A tank has been filmed crushing a civilian car in a northern district of Kyiv, as Vladimir Putin’s troops continue their advance on the Ukrainian capital.

In a video shared with and verified by The Independent, the armoured vehicle can be seen cutting across the road before driving over the oncoming car.

A second video shows a group of men attending to the wreckage on Obolonsky Avenue, in which an elderly man can be seen moving behind the wheel of the car. A local resident who shared the footage with The Independent said: “Russian ‘liberators’ on the streets of Kyiv crush the cars of civilians.”

The BBC has reported that the driver was pulled alive from the wreckage.

However, there was some argument on social media, that the armoured vehicle was Ukrainian, not Russian, and its driver lostcontrol of the vehicle.

Russian forces are moving through the northern outskirts of Ukraine's capital, and US officials have warned that president Vladimir Putin may be intent on installing a new, more friendly government in Kyiv.

Local residents in the city have been urged to fight back with Molotov cocktails against the encroaching troops, with instructions of how to make the petrol bombs circulated on the Ukrainian Interior Ministry’s social media.

Some 18,000 machine guns have also been handed out to “all those who want to defend our capital with weapons in their arms,” according to government adviser Vadym Denysenko.

Among the signs that the Ukrainian capital was increasingly threatened, the military said that a group of Russian spies and saboteurs was seen in a district of Kyiv about three miles north of the city centre. Air strikes were later reported to have struck the city.

Elsewhere in the capital, soldiers have established defensive positions at bridges, and armoured vehicles rolled down the streets, while many residents stood uneasily in doorways of their apartment buildings.

Sirens have sounded out across Kyiv since the early hours of Friday, with residents forced to take shelter in underground metro stations following a series of Russian overnight aerial attacks that hit the densely populated Pozniake neighbourhood, in which at least eight people were reportedly injured.

Ukraine crisis Show all 46 1 /46 Ukraine crisis Ukraine crisis 23 January 2022 An Ukrainian Military Forces serviceman, watches through spyglass in a dugout on the frontline with Russia-backed separatists near Gorlivka, Donetsk region AFP via Getty Images Ukraine crisis 23 January 2022 An Ukrainian Military Forces serviceman, caresses a dog in a dugout on the frontline with Russia-backed separatists near Gorlivka, Donetsk region AFP via Getty Images Ukraine crisis 23 January 2022 An Ukrainian Military Forces serviceman, looks on in a dugout on the frontline with Russia-backed separatists near Gorlivka, Donetsk region AFP via Getty Images Ukraine crisis 22 January 2022 Civilian participants in a Kyiv Territorial Defence unit train on a Saturday in a forest in Kyiv, Ukraine Getty Images Ukraine crisis 22 January 2022 Mariana, 52, a marketing researcher who for the past two years has been a volunteer in a Kyiv Territorial Defence unit, trains on a Saturday in a forest in Kyiv, Ukraine Getty Images Ukraine crisis 22 January 2022 Civilian participants in a Kyiv Territorial Defence unit train on a Saturday in a forest in Kyiv, Ukraine Getty Images Ukraine crisis 22 January 2022 A civilian participant in a Kyiv Territorial Defence unit waits to fend off a mock attack while training on a Saturday in a forest in Kyiv, Ukraine Getty Images Ukraine crisis 22 January 2022 An instructor trains members of Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine AP Ukraine crisis 22 January 2022 Civilian participants in a Kyiv Territorial Defence unit train on a Saturday in a forest in Kyiv, Ukraine Getty Images Ukraine crisis 22 January 2022 Mariana (C), 52, a marketing researcher who for the past two years has been a volunteer in a Kyiv Territorial Defence unit, trains on a Saturday in a forest in Kyiv, Ukraine Getty Images Ukraine crisis 22 January 2022 A member of Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, trains in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine AP Ukraine crisis 22 January 2022 Civilian participants in a Kyiv Territorial Defence unit train on a Saturday in a forest in Kyiv, Ukraine Getty Images Ukraine crisis 22 January 2022 Members of Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine AP Ukraine crisis 22 January 2022 Civilians, including Tatiana (L), 21, a university veterinary medicine student who is also enrolled in a military reserve program, participate in a Kyiv Territorial Defence unit training on a Saturday in a forest in Kyiv, Ukraine Getty Images Ukraine crisis 22 January 2022 Civilian participants in a Kyiv Territorial Defence unit train on a Saturday in a forest in Kyiv, Ukraine Getty Images Ukraine crisis 22 January 2022 Civilian participants in a Kyiv Territorial Defence unit train on a Saturday in a forest in Kyiv, Ukraine Getty Images Ukraine crisis 22 January 2022 Civilian participants in a Kyiv Territorial Defence unit train on a Saturday in a forest in Kyiv, Ukraine Getty Images Ukraine crisis 21 January 2022 A poster of Russian President Vladimir Putin is used as target practice along a trench on the frontline with Russia-backed separatists near Zolote village, in the Lugansk region AFP via Getty Images Ukraine crisis 20 January 2022 Russian servicemen standing at attention upon their arrival for the joint drills in Belarus MINISTRY OF DEFENCE REPUBLIC OF Ukraine crisis 20 January 2022 Russian infantry fighting vehicles upon their arrival for the joint drills in Belarus MINISTRY OF DEFENCE REPUBLIC OF Ukraine crisis 19 January 2022 A Russian armored vehicle drives off a railway platform after arrival in Belarus AP Ukraine crisis 19 January 2022 A service member of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stands next to a BM-21 “Grad” multiple rocket launcher during tactical military exercises at a shooting range in the Kherson region, Ukraine via REUTERS Ukraine crisis 19 January 2022 A Russian armored vehicle drives off a railway platform after arrival in Belarus AP Ukraine crisis 19 January 2022 A satellite image shows equipment deployed at Klimovo Railyard in Klimovo, Russia via REUTERS Ukraine crisis 19 January 2022 A satellite image shows an closer view of tank artillery and support equipment from the deployed units in Yelnya (130km/80miles east of Russia/Belarus border) Satellite image Â©2022 Maxar Tech Ukraine crisis 19 January 2022 A satellite image shows a close view of tanks artillery and tents in the Pogonov training area of Voronez, Russia Satellite image Â©2022 Maxar Tech Ukraine crisis 18 January 2022 A convoy of Russian armored vehicles moves along a highway in Crimea AP Ukraine crisis 18 January 2022 Yura and Viktor, Ukrainian soldiers with the 56th Brigade in a trench on the front line in Pisky, Ukraine Getty Ukraine crisis 18 January 2022 Anatoliy, a Ukrainian soldier with the 56th Brigade, in a trench on the front line in Pisky, Ukraine Getty Images Ukraine crisis 18 January 2022 Anatoliy and other Ukrainian soldiers with the 56th Brigade in a trench on the front line in Pisky, Ukraine Getty Images Ukraine crisis 18 January 2022 Ukrainian soldiers with the 56th Brigade walk past a destroyed building on the front line in Pisky, Ukraine Getty Images Ukraine crisis 18 January 2022 Ukrainian Military Forces servicemen stand in a trench on the frontline with Russia-backed separatists near Verkhnetoretske village, in the Donetsk region AFP via Getty Images Ukraine crisis 18 January 2022 Mykola, a Ukrainian soldier with the 56th Brigade, near the front line in Pisky, Ukraine Getty Images Ukraine crisis 18 January 2022 Mykola and Viktor, Ukrainian soldiers with the 56th Brigade, in a trench on the front line in Pisky, Ukraine Getty Images Ukraine crisis 18 January 2022 Ira and Katya, Ukrainian soldiers with the 56th Brigade, on the front line in Pisky, Ukraine Getty Images Ukraine crisis 18 January 2022 Ira, Katya and Alyona, Ukrainian soldiers with the 56th Brigade, on the front line in Pisky, Ukraine Getty Images Ukraine crisis 18 January 2022 A convoy of Russian armored vehicles moves along a highway in Crimea AP Ukraine crisis 18 January 2022 Russian troop train transporting military vehicles arriving for drills in Belarus MINISTRY OF DEFENCE REPUBLIC OF Ukraine crisis 18 January 2022 Russian servicemen preparing military vehicles to unload from a troop train for the joint drills in Belarus MINISTRY OF DEFENCE REPUBLIC OF Ukraine crisis 18 January 2022 Russian troop train transporting military vehicles arriving for drills in Belarus MINISTRY OF DEFENCE REPUBLIC OF Ukraine crisis 18 January 2022 Russian servicemen holding a traditional Belarus’ bread and salt upon their arrival for the joint drills in Belarus MINISTRY OF DEFENCE REPUBLIC OF Ukraine crisis 18 January 2022 Mykola, a Ukrainian soldier with the 56th Brigade, poses for a portrait in a trench on the front line in Pisky, Ukraine Getty Images Ukraine crisis 18 January 2022 Mykola, a Ukrainian soldier with the 56th Brigade, in a trench on the front line in Pisky, Ukraine Getty Images Ukraine crisis 17 January 2022 Ukrainian soldiers walk in a trench near the front line in the village of New York, formerly known as Novhorodske, Ukraine Getty Images Ukraine crisis 17 January 2022 An Ukrainian soldier walks in a trench near the front line in the village of New York, formerly known as Novhorodske, Ukraine Getty Images Ukraine crisis 17 January 2022 An Ukrainian soldier uses a hand-held periscope to view the positions of Russian-backed troops in a trench near the front line in the village of New York, formerly known as Novhorodske, Ukraine Getty Images

Tetyana Filevska, a resident of the city and deputy director of the Ukrainian Institute, told The Independent: “We urgently need all the help to our army, people and country. We need guns and equipment, medicines, economic aid - but most of all we need solidarity in fighting Russia.

“We are keeping Europe safe, you all have to understand this. Putin won’t stop on Ukraine. He will go further.”

Alongside Kyiv, multiple other Ukrainian cities are under attack by Russian forces. The Kremlin’s defence ministry says its troops have surrounded the city of Chernihiv, which is about 150 km north of the capital. Explosions and gunfire have also been reported in Kharkiv, close to the eastern border, and the southern port of Mariupol.