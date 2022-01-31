Any beauty guru knows that the key to a perfect look is mascara. But with so many brands, wands, and bristles, how do you know which type of mascara is right for you? Well, look no further, because TikToker Kelly Rose Sarno has all the answers.

Kelly Rose Sarno is the girl that tries out mascara so you don’t have to. At least, that’s what she calls herself on TikTok. The mascara expert gained nearly 600,000 followers on TikTok, when she began her journey by reviewing 30 mascaras in 30 days. Since then, she’s learned a lot. Speaking to The Independent, Sarno let us in on her favorite mascara brands, what she looks for in mascara, and sets the record straight on waterproof mascara.

For six years, Sarno worked with the same cosmetics company where she only wore one brand of mascara. When she left, Sarno was overwhelmed with excitement to try all the mascaras out there, and decided to launch her project 30 Mascaras in 30 Days. In order to keep track of all 164 different mascaras she’s tested, Sarno kept a massive spreadsheet organised by cost, keepers, ones not recommended, and links to shop. “I am not the end all be all when it comes to my reviews,” Sarno told us. “What works for me, may not work for others. I simply want to be a space in the beauty community where people can come and expect a very open and honest review.” After compiling her mascara data, Sarno shared with viewers her top 15 favorite brands, and some least favorites. From high-end to drugstore, brands that topped the list included IT cosmetics, Rare Beauty, wet n’ wild, and Maybelline.

For the holy grail of mascaras, tied for second was Ulta Beauty’s New Heights Mascara and Milani’s Highly Rated Anti-Gravity Mascara. “Both of these are drugstore brands, both of them are under ten dollars,” Sarno said. “And both of them pack a punch and give you great lift, great separation, and they last all day.” But the mascara that took home the gold was none other than Sarno’s loyal favorite, Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara by Benefit Cosmetics. “I’ve never found a mascara that lifts, that separates, that gives me volume, and that lasts forever,” Sarno said. “And when I say last forever, the tube lasts forever as well.”

Mascara-lovers can access this master spreadsheet at any time, but what if you’re in a pinch at the mall and don’t know how to separate the worthy mascaras from the not so worthy ones? Don’t worry, Sarno also shared with us her tips for picking out the perfect mascara. “I look for a silicone brush, which I know isn’t everyone’s favorite, and an all in one formula!” she said. “I want lift, separation AND volume. And of course, no flaking.” By examining the brush, you can tell a mascara is worth your time without needing to test it out.

Hot-take, but waterproof mascara might actually be damaging your lashes. Because it's designed to last even through the saddest of rom-coms, removing waterproof mascara can be so stubborn and sometimes causes fallout. Sarno recommends to stay away from waterproof: “Unless you’re going swimming or to a wedding or funeral, I just don’t see the need.”

Not all mascaras are made equal. They come in all shapes and sizes, silicone or not silicone. And while mascara may be different for everyone, there’s one thing that remains true for expert Kelly Rose Sarno: “Mascara is so personal.”