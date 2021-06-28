Mega mists: 6 of the best SPF sprays for easy but effective sun protection

Whether on holiday or at home, we all know we should be protecting our skin from harmful UV rays with a high-factor sunscreen, especially during the summer, when UVB rays (the kind that cause sunburn) are strongest.

Yet we’re all guilty – let’s be honest – of sometimes skipping the SPF because we ‘haven’t got time’, or failing to apply it properly because we don’t want to end up covered in greasy residue.

Not all sunblocks are created equal, however. If you’re ready to wash your hands (literally) of thick lotions, a lightweight SPF mist may be the answer. Take the stress out of sunscreen with these easy to use aerosols…

Tesco Soleil Dry Touch Sun Protection Mist SPF 50

1. Tesco Soleil Dry Touch Sun Protection Mist SPF 50, £3.60

This bargain factor 50 spray is now cheaper than ever – in a bid to make sun protection more affordable, and therefore more accessible, Tesco has reduced the price of its own brand Soleil range by 20%, equivalent to the VAT.

Lloyds Pharmacy Solero Invisible Sun Spray SPF30

2. Lloyds Pharmacy Solero Invisible Sun Spray SPF 30, £5 (was £7)

A completely clear, waterproof and quick-drying formula, this factor 30 spray protects against UVA UVB and IR-A (infrared) rays.

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Anti-Shine Face Mist SPF 50+

3. La Roche-Posay Anthelios Anti-Shine Face Mist SPF 50+, £10.49 (was £13.99), Superdrug

Designed for sensitive, oily or acne-prone skin types, this light mist has a matte finish, so it won’t mess up your make-up, even when applied on top.

Ultrasun Face UV Protection Mist SPF50

4. Ultrasun Face UV Protection Mist SPF 50, £14.40 (was £18), Beauty Bay

New from Ultrasun, this multitasking mist also protects against environmental aggressors and blue light from devices. The clear, quick-drying formula is vegan and cruelty free.

Bioderma Photoderm Body Mist SPF50+

5. Bioderma Photoderm Body Mist SPF 50+, £13.12 (was £17.50), Lloyds Pharmacy

Combining high factor UVA/B protection with Bioderma’s patented skincare technology, this face and body mist has extra anti-ageing properties.

Decree Day Shield SPF 30

6. Decree Day Shield SPF 30, £75

The Rolls Royce of sunscreens, this luxurious mist from Dr AJ Sturnam’s skincare line provides not just SPF 30 protection, but skin-boosting peptides and antioxidants too.