99, Lego.com), or ramp up the romance with a Lego heart ornament (£10.99, Lego.com), complete with pink hearts and leafy blooms.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about Lego’s flower sets.

Lego bouquet of roses: £54.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Lego)

If you’re after a more traditional Valentine’s Day gift idea, Lego’s new bouquet of roses could show them you care while outlasting a real bunch. The 822-piece bouquet is one of the latest launches from Lego, which won’t go unnoticed by Lego enthusiasts. A thoughtful gift you can share, by building the set together, it includes a dozen buildable red roses, in different stages of bloom, which can be arranged among four sprigs of white baby’s breath flowers, for a final flourish.

Buy now

Lego cherry blossoms: £12.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

Plant the shades of spring in your loved one’s living space, with this cherry blossom set. The 430-piece build consists of two twigs designed to be adorned with a collection of pink and white buds, to create the finished blossoms. Build it together, display it and elevate it with blooms such as the lotus flower (£12.99, Lego.com), tulips (£8.99, Lego.com) and the new bouquet of roses (£54.99, Lego.com) from Lego’s botanical collection.

Buy now

Lego heart ornament: £10.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

Lego’s heart-shaped ornament would make an unusual but affordable present for Valentine’s Day and beyond. With a heart-shaped base embellished with delicate pink flowers, hearts and leafy detailing, the set can be customised with further additional accessories, so giftees can get creative and make the set their own. The 254-piece build is relatively simple – it’s suitable for kids aged nine years old and above – and comes complete with an element to hang and display the final design.

Buy now

Lego wildflower bouquet: £44.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Lego)

This wildflower bouquet is perfect for bringing out your loved one’s inner florist. Vibrant and intricate, 16 height-adjustable stems are included in the floral bundle, including poppies, cornflowers and lavender. Perfect for arranging in a vase, it will brighten up your windowsill, without any need for watering.

Buy now

(Lego)

This 812-piece dried-flower centrepiece is brimming with eye-catching blooms. Centering around a large rose and gerbera, the set even separates into two parts, so a duo can build at the same time – making it ideal for Valentine’s gifting. Although it has slightly more autumnal colours, we think it will still look great year-round.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on chocolate and flowers, try the links below:

Prefer the real thing? Read our guide to the best letterbox flower delivery services