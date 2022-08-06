✕ Close Premier League: Five essential picks for your fantasy team

Follow live coverage as Leeds United face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League today.

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch handed Premier League debuts to four of his summer signings for the home game against Wolves.

Right-back Rasmus Kristensen and midfielders Brenden Aaronson, Marc Roca and Tyler Adams were in Leeds' starting line-up.

Marsch was without suspended forward Dan James, plus six injured first-team players, including skipper Liam Cooper and summer signing Luis Sinisterra.

Wolves' summer recruit Nathan Collins was also handed his first league start for the club, while striker Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore were both sidelined through injury.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: