9 best washing powders for a great laundry day every time

Ever since the first washing powder was launched nearly 100 years ago, companies have been adapting and finessing their formulas to make sure they not only clean our clothes but keep our whites bright and garments stain free.

Today laundry detergents come in different forms – from capsules to liquids – but you can’t beat a classic washing powder. Whether you are brand loyal or opt for the best offers every week, it’s always wise to do your research and understand if your washing powder of choice is value for money or if others can serve your washing needs better.

If you suffer from allergies or have sensitive skin non-bio washing powder is the best option, as this means it is free of biological enzymes and won’t irritate your skin.

However, biological enzymes are the components that break down fats and oils when cleaning, therefore if you’re trying to get stubborn stains out of clothes, especially food and grease, biological washing powders will help you cut through them quicker.

So, which washing powders have the best results? From well-known brands to newer names that are putting the environment and our health first, we’ve tested these washing powders on how well they get rid of stubborn stains, how bright they made our clothes, how gentle they are on sensitive skin and of course, whether they’re good value for money.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world and expert advice. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

Splosh laundry powder 430g, 22 washes Price per wash: 23p If you're looking for something a little different than the normal high street names, then Splosh is just that. Unlike other brands, their washing powder is housed in a reusable tin, with a scoop that helps you use the right amount. Cruelty-free and vegan friendly, we loved the sweet jasmine smell it left on our clothes and also how little powder you needed to add to every wash. We tested it on a regular wash and on our bedsheets and both times we were impressed. It removed stubborn stains from our clothes, while it left our sheets smelling fresh for days. The only drawback is that the product isn't suitable for all clothes, so you'll need to find another solution for items like woollens and silks. Once your tin is empty you can order refills in a handy recyclable packaging that fits through your letterbox. While not the cheapest, the pricing is still reasonable too. Persil non-bio washing powder 1.85Kg, 37 washes Price per wash: 14p Persil offers both bio and non-bio washing powder and we loved this non-bio version for our sensitive skin needs. We tested the powder, which had a pleasant scent but was a little overpowering, on both bed sheets and darker towels, in separate washes. The powder was easy to store with its reduced packaging, and gave a good standard wash. We loved how soft it left our sheets and towels, while it provided no irritability on our skin. It did leave some white residue on some of our darker towels, which had to be hand washed and spun again, but overall this is a great option for those with sensitive skin issues and its pricing is accessible, given the well-recognised name. Surcare non-bio washing powder 1.62kg, 25 washes Price per wash: 24p The non-fragranced washing powder gets brownie points for having no nasty surprises in its powder, with 0 per cent enzymes, acids or dyes. If you suffer from particularly sensitive skin then this washing powder is perfect for you; the whole range has been awarded an Allergy UK Seal of Approval. We tested the powder, which came in a smaller box than most of the others, on a range of tops and underwear. Our clothes felt fresh, but as it was non-fragranced there wasn't a particular smell to them – which is something we love about freshly cleaned clothes. However, it did its job and left our clothes soft against the skin and stain free. At just £6 for 25 washes, we think it's great value for money and we'd definitely pick it up again for a fuss-free wash. Essential Waitrose non-bio laundry powder 1.4kg, 22 washes Price per wash: 13p Waitrose's own brand washing powder has been a bestseller for years, and along with their 22 washes pack they've just launched a larger version, which lasts for 25 washes. We tested the non-biological powder on our coloured wash, with sweaty gym clothes and an array of coloured garments among the washing pile, to see if we could cut through spills and sweat stains. The powder's linen scent is slightly overpowering as you pull the clothes out of the machine, but once dried it wears off slightly to leave soft, spotless clothes which felt fresh and comfortable on our next wear. If you love that fresh linen smell lingering around the house then this is the powder for you. Miele UltraWhite powder detergent 2.7 kg, 42 washes Price per wash: 42p Being one of the most expensive washing powders on the market, we knew we wanted to see some quality results from Miele's UltraWhite powder detergent. Our reviewer was impressed by the packaging, as the box was easy to open and didn't allow for any spillage, like some of the other boxes did, while the scoop which is provided, tells you exactly how much to add to the machine. We loaded in our white wash, and put the machine to 60 degrees celsius, and added in a scoop of the powder. Some of our white t-shirts and towels had faded over time and we were hoping the powder would give them a brighter appearance. We weren't disappointed – as soon as we opened the machine we loved the fresh smell of our clothes and just how bright our clothes and towels looked. Stains that had been hard to remove previously had almost vanished too, while the washing powder was particularly tough on food stains. At nearly £20 for 42 washes, it is expensive – but worth every penny. Bold 2 in 1 touch of Lenor lavender and camomile washing powder 2.6kg, 40 washes Price per wash: 14p A massive plus about this washing powder is the built-in fabric softener, meaning you get clean clothes and added softness in one. We loved the scent too, a blend of camomile and gentle spices, which lingered on our clothes and bed sheets for days afterwards. However, its fragrance and colourful packaging masked its power to cut through more stubborn dirt and stains. Some stains still remained on our clothes and our whites didn't clean as well as with some of the other washing powders. Once dry our clothes did feel softer though, and for a two-in-one product, which lasts up to 40 washes, we'd say it's a good pick for general washes, but other washing powders are more powerful if you have a family and need to cut through grass or dirt stains regularly. Ariel original washing powder 2.6kg, 40 washes Price per wash: 16p If in doubt, go back to the original formula – and this Ariel washing powder does the job. We tried this biological washing powder on coffee and food-stained shirts, without dabbing any stain removal on first and hoping for the best. The powder, which is housed in a large box, doesn't have a distinctive smell but makes up for it with its ability to cut through day-old stains and leave white shirts looking fresh. Our stains vanished in just one wash, even when we washed them at a low temperature. Slightly more expensive than some of the other washing powder brands, but it's worth it for its fuss-free results. Fairy non-bio washing powder 2.6 kg, 40 washes Price per wash: 16p Another non-bio which is gentle on the skin – it left our clothes feeling soft and cut through most stains. We weren't surprised that it was voted the no.1 laundry brand for sensitive skin and we think it would be perfect if you're a new parent who is constantly putting a wash on, or worried about your baby's sensitive skin. We tested the washing powder on a large coloured wash and it did well on most food and drink stains, but had to be used twice to pick up any heavier stains such as grease. It's an average price for a washing powder, so no great difference there. For sensitive skin it's a winner, but if you need a stronger powder for tougher stains, there are other better options out there. Surf tropical powder detergent 2.25kg, 45 washes Price per wash: 11p Another attractive smelling washing powder which literally fills the room and your wash with a scent of fresh flowers for days. We added 50g of the powder to a coloured wash, with delicate underwear and some whites. The newest box, which comes in vibrant pink, uses 30 per cent less packaging, which is great for waste and also storage – some of the washing powder can be quite bulky. The results were not just well-scented clothes, but brighter whites and stain-free clothes, while the powder was also delicate on our underwear. Not bad for just 11p per wash. Buy now £ 5.50 , Asda.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}