PS5 stock – live: BT and Studio restocks available now – find the best deal on the console
Keep up to date with the latest PlayStation restock news from AO, Very, Currys and more
Update 23 June: The PS5 is in stock for BT customers at the BT Shop. It is also in stock at Hughes, Studio and The Game Collection. Read on for more information.
Since launching in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been notoriously difficult to get hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the global pandemic have brought production of Sony’s latest games console to a standstill.
Thankfully, the situation has improved in recent months. The PS5 was pretty much in stock throughout the entire month of May, with Game leading the charge. We had nearly 108 restocks across the month – the most we’ve ever seen since Sony released the console. And as we approach the end ofJune, the month has so far continued this momentum, with Game, EE and the BT Shop being in stock for much of the last few weeks.
Saying that, buying a console on its own is still more difficult than picking up a bundle, with standalone consoles selling out in the blink of an eye, while digital consoles (bundles included) have been non-existent. But we’re here to help, whether you’re after a bundle or the standalone PS5 disc and PS5 digital edition consoles.
Still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5? Our goal is to secure you a next-gen machine, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews.
If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
Check stock from US PS5 retailers below:
G’morning PS5 hunters
Hello PS5 hunters and welcome back to The Independent’s PS5 restock liveblog. After a fairly eventful Wednesday, it seems like the PS5 has now sold out at Argos.
But fret not, because it is currently still in stock at the BT Shop for BT Broadband customers, as well as Hughes, Studio and The Game Collection. Granted, the latter three are pretty expensive, but you’ve still got options! Either way, we’ll be here all day bringing you the live restock updates as they happen. Stay tuned!
Live blog signing off
As we bring another day of PS5 hunting to a close, it appears that consoles are still available at Argos, but only in some regions of the UK. We can also see that The Game Collection’s massive £760 PS5 bundle is still available, and consoles with Horizon Forbidden West are still in stock at the BT Shop, but these are exclusively available to existing BT customers.
As ever, we’ll be back tomorrow for another day of PS5 restock live-blogging.
The best 4K TV for your new PS5
While we wait for the next PS5 restock, it’s time to think about upgrading your television. The PS5 outputs video at 4K resolution and can even handle games running at 120 frames per second. That’s something not all TVs can manage, so if you want to see your new console running at its best, a new TV could be worthwhile.
We’ve rounded up nine of the best 4K TVs available right now, from manufacturers including Samsung, LG, Sony and Panasonic, among others. And the great news is you don’t need to spend a fortune to get a great 4K television – prices of our favourites start at under £400.
9 best 4K TVs for needle-sharp viewing
Whether it’s 32 inch, 40 inch or 50 inch, we’ve found the best 4K TVs from Samsung, Song, LG, Panasonic and more
The new PS Plus is coming to Europe this week: Here’s what you need to know
Sony is rolling out a major upgrade to its PlayStation Plus subscription service. The updated offering will provide access to Sony’s library of classic PS4 games, as well as PS5 exclusives and retro titles from earlier consoles, as well as exclusive demos of upcoming games.
The service launches with three payment options, called essential, extra and premium.
Landing in Asia on 24 May, the new PS Plus came to Japan on 2 June then the Americas on 13 June. Lastly, it will arrive in Europe tomorrow, 23 June. Below is everything you need to know about the new PS Plus service.
New PS Plus service will include blockbusters like God of War and retro PS1 games
Sony’s new service will phase out the existing packages that are being offered now. Here are the differences between essential, extra and premium tiers
This huge PS5 bundle is still in stock again at The Game Collection
If you’re feeling flush and want to pick up a PS5 with loads of games, then The Game Collection has a bundle for you. Priced at a hefty £759.95, the deal includes a PS5 disc editon, plus all of these games:
- Elden Ring: Launch Edition
- Deathloop
- Back 4 Blood
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Watch Dogs: Legion
- Fortnite: The Last Laugh Bundle
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
Read our review of the new Apple MacBook pro M2
While we wait for more PS5 consoles to come into stock, how about a new laptop? We’ve just reviewed the brand-new MacBook pro with Apple’s equally new M2 processor and gave it a score of 8/10.
On the new laptop’s performance, our reviewer said: “Performance on the new MacBook pro is faster than on the already-lightning-fast previous model of MacBook pro. This is the reason you would want to upgrade to it.
“Apple’s pro models live up to their names by making super-demanding programs run like Usain Bolt. If your computer needs to include these power-hungry apps for things like video editing, for instance, you’ll be grateful for this. You’ll be able to have more hi-res windows open and running at speed at the same time.”
Click below to read out full review of Apple’s latest pro laptop.
The new MacBook pro M2 is one of the fastest laptops we’ve tried
Apple launched its first laptop with M2 processor earlier this month and we’ve used the MacBook pro M2 13in ever since. Here’s our thoughts
Smyths says more PS5 stock due this month
The Smyths Toys website doesn’t have any PS5 stock at the moment, but says more is expected in June. As long as there aren’t any delays, this should mean fresh PS5 stock will land at Smyths before the end of next week. This only applies to the disc edition though, as the retailer says new digital edition stock is expected at some point in 2022, with no month mentioned.
Horizon Forbidden West review for the PS5
Horizon Forbidden West is bundled with just about every PS5 console available at the moment. So we thought we’d give you a quick rundown on what we think of the game.
A follow up to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn, it follows hunter Aloy on her journey across the west coast of an apocalyptic United States.
We absolutely loved our time with Horizon Forbidden West. Our reviewer said: “In Horizon Forbidden West, Guerilla Games has developed its post-apocalyptic marriage of technology and nature to craft a beautifully realised vision of a world desperate for rebirth. The story will take new players to unexpected and breathtaking places, and fans of Horizon Zero Dawn will have plenty of their questions answered.
“While Horizon Forbidden West takes great leaps in its visual and story presentation, it stays the path with its gameplay, making small but notable additions that improve the experience. Not much has changed since Zero Dawn, but when that gameplay revolves around hunting mechanical dinosaurs, why would you want it to?”
Read our full review of Horizon Forbidden West to find out more.
Horizon Forbidden West is one of the best-looking PS5 games yet
Guerilla Games’s latest entry in the Horizon series is graphically stunning. Read our review of its gameplay, story and more
F1 2022 PS5 release date
The new Formula One racing game from EA, called F1 2022, is almost here. It will arrive for the PS5 on 1 July, which is next Friday and also the opening day of the British Grand Prix weekend. Click the link below for everything we know so far on EA’s latest racing simulator.
F1 2022 is available for pre-order– what we know so far
The latest Formula 1 game is set to be revealed for PS5, Xbox and PC. Here’s what time the event starts, how to watch it and what details we can expect to see
