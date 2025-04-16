Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal are seeking to reach the Champions League semi-finals when they take on Real Madrid in the second leg of their quarter-final tie this evening.

Mikel Arteta’s men hold a 3-0 lead over Real following a superb victory at the Emirates Stadium last week which saw Declan Rice convert two free kicks and Mikel Merino add a late third goal to give the Gunners a commanding lead ahead of the second leg.

Arsenal are the favourites to join PSG and Barcelona in the final four but Real Madrid have more than enough pedigree to overturn their deficit and with the backing of a partisan home crowd, they will feel there is a strong chance of making it through to the next round.

Arsenal vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

The Independent’s football tipster, Becky Ashton, has taken a look at the stats and permutations for tonight’s Champions League match and has made a couple of predictions for how the game will play out including who you can expect to score. Bettors wanting to learn more about our Real Madrid vs Arsenal prediction only need to click the link to read the whole preview.

Real Madrid vs Arsenal Tip 1: Real to win & BTTS

Arsenal’s defence has been excellent in the Champions League this season but will be stretched to breaking point by a desperate Madrid side, who have won 22 of their last 29 home games. The Gunners have scored 28 goals in 11 Champions League games this season though and can get on the scoresheet.

Real Madrid vs Arsenal Tip 2: Kylian Mbappe to score first

Kylian Mbappe has 33 goals already this season, including seven in the Champions League, which have all come in his last eight European outings for Los Blancos. He can bounce back from his sending off on Sunday in the league with a goal.

Champions League Odds

Arsenal’s odds of winning the whole competition were slashed from 7/1 to 7/2 following their 3-0 victory at the Emirates Stadium and, as can be expected, Real Madrid’s chances of winning the tournament have pushed out to a whopping 20/1 despite the confidence within the team that they can still make it into the next round.

The Spanish giants were initally 7/2 to win the Champions League before this stage began having eliminated Manchester City in the play-off stage and defeating Atletico Madrid, via a penalty shootout, in the last-16.

Barcelona are the current favourites at 21/10 having impressively beaten Borussia Dortmund 5-3 on aggregate in the quarter-finals. Hansi Flick’s side are still on to achieve a treble of the LaLiga, Copa del Rey and Champions League titles this season and with their current form, just one defeat in 25 matches, they are well suited to the favourites tag.

Having already made it into the final four by beating Aston Villa 5-4 on aggregate, Paris Saint-Germain are the next favourites at 9/4 while Arsenal are the most backed amongst the remaining four quarter-finalists.

Team Champions League odds Bookmaker Barcelona 21/10 SpreadEx Paris Saint-Germain 9/4 BetVictor Arsenal 4/1 Betway Inter Milan 6/1 William Hill Bayern Munich 14/1 Bet365 Real Madrid 20/1 Unibet

