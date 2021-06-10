Father’s Day: 13 gifts for dads who like a stylish home interior

Whether it’s tidy tools for dad’s WFH desk, the kitchen implements he longs for after feasting on celeb cooking shows or a bonsai tree to fit his newfound interest in house plants, there are lots of opportunities for Father’s Day gifts that will make his home look extra-stylish.

Here is our pick of the presents…

1. Katie Leamon Correspondence Set, Typewriter, £25, Katie Leamon

(Katie Leamon/PA)

Encouraging the time-honoured tradition of putting pen to paper will help him steal some time away from the screen, and what could be nicer than writing on a natty notecard? This luxury gift box comes with 10 sheets of illustrated typewriter paper and 10 notecards, complete with envelopes.

2. TranquilPlants Chinese Elm Bonsai Kokedama, £42.99, Etsy

(TranquilPlants/PA)

Cited as a bonsai for beginners, this eight year-old Chinese Elm Bonsai boasts a beautiful S-shaped trunk and attractive shoots mounted on a moss ball. It can be proudly displayed in any sunny situation, loves a little water once a week and a spritz keeps the moss fresh.

3. George Foreman Go Anywhere Gas BBQ, £150, Argos

(George Foreman/PA)

Nothing beats firing up the BBQ in summertime, wielding the tongs and cooking outdoors. This little baby heats up quickly at the push of the piezo button, cooks with gas and because it’s portable, dad can rustle up kebabs pretty much anywhere… think camping trips, a jaunt to the seaside or his favourite suntrap.

4. Halden Gin Glasses, Set of 2, £30, The White Company

(The White Company/PA)

With an eye for detail and a love for gin, he’ll love brushing up his favourite G&T serves with these fashionable balloon-shaped gin glasses, easy to grip and garnish.

5. MasterClass Agudo Five Piece Knife Set and Magnetic Block, Gift Boxed, £42.95, Presence

(Presence/PA)

Kitchen knives are an essential piece of kit in his culinary arsenal and these blades of steel will take the effort out of slicing, dicing or carving or anything he turns his hand to. There’s a chef’s knife, carving knife, bread knife, utility knife and paring knife – all featuring ergonomic handles – while the slimline magnetic storage stand makes the cut.

6. Bar Red E27 100lm 2W LED Light Bulb, £29, Oliver Bonas

(Oliver Bonas/PA)

Ah, cocktails. When he wants to put on a show, this funky red ombre-tinted ‘bar’ light bulb will put the spotlight on all those decadent drinks. A stand out on any home bar, the Vico Grey Concrete Desk & Table Lamp base is priced £36, and sold separately.

7. Soho Home Rowley Tapers (Set of 2), £21 (Members, £18), Kalik Candle Holder Gift Set, £150 (Members, £128), Soho Home

(Soho Home/PA)

Soho Homewares have become a talking point, especially with so many luxe furnishings inspired by their worldwide members’ clubs to help you ‘get the look’. These eye-catching rippled effect candles and marble holders emulate those seen in White City House, London, and your dad might just love them.

8. Extra Long Log Burner Matches, £9.45, Oh Curio

(Oh Curio/PA)

These extra long matches (290mm x 60mm) will perfectly compliment stylish candles, light a hard to reach wick in a hurricane lamp, or style up a summer mantel.

9. BlueSkyCrafting Naked Lady Statue Bookend, £15.45, Etsy

(Etsy/PA)

Celebrating the female form, this nude bookend is available in a range of colours and with headless homewares trending – Etsy have a site dedicated to ‘nude home décor’ – we’ve picked this beauty to bookend his favourite novels.

10. Jo Malone Lime Basil & Mandarin Car Diffuser Set, £73, Jo Malone

(Jo Malone/PA)

One for the road… well-travelled fathers can now mirror Jo Malone’s signature fragrance with every scented journey. Simply attach to the air vent. Includes a refill.

11. Alessi Tea Rex Hob Kettle with Dragon Whistle, Special Edition, £125, John Lewis

(John Lewis/PA)

Released in celebration of the original Alessi Bird Kettle’s 30th anniversary, this is an iconic gift he probably wouldn’t dream of splashing out on himself – but he will thank you every time it whistles and the dragon lets off steam. Suitable for induction hobs.

12. Tiger Doormat, £21.29, Redcandy

(Redcandy/PA)

This durable doormat is made from all natural coir, and would make a wild addition to your dad’s man cave – styling up the entrance, while helping to keep the floor clean.

13. Picture Gallery Wall Small Photo Frame Set, £180, The White Company

(The White Company/PA)

It takes a little bit of effort, but the White Company have done most of the hard work behind this wonder wall that will allow him to show off his favourite photos. The set comes with six wooden frames in varying sizes, two printed layout templates and instructions to help mount and align each frame. It’s a perfect way to tell him ‘Happy Father’s Day’ from the whole family.