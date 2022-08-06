Leeds vs Wolves LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Elland Road
Follow live coverage as Leeds United face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League today.
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch handed Premier League debuts to four of his summer signings for the home game against Wolves.
Right-back Rasmus Kristensen and midfielders Brenden Aaronson, Marc Roca and Tyler Adams were in Leeds' starting line-up.
Marsch was without suspended forward Dan James, plus six injured first-team players, including skipper Liam Cooper and summer signing Luis Sinisterra.
Wolves' summer recruit Nathan Collins was also handed his first league start for the club, while striker Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore were both sidelined through injury.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Leeds United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Bamford latches onto Neto's loose touch and quickly switches it out to Harrison on the left. He isn't given any space by Jonny though, and he can't pick out a cross into the box.
Leeds United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
It's Podence with the early chance for Wolves as a loose header from Adams falls to him through the middle. The space opens up ahead of him and he takes it on the half-volley, but it bounces of the near post.
Leeds United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Bamford gets the game underway for Leeds!
Leeds United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
The teams are out on the pitch now, with kick-off just moments away!
Leeds United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Leeds have lost their opening Premier League match in each of their two seasons since returning to the top-flight, shipping nine goals in defeats to Liverpool (3-4 in 2020-21) and Manchester United (1-5 in 2021-22). Prior to this, they hadn't lost their opening top-flight match in any of their previous 14 seasons at this level.
Leeds United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Lage makes just one change to his team from the friendly win over Sporting CP last Saturday, as he brings in Hwang from the start. Collins makes his first competitive start for Wolves, while Joao Moutinho and Raul Jimenez miss out through injury.
Leeds United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Marsch names an unchanged side to the one that started their final pre-season game against Cagliari, which means Premier League debuts for Kristensen, Aaronson, Roca and Adams. Bamford wears the captain's armband as he leads the line, and another new signing in Gyabi is named among the substitutes.
Leeds United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOLVES SUBS: Matija Sarkic, Yerson Mosquera, Hugo Bueno, Joseph Hodge, Luke Cundle, Connor Ronan, Chem Campbell, Willy Boly, Conor Coady.
Leeds United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOLVES STARTING XI (4-2-3-1): Jose Sa; Jonny Castro, Nathan Collins, Maximillian Kilman, Rayan Air Nouri; Leander Dendoncker, Ruben Neves; Daniel Podence, Morgan Gibbs-White, Pedro Neto; Hwang Hee-Chan.
Leeds United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
LEEDS UNITED SUBS: Kristoffer Klaesson, Sam Greenwood, Cody Drameh, Crysencio Summerville, Mateusz Klich, Joe Gelhardt, Darko Gyabi, Leo Fuhr Hjelde, Archie Gray.
