Seasonal stays: Five of the best UK cities for a festive break

A city break is the perfect way to soak up the magic of the holiday season – and you’re spoilt for choice in the UK. From impressive light trails and bustling markets to ice-skating rinks and winter wonderlands, cities across the country come alive with festive cheer at this time of year. Whether you’re looking to get your gift shopping all wrapped up, marvel at some spectacular decorations or get cosy with a mulled wine and mince pies, there are plenty of spots to make some special seasonal memories.

Here’s our pick of five great cities for a festive break.

Edinburgh

The festive period sees key Edinburgh sights, like the Castle, lit up with incredible installations ( Historic Environment Scotland )

Edinburgh might be known around the world for its New Year Hogmanay celebrations, but there’s plenty of reasons to visit in the weeks priortoo. The iconic Edinburgh Castle becomes the Castle of Light, with colourful light installations. Locations like George Street and Princes Street Gardens are beautifully illuminated, and the Botanical Gardens has an award-winning light trail.

Every year since 1947, Norway has gifted a huge tree to the city, which sits on The Mound and forms a centrepiece to the city’s festive celebrations. Meanwhile, there’s an entire maze of illuminated trees in St Andrew Square. This forms part of the city’s Winter Festival , which runs from 15 November to 4 January, and features fairground rides, ice-skating, live performances and more. For some scenic shopping, the East Princes Street Gardens Christmas Market is set against the backdrop of the castle and also features Scotland’s largest Ferris wheel for a bird’s eye view of the city’s festivities.

Bath

Famous for its Georgian architecture, Roman history and literary connections, Bath is one of the most picturesque cities in the UK – and it gets even more stunning come the festive season. The city’s iconic buildings, streets and arcades are adorned with twinkling lights, so even a gentle stroll around this very walkable city feels magical. Bath Christmas Market is one of the most famous and atmospheric in the country, with over 200 chalets offering festive food, drink and gifts.

The impressive Bath Abbey is a special place to catch a carol concert (book tickets in advance) or take in the views of the city with a special Festive Tower tour (hot chocolate or mulled wine included at the top). Make sure to visit the sweeping Royal Crescent – a UNESCO World Heritage site that has appeared in countless films and TV shows including Bridgerton. And of course, Bath is famous for its spas, perfect for some seasonal rest and relaxation. Book in for some pampering at The Gainsborough , which includes natural thermal pools as well as modern spa facilities.

London

Enjoy beautiful seasonal decorations and gift-perfect shopping at the iconic Covent Garden Market ( Covent Garden )

You can’t really go wrong with a winter break in the capital. There’s so much on offer, from stunning light displays and atmospheric markets to seasonal activities, serious shopping opportunities and festive performances. Regent Street was the first road in Central London to be decorated with lights, back in 1954, and it’s still one of the most impressive, with over 300,000 bulbs shining brightly. But there are illuminated streets, markets and buildings all over the city. Covent Garden Market has 40 giant bells with bows , while the tree at Claridge’s hotel – a festive landmark – is this year designed by Paul Smith. Elsewhere, browse a winter market along the Southbank and stock up on foodie treats at the famous Borough Market . Or get your skates on at iconic venues like Somerset House , Battersea Power Station and Hampton Court Palace .

London is also home to some of the world’ best museums and many have festive themed exhibits. At East London’s Museum of The Home’s Winter Festival , you can walk through living rooms from 1878 to 2049, seeing seasonal celebrations and traditions across different periods and communities. Then, of course, there’s the shopping. Besides being a one-stop shop for gifts, the capital’s famous department stores, like Harrods, Selfridges, Liberty and Fortnum & Mason, are worth visiting at this time of year for their incredible window displays.

Birmingham

If you can’t make it over to Germany for one of their famous festive markets, then Birmingham might just be the next best thing – as it’s home to the largest authentic German Christmas market outside of Germany and Austria, which attracts visitors from all over the UK. The Frankfurt Christmas Market in Victoria Square offers a huge range of traditional gifts, as well as delicious treats including pretzels, schnitzels and bratwursts. There’s plenty of beer – or hot chocolate – on tap to wash everything down with.

There’s another popular winter market close by, in the grounds of Birmingham Cathedral, featuring artisan and local traders. Shoppers will be spoilt for choice here, with iconic shopping centre The Bullring, as well as the Mailbox (home To Harvey Nichols and other high end brands) and a host of bustling arcades filled with quirky and independent stores. Not forgetting the city’s famous Jewellery Quarter – ideal for picking up that unique gift for someone special. Once you’ve ticked off your gift list, there’s plenty of festive fun to be had. Slap bang in the city centre in Centenary Square you’ll find an ice-rink and a big wheel.

Manchester

Pick up the perfect gift and enjoy festive food and drink at Manchester’s famous markets ( Manchester City Council )

The vibrant and culturally rich city of Manchester doesn’t need the festive season to bring it to life – but it does become a little more magical at this time of year, with traditional celebrations mixed with loads of creative events. If shopping is your thing, you’ll have plenty of options here, from the huge Trafford and Arndale shopping centres and Selfridges in Exchange Square to the indie boutiques in the Northern Quarter . That’s before you even get to the festive markets, which consist of over 220 stalls across nine sites, with handmade gifts, crafts and food.

At Yuletide in Tatton Park Gardens, you’ll find a unique take on the winter wonderland experience, featuring folklore, festive traditions and rituals in a magical forest setting. Or, if urban adventures are more your scene, the city’s new 250,000 square foot party space and creative neighbourhood Diecast transforms into ‘Winterhood’ in November and December, featuring festive DJs and live performances, as well as a Fairytale of New York inspired beer hall.

